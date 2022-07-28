Chiefs pound out eight extra-base hits, two homers, eliminate Govs at state Legion tourney

Mandan hit for the cycle Thursday against the Govs. More importantly for the Chiefs, their season is still alive.

Avery Bogner and Isaac Huettl homered, Anthony Johnson tripled and McCoy Keller fired 3 1/3 hitless innings of relief as Mandan bounced Bismarck out of the state Class AA American Legion baseball tournament in West Fargo, 12-4.

The Chiefs and Govs had played four close games previously this summer, but Thursday was anything but.

"Going into the game, that's definitely not how we would've drawn it up or expected it to happen that way," said Mandan manager Jake Kincaid said. "But, it is a good feeling for our kids."

The Chiefs are now just one win away from getting to championship Saturday. To do it, they'll need to beat upstart Jamestown, which entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed, but has beaten No. 3 Bismarck, No. 2 West Fargo and No. 1 Fargo Post 2 in succession. Today's game starts at 5 p.m.

"As the season progressed we saw it coming in blips, but your goal is always to be playing your best at the end of the season, so from that standpoint, we're really happy to be where we are right now," Kincaid said.

The offensive fireworks started early in this one.

Mandan catcher Isaac Huettl connected for a solo home run in the top of the first inning off Govs starter Tommy Kraljic.

Bismarck had a quick answer in the bottom of the first with a two-run double by clean-up batter Noah Riedinger.

Anthony Johnson, who had another big game out of the 9-hole for the Chiefs, tied the game with a RBI ground-rule double in the top of the second. Bogner was up next and he delivered a two-run single to put the Chiefs up for good.

Mandan put the game out of reach in the top of the fifth, with Johnson and Bogner producing the big blows.

After Regan Schlosser walked with the bases loaded, Johnson unloaded them with a three-run triple. Bogner was up next and he cranked a two-run homer and it was 11-4.

"Anthony and Avery, they've been a great combination for us at the bottom and top," Kincaid said.

In all, the Chiefs pounded out 14 hits off four Govs pitchers.

"It was a combination of having a good plan and then executing it," Kincaid said. "I thought another big key was we had some really tough takes on some close pitches.

"We were able to get some counts in our favor and then our kids were able to do some damage."

On the mound, Keller was mowing them down. Keller, a right-hander, did not allow a single base runner and struck out two.

"The big thing for him was he got strike one consistently, then everything else kind of played off that," Kincaid said. "He was really good. It was fun to watch."

The Chiefs, who improved to 25-17 with the win, do have solid pitching depth, but it will be tested. Winning the tournament would still require three more victories. But, they've got a chance.

"We told the guys, 'Hey, we're still floating,'" Kincaid said. "The mentality we had today, for a game we had to win, was really good."

The Govs, who entered the tournament on a 12-game winning streak, finished the season at 27-9.