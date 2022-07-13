Chiefs escape final home doubleheader with split

One play can be all it takes for a comeback to be started.

The Mandan Chiefs found that out as they survived a late Aberdeen rally in the nightcap of a doubleheader split with the Smittys, 7-3 and 9-7, at Memorial Stadium Wednesday night.

"Coming off of last night, where we played really good baseball, I was disappointed in our level of competition and how hard we focused," Mandan coach Jake Kincaid said. "The second one was about 180 degrees different until the seventh inning. Ultimately it broke our way, but it was overall a good day of baseball."

The Chiefs committed half a dozen errors and allowed four unearned runs to score in the first game.

With Mandan struggling offensively with only three hits and leaving seven runners on base, the four extra runs turned out to be the difference between an Aberdeen win and the Chiefs potentially getting another opportunity in extra innings.

"A big part of it was a lack of focus at the plate," Kincaid said. "The great thing about doubleheaders is that you have that instant chance to flip it. You take that time, take a break, reflect on what the new start of the next game will give you."

Aberdeen used just two pitchers on the mound in the opener, with Josh Steinwandt toeing the rubber for the first four innings and Nickolas Clemens picking up the save by going the final three.

"Josh did an excellent job for us filling up the zone and forcing (Mandan) to beat us by putting balls in play and that's what he did," Kusler said. "Big pitching like that allowed us to stay in the game."

While Mandan's fielding issues may well have cost them the game, Aberdeen committed five errors of their own.

"We pitched to contact, made plays behind our pitcher when it mattered, and we were solid offensively," Kusler said. "In game one, we put pressure on them by putting more balls in play, not striking out as much, putting balls in play hard on the ground, and when you do that, you can get some of the benefit of the doubt in some of the errors they're making."

Mandan also used just two pitchers, with Jordan Binder coming just two outs shy of throwing all seven innings.

"When you make errors, it drives up your pitcher's pitch count," Kincaid said. "The other thing it does is give the other team momentum any time there's runners on base. Any time you make an error you lose an opportunity to tamp both of those down.

"We're not a team that can go through the motions, we have to be ready to go every pitch."

Mandan required the services of five hurlers in game two, with the first three, Ben Kleinknecht, Stetson Kuntz, and Horner, combining for six shutout innings to start the game.

Hudsen Sheldon, Avery Bogner, and Isaac Huettl were a deadly trio atop Mandan's lineup, combining for a 6-for-8 night with two doubles, four walks, six runs scored, two runs driven in, and a stolen base.

"We had some guys step up with big hits," Kincaid said. "Our barrel count was high across the doubleheader, and the more times you find the barrel the higher your success will be. It was just a matter of time before that dam broke a little bit."

Aberdeen started with Brian Holmstrom on the mound, and he lasted three innings before being lifted for Jaiden Smith, who was knocked around by Mandan in his lone inning of work.

"We didn't want to extend anybody too far because we have some league games on Saturday," Kusler said. "We wanted to keep everybody at just a few innings each. We threw strikes and didn't walk a ton of guys."

That final out of the sixth turned out to be quite a turning point for the Chiefs.

With four runs already in during their turn at the plate, and with Regan Schlosser standing on third base representing the winning run, Anthony Johnson grounded a pitch up the middle.

A diving play by Aberdeen's second baseman kept the ball in the infield, and they recovered to just catch Johnson at first.

"We told the guys all year to not stop playing," Kusler said. "You just have to keep playing the game hard. We made an outstanding play that gave us a chance, and we made it interesting in the seventh, which we aren't able to do if we don't make the play."

The fourth pitcher of the game, Schlosser, took the hill to start the seventh and immediately got a ground ball to third from Aberdeen leadoff hitter Andy Woehl, which was misplayed.

"Our bats fell apart in game two, but we made it a game there in the last inning," Kusler said. "We have to be a little more consistent across all seven innings."

Less than 30 pitches and 10 hitters later, Mandan's comfortable 9-0 lead had shrunk to 9-7, and the tying run was coming up.

That forced Mandan to summon Seth Arenz in relief, who struck out pinch-hitter Brendan Livermont to finally end the game.

"This is my sixth year and my sixth final home game of the season," Kincaid said. "We're sending seven seniors on that have exhausted their eligibility and it made me emotional. I'm grateful for their commitment and I wish them the best going forward."

Wednesday's games ended Mandan's home Legion schedule. Kincaid is looking forward to the final few games coming up before the playoffs begin.

"As you hit the home stretch, you want to be playing your best baseball," Kincaid said. "Where we've struggled is the one or two mistakes that have allowed the ball to start rolling for the other team. We have to do a better job of being mentally and physically proactive about that."