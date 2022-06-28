Fresh Senators sweep doubleheader with Reps

Both the Bismarck Reps and Senators entered Tuesday night's doubleheader fresher than Legion teams usually are at this point in the season, with neither having played a game since at least last Thursday.

It was the Senators that shook off the downtime better, as they swept the Reps at Memorial Stadium, 10-3 and 9-7.

"I thought we played pretty well today," Senators head coach Troy Olson said. "It started on the mound, Zac Brackin threw a nice first game for us and Traiden Kalfell had a good start in game two."

The Senators were led in game one by the efforts of Brooks Turner at the plate and Zac Brackin on the mound.

Turner reached base all five times, rapping out three hits, including a two-run double, and adding a walk and a hit by pitch while swiping a pair of bags and scoring two runs.

"Especially when you're the visitors, getting ahead like that allows your pitcher to relax a bit," Olson said.

As for Brackin, he had a shaky first inning, facing six hitters and allowing two of the Reps' three runs to score on two hits, a walk, and two wild pitches.

After that, Brackin settled down, and was the usual steady presence on the mound for the Senators.

Only allowing the one additional run on a pickoff play with two outs in the top of the fourth, Brackin never faced more than five hitters after the first and powered through to a seven-inning, complete-game win.

"For the most part, I liked the way we played on defense," Olson said. "We didn't give them extra outs. If our guys can do (what they did tonight) on the hill, we can be successful."

Turner and his compatriots in the Senators lineup tormented Reps starter Isaac Mitchell, who allowed five runs to score in the first, four of which came after the second out.

"Any time you pitch well, you're going to give yourself a chance," Reps head coach Jaiden Scott said. "We just have to take care of the baseball better to make that happen."

Mitchell completed four innings then was yanked for Ben LaDuke, who allowed the Senators to put a three-run rally together, again all with two outs.

LaDuke's undoing came from hit by pitches, three of which came back-to-back-to-back, and singles by Casey Fischer and Nick Patton, who drove in all three runs.

"Our pitchers in general gave us a chance to win, but we didn't take care of the baseball or have timely hitting," Scott said.

While the Senators bunched their runs together in the first game, it was more of a constant hammering away in game two, as they scored at least a run in each of the first five innings.

"In a game, if you get ahead early, it's sometimes a curse, because the kids can relax and take their foot off the gas," Olson said. "If we hadn't kept scoring runs, we would have been in trouble. Even though we didn't finish as strong as I would have liked, we hung on at the end and scored enough to be successful."

Those runs generally came at the expense of the Reps' fielding, as they committed five errors in game two after committing two in the opener.

"We've been playing a lot of low-scoring games where we've pitched well and defended well," Scott said. "This time we gave up a lot of runs, too many to win the ball game, and our bats didn't pick us up."

Those runs came in handy during the final three innings, as the Reps started chipping away at the lead.

Starting with a three-run fifth inning to cut the lead to 9-3, the Reps, behind several clutch scoreless innings from reliever Jason Juma, started to reel the Senators back.

"Something we work towards is a 'never too high, never too low' mentality," Scott said. "It's a tough game where you're going to fail a bunch in general. You have to find a way when you fail to come back the next at-bat and make something happen and when you succeed, you still have to come back the next at-bat and make something happen too."

Senators starter Traiden Kalfell made it through 5 1/3 innings before wearing down and was lifted for Brady Helm, who got the final two outs in the inning.

The Reps didn't go quietly in the seventh. Behind a bevy of good at bats from their entire lineup, they started pushing runs across the board.

"We gave a flash of what we can be in those last three innings (in game two)," Scott said. "We just need to get to that more consistently."

They quickly pushed Helm off the mound in favor of Matt Steckler. Steckler did eventually do enough to get the outs necessary for the Senators to win the game, but before he did, four runs scored and the tying run was at the plate when the final out was recorded.

"We had a little trouble with our reliever, but then Steckler came in and finished it," Olson said. "Everything starts on the mound, and at the end, we had a few runs to play with."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.