Chiefs stymied by Jamestown lefties

Connor Hoyt was hidden behind several arms during the high school season and didn't pitch much for the Jamestown Blue Jays.

Jamestown Eagles (3-7 SC) head coach Sam Joseph wanted to change that in the legion season, and Hoyt has impressed with an increased role.

His role Tuesday evening included locking down Mandan's offense in a 78-pitch, seven-inning win that completed a doubleheader sweep for the Eagles, 2-1 and 4-3.

"We competed very well tonight," Joseph said. "Minimal errors, that's what we need to do to win and that's why we got two wins."

When Hoyt hit the hill Tuesday in game two of Jamestown's nightcap win over Mandan, he had already watched teammates Mason Lunzman and Gage Orr hold the Chiefs (2-5 SC) to one run on four hits over eight innings in a nail-biting 2-1 win.

Lunzman, a highly effective lefty in his own right and one of the arms that limited Hoyt's innings in the spring, went seven innings, allowing all four Mandan hits and two walks, with a single earned run crossing the plate and striking out nine Chiefs hitters.

"Their guys did a good job of changing speeds and keeping us off balance," Chiefs head coach Jake Kincaid said. "I thought we could do a better job of making adjustments and doing our job better in the on-deck circle and in the hole so we'd be ready to go when we got in the box."

Gage took over in the eighth after Lunzman hit his pitch count in the bottom of the seventh and allowed just one hit before locking down the save.

"Our pitchers have been throwing very well, it's our defense (that's been costing us)," Joseph said. "When you make more than two or three errors in a game at this level, you won't win ballgames."

Jamestown's offense was marginally more effective than Mandan's in game one.

Hoyt was right in the middle of the action in game one too, as he scored on a Payton Hochhalter single in the first and then popped up a bunt that Mandan reliever Stetson Kuntz was unable to catch to drive in Mike Mahoney with the winning run.

"We're still trying to figure out what our identity is at the plate," Joseph said. "Our guys need to figure out what an approach is, because they don't have that yet, but we're getting there. We need to make sure when we attack a pitch, it's a strike."

With Mandan held to just one run, the extra-inning tally was all the Eagles needed.

While an error wasn't recorded on the play, Hoyt tripped over himself while playing left field, allowing Isaac Huettl's drive to fall in for a double, and thanks to a sac fly by Brayden Bunnell two batters later, the Chiefs temporarily tied game one at two.

Quick innings were highly responsible for Hoyt's low pitch count when the final out was recorded. Thanks to a six-pitch first inning and a four-pitch fifth inning, Hoyt cruised through stretches of Mandan's lineup.

"Connor Hoyt attacks the zone, he's by far our biggest bulldog," Joseph said. "He doesn't care. He didn't get many innings in the spring because Lunzman, Hochhalter and Thomas Newman got a lot of the innings.

"He's my guy, and I told him as soon as he got to summer ball that he'd be one of our starters and he proved tonight we can count on him to get us wins."

The Eagles put pressure on Mandan game two starter Avery Bogner from the word go, but were unable to break through until the third inning.

A runner on second thanks to one of Mandan's four errors in game two was driven home by a Lunzman single.

"We made too many mistakes," Kincaid said. "Didn't do the little things to deserve to win."

Jamestown added on with a second run in the fourth, with Preston Gall coming around to score on a Gage Orr single.

Mandan finally broke through with their second run of the doubleheader in the bottom of the fourth, with Huettl coming in to score on a Lucas Burgum single.

"Our pitchers were competitive, but we just made too many mistakes," Kincaid said. "We left some pitches up and, to Jamestown's credit, they punished it for us.

"We have to get more comfortable with our approach no matter what the situation is. Whether it's our approach when there's runners on or when there's no runners on, our approach has to be more consistent."

The teams each scored twice in the sixth, with Jamestown getting theirs on an RBI single by Max Fronk and a wild pitch by Brayden Bunnell, who replaced Bogner in the sixth after Fronk's single.

Mandan brought the game back to a one-run deficit thanks to a sac fly by Burgum and an error by Mahoney in right when he dropped a fly ball hit by Kuntz.

"We got ourselves into good situations where we could do some hit-and-runs, move guys over, put guys in motion and make our guys swing the bat," Joseph said.

Jamestown and Mandan each went quietly in the seventh, giving Jamestown another win to celebrate after their rough start to the Legion conference season and Mandan looking for a rebound.

"After tonight we have to do some reassessing and see where we're at," Kincaid said. "Mentally, we have to work on ourselves a bit. This was a disappointing night at the yard for the players and coaches, so we have to make sure our attitudes are where they need to be, and we'll work on the physical stuff after that.

"It's a hard night to find positives. If we focus on what we need to do differently, as opposed to worrying about external stuff, we're going to be OK."

