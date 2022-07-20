Class A teams ready for West Region tournament

Talent abounds at all levels of Legion baseball in the Bismarck area.

That's especially true in the Class A West Region tournament, as the top four seeds this year are all located in Bismarck-Mandan.

"The conference has a lot of parity," Troy Olson, head coach of the Bismarck Senators, said. "There's a lot of good teams."

With the Mandan A's locking down the top seed with a 13-3 conference record, the Senators (second seed, 11-5), Reps (third seed, 7-7), and Capitals (fourth seed, 8-8) fell in right behind.

"For us to finish second in the conference is pretty good," Olson said. "We started out well, won the Wenzel (Chris Wenzel tournament) and had a good run going, then played some good teams down the stretch."

While they only locked up the fourth seed, the Bismarck Capitals get home-field advantage this year by way of hosting the tournament at Dwyer Field.

"Bismarck is a great place to host any tournament," Capitals head coach Aric Lee said. "When you host a tournament, you don't just have to worry about one game, you have to worry about all of the games. Hopefully we can stay focused on the task at hand of earning a state tournament berth."

The Class A tournament opened Wednesday with the No. 8-9 play-in game between No. 8 Dickinson and No. 9 Watford City. Watford City overcame an early 5-1 deficit to play their way into the tournament behind a 13-6 win.

A full day of tournament play awaits with the play-in game now in the books, starting with the Senators taking on the Jamestown Blues in the opener at 11 a.m.

"I'd rather start the tournament off," Olson said of playing the early game. "It's not as hot, you can get the game in and then go home and rest. You can play your game and then watch everyone else battle it out through the rest of the day."

The Senators and Blues played each other last week and split their doubleheader, so the Senators know how dangerous the Blues are, even as the seven seed in this year's tournament.

"They had good days on the mound against us," Olson said. "Their pitchers threw well for them. We're going to have to be able to put the ball in play and put pressure on them, make them make the tough outs."

Following the Senators and Blues are the Reps and the Minot Metros, who take the field around 1:30 this afternoon.

"They're two good teams as well," Olson said. "The Reps have played well lately, they swept the Capitals on Sunday which is a good doubleheader win for them. Minot doesn't make a lot of mistakes and they're steady."

After the Reps and Metros tangle comes the No. 1-9 matchup between the A's and the Watford City Walleye.

Finally, the Capitals tangle with the Williston Oilers at 6:30 p.m. to close out day one of the tournament.

"We got two wins against Williston on the road in late June," Lee said. "Right now, they're a hot team, they're playing well of late."

It's a tight field to qualify for state, as the ninth-seeded Walleye enter with a guaranteed spot in the state tournament thanks to hosting the tournament this year.

That leaves just three spots available for teams to make it in.

"We'll just play one game at a time," Lee said. "We'll do everything in our power to go out and get that first win. We'll take games as they come and not worry about game two until it happens."

One thing both Lee and Olson agree on is that no matter the records, this is a wide-open tournament that any team could go on a run and win.

"You're going to have to show up at the tournament," Olson said. "There aren't going to be any easy games."

"Anybody I think can put three or four good games together and be the West Region champs this year," Lee said. "This tournament is wide open and anybody can come out on top."