Garrison pitchers dazzle in sweep of Mandan A's

Just one day into the Legion baseball season, Garrison might have already established themselves as a threat for a state title.

Over the course of 14 innings at Mandan's Memorial Field, the Titans out-pitched, out-hit, and out-fielded the Mandan A's in a doubleheader sweep, 5-0 and 9-4.

"The kids played well today," Garrison head coach Luke Gehring said. "We pitched the ball well and scored runs when we had runners in scoring position. It was a good day overall."

Pitching and early offense was the story for the Titans in game one.

One of several Garrison players to have completed their freshman year of college, Jack Bright was overpowering against the young A's, completing a seven-inning no-hitter while allowing just four baserunners on three walks and a hit batter.

Bright's run support came early on, as the Titans piled five runs onto Mandan game one starter Jamison Nelson courtesy of six hits and three Mandan errors.

"We brought back four kids that went to college last fall," Gehring said. "I was expecting (Jack Bright) to come in ready, but the other ones, for not playing seven months, they played a good game.

"Jack finished up his freshman year at Minot State, he red-shirted there, packed on about 15 pounds, and he was dialed in out there. Come tournament time, we expect him to be the guy to go out there and win the big one for us."

While Mandan didn't start off Game 1 strong, they finished it strong. After Nelson was pulled, Dylan's Gierke and Geiger threw five scoreless innings for the A's.

Gierke allowed just two hits and Geiger gave up just one, but with Bright and the Titans allowing just one Mandan runner to reach third, run support was nowhere to be found for the relievers.

"I think if we were thinking a pitch ahead, we would have been in a better situation," Mandan head coach Rob Bird Horse said. "We're a young team, we responded and made adjustments. They were things we hope to build on as the season progresses."

Game 2 was an immediate improvement for the A's. Not only did they get their first hit with their leadoff batter, Cooper Anderson, Anderson came around to score before the inning was over.

Unfortunately for the A's, a lapse in concentration allowed the Titans to manufacture a run in the top of the inning, with Ty Iglehart coming around and scoring from first with a steal of second, advancing to third on a wild pitch, and a steal of home after the wild pitch when Mandan game two starter Seth Gerhardt and catcher Owen Brincks didn't reset fast enough, so Anderson's run was only the tying marker.

The score didn't stay tied long either, as a barrage of four hits and another Mandan error put four more Garrison runs up on the board.

"Our mindset stepping into the box could have been a lot better (in game one), but when you see a kid coming back from college in that first game, it was overwhelming," Bird Horse said. "It was an eye-opener, that first game for us.

"Making the transition from spring to summer ball, the velocity increases a lot, the competition is stiffer, but I hope we can build off today going into the summer."

Garrison's offense, which had gone silent after scoring their runs in the first and second in game one, stayed active in game two.

The Titans, led by Bright's 6-7 day at the plate across the doubleheader, scored a sixth run in the third, then finished their scoring burst with a three-run fifth, which was highlighted by a solo home run by Bright to left-center.

"Hitting's been a focus the last week and a half," Gehring said. "Kids have shown up, we've done some live scenarios, they've gotten to pitch against each other, scrimmaged a little bit, but they were dialed in today. Our swing selection was good, we moved runners over, and when guys were in scoring position we hit them in."

After their first inning run, Mandan's offense was stymied by Garrison starter Bennett Kamp.

While he didn't quite match Bright's perfection, he still pitched into the seventh inning before a pair of errors allowed Mandan's second run to score and left two runners on for relief pitcher Devon Crawford.

Both of Crawford's inherited runners scored, but Crawford got outs on both scoring plays and ended the doubleheader with a strikeout of Ryder Piehl.

"Kamp came out, pounded the strike zone, changed speeds and located well," Gehring said. "Devon Crawford came in and finished the game nicely for us. It was a good day from a pitching perspective."

While they didn't come thanks to hits being strung together, Bird Horse was glad his team kept putting the ball in play and forcing Garrison to make plays, particularly in the seventh inning.

"It showed the fire was still lit," Bird Horse said. "It didn't burn out (with) the momentum swings (earlier in the games). It's a good thing, the guys made adjustments, and as long as we keep moving in the right direction, we should be fine."

Mandan used seven pitchers across the doubleheader, with Nelson, Gierke, Geiger, Gerhardt, Hudsen Sheldon, Carson Ressler, and Tate Olson all pitching at least an inning.

With 15 pitchers on the roster, getting a lot of players innings is going to be a necessity for the A's.

"With so many guys, 15 of our 18 guys can pitch, an expectation this summer is to get a lot of guys on the mound," Bird Horse said. "Give the other team some different looks, things like that. That's a positive of this summer, we have a lot of guys that can contribute on the mound."

