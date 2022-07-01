Chiefs riding hot streak into holiday series vs. Govs

The Mandan Chiefs are hoping July goes like the end of June did.

After a disappointing home sweep against Jamestown on June 21, the Chiefs finished the month on a heater.

Of their last 10 games, the Chiefs have won nine of them. During that stretch, Mandan has scored 84 runs and allowed 37.

The Chiefs sit 16-8 overall ahead of their holiday series against the Bismarck Governors.

Following a disappointing end to the high school season, and an uneven start to the Legion campaign, the Chiefs appear poised to challenge when the state tournament rolls around at the end of the month.

"Our message has been, is that we're right there with everybody," Mandan coach Jake Kincaid said. "I like where we're at. We've played really well the last couple of weeks.

"It's just cleaning up a few things here and there and we feel like this team can compete with anybody for sure."

Making improvements will be key in a deep field of Class AA teams this summer. Minot, perennially among the top teams in the state, currently sits last among the 10 teams. Only the top eight advance to the state tournament in West Fargo.

"It is a strong season in terms of the caliber of teams in the state," Kincaid said. "There are not any easy games. If you don't play well, it's probably not going to end well for you on a given night."

Many of the Chiefs know the sting of what an off night, or a series of them, can do. Mandan turned in a strong 17-6 record during the high school season, but ended up one win short of the state tournament despite earning the No. 3 seed for the West Region tournament.

"I think the kids have kind of used that for fuel," Kincaid said. "There are so many games. Anything you can use for motivation does help."

The Chiefs have among the deepest rosters in the state, getting meaningful contributions from pretty much everybody in uniform.

Avery Bogner and Lucas Burgum, all-state high school players, have been strong on the mound and at the plate.

"(Bogner) has found another gear for sure," Kincaid said. "He's always been really consistent and a kid that gives 100 percent all of the time. He had a really good offseason in the weight room. He got bigger and stronger and that helped his confidence to where he's had a great year and become one of the better players in the state."

While Bogner and Burgum were expected to be key contributors, Jordan Binder has emerged as a top pitcher for the Chiefs.

"He's done a really nice job for us," said Kincaid of Binder, who saw limited action in the spring, but still has a year of high school eligibility left. "The biggest thing with Jordan is, he's always around the zone. He doesn't give a lot of free stuff and he's done a really good job with his offspeed pitches."

McCoy Keller, Seth Arenz, Stetson Kuntz, Hudsen Sheldon, Tukker Horner, Brayden Bunnell, Owen Gress and Seth Gerhardt also are reliable innings eaters.

"We've been able to spread the workload out on the mound," Kincaid said. "It's been fun to see some kids grow on the mound and develop confidence."

The Chiefs could be even deeper on the mound potentially but Ben Kleinknecht, who pitched really well against the Govs in the season opener, is dealing with elbow issues. An MRI revealed mostly good news, but Kleinknecht, who pitched at BSC in the spring, likely will be used out of the bullpen when he returns.

"It's too bad. You never want to see that happen in your last year of Legion," Kincaid said. "Ben's handled it really well and we're hopeful to get him back at some point."

Offensively, the Chiefs are averaging 8.4 runs per game in their last 10.

Isaac Huettl, a two-time all-state prep pick, has an on-base percentage of over .500.

"He's so steady at what he does," Kincaid said. "He gives us a very good at bat every single time."

Bunnell has provided another big bat in the middle of the lineup. He homered Thursday in the Chiefs' sweep of Williston.

"He's solidified the middle of our order," Kincaid said. "He finds a way to get it done with runners on base."

Sunday (6:30 p.m.) and Monday's (4:30 p.m.) games against the Govs do not count in the standings, but with the stands full and Bismarck in the other dugout, motivation will not be lacking.

"It's always has a tournament feel," Kincaid.

From there, the Chiefs still have counters ahead against first-place Fargo Post 2, second-place West Fargo, Dickinson, Grand Forks and a single game against the Govs. The top six teams automatically qualify for state. The bottom four face play-in games. The Chiefs currently sit seventh.

"We're minus-one in run differential in the statewide standings, so that's something we need to work on," Kincaid said. "We have opportunities to improve on that coming up. We'll have to play well, but we're definitely confident we can do it."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.