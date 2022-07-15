Capitals sweep Volunteers behind King one-hitter

The Bismarck Capitals were swept Tuesday in Mandan, and needed a bounceback with the Dickinson Volunteers coming to town.

All they did was sweep the doubleheader thanks in large part to a one-hitter by Trace King and five good innings from Jax Gums, 5-0 and 8-2.

"Today was a good rebound from yesterday," Capitals coach Aric Lee said. "We needed to come out and play better defensively and pitch better, and we did that. Trace and Jax threw very well, which was good to see for our team."

King has had effective outings before, but he ranks his outing Friday right his best.

"I felt good on the mound right away," he said. "Throwing strikes and switching up between my breaking ball and fastball, I worked counts the best I could. Haven't had 12 strikeouts in a summer game before."

Despite two players reaching in the first and another in the second, King was unconcerned.

He navigated out of the inning by striking out Dawson Penny and picking off baserunner Drew Gable at second base, then struck out Kevin Olsson, his mound opponent, and Easton Hugelen before inducing an inning-ending groundout from Quintin Scheitlin.

"It's a huge confidence boost to know you're up (on the scoreboard)," King said. "Even if you do make a few mistakes, it won't matter much because we're still ahead, just have to keep on going."

That was the closest King would come to danger all night. He struck out the side in both the third and fourth innings, extended the strikeout streak to seven by getting Olsson again to lead off the fifth, then forced two more groundouts.

A runner would get as far as second in the sixth, but a heads-up play by catcher Aaron Urlacher caught the baserunner off the bag for a pickoff, and King faced just three men in the inning.

King would again face just three men to end the game in the top of the seventh, as he induced a flyout, gave up his lone hit, an infield knock into the hole at short. He put an exclamation point on his outing by striking out Tyler Danbom swinging.

"Trace did what he does, he went out and competes every time out," Lee said. "Twelve strikeouts is legit, we'll take that. He almost completed the no-hitter, but I'm sure he'll take the win, just like I would. (Getting the runner at second) was all hustle, our catcher hustling down the line to back up the throw and fired it to second."

"It was good to see putting all zeros across the board there," King said. "It was a good feeling, we won and our defense did great."

While King was dazzling on the mound, the Capitals got a run in the bottom of the first, two in the bottom of the third, and single runs in the fifth and sixth.

Seth Dietz was the offensive catalyst for Bismarck, scoring the run in the first, the second of the two runs in the third, and the run in the fifth while reaching base four times on a hit and three walks and swiping two bags.

"We didn't swing the bats very well in the first couple innings," Lee said. "Kids did a good job of making adjustments, getting more patient, having a better approach and swinging at better pitches. I liked the mid-game adjustment."

As for the conference non-counting game two, Gums gave the Capitals five good innings to close out the sweep.

Gums gave up runs in the first and third, with only the run in the third being earned. He surrendered three hits and four walks and hit a batter and didn't strike anybody out.

The Capitals picked up their pitcher with a big second inning. Led by a three-run inside-the-park home run by catcher Logan Herman, the Capitals offense got going quickly thanks to plenty of fly balls to the outfield, and even one on the infield, falling in for hits.

"That was a three-run swing there (by Logan), with one swing of the bat," Lee said. "I thought we had a chance, with him coming around third and where they fielded the ball on the cut. We took a gamble and it paid off for us."

A busy third inning only saw one run score due to several outs made on the basepaths by the Capitals, which stymied a potentially game-ending inning as two hits, two errors, a walk and a hit batter only saw Jacob Wisham score on a bases-loaded walk by Isaiah Pajimula.

"I was feeling a little disappointed," King said about his 0-4 mark in the first game, which he followed with a double, walk and RBI in the nightcap. "You just have to stay confident at the plate."

Despite their setback in the third, the Capitals kept pounding away. After knocking out Dickinson starter Penny in the midst of their five-run seventh, they got through reliever Drew Gable in the third and then hung a two-spot against Dickinson's third and final pitcher of the evening, Trent Anderson, in the bottom of the fourth.

The Capitals had five hitters record an extra-base hit and three (Urlacher, Harrison Reichert, and Wisham) put up at least two hits.

"Those plays come down to hustling," Lee said. "We were hustling out of the box and we even had a high infield fly that wasn't caught and we ended up on second."

With their final home game in the books, the Capitals now prep for Sunday's double-counter against the Bismarck Reps at Sanford Sports Complex, starting at noon, which ends the Capitals' regular season.

"We're trying to get it together and find the best way to play come tournament time," Lee said. "We have two big counters on Sunday against the Reps, and we'll see how we do there."