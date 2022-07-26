Burgum pitches Mandan to win over Dickinson at state Class AA Legion tournament in West Fargo

Making a deep run at the state legion tournament almost requires a Game 1 win.

Lucas Burgum got the Mandan Chiefs off on the right foot Tuesday in West Fargo. Burgum came up two outs short of a complete game as the fifth-seeded Chiefs defeated fourth-seeded Dickinson 7-3 in opening-round action of the state Class AA American Legion tournament.

With the win, the Chiefs face top-seeded Fargo Post 2 today at 4:30 p.m. Post 2 pounded Williston 11-0 in the first game of the day.

"Lucas pitched a heckuva game," Chiefs manager Jake Kincaid said. "He's kind of emerged as our number one guy throughout the course of the summer and he gave us that kind of performance today."

Burgum, who will play college baseball at Alexandria (Minn.) Tech in the fall, but also is young enough to return for another season with the Chiefs next summer, allowed three runs on five hits. Only one of the runs was earned and the 6-3 right-hander did not walk a single batter, while fanning four.

Burgum features a split-finger fastball, which when down in the zone, is a tough pitch to handle.

"He did a great job of keeping them off balance," Kincaid said. "The big key for him today was throwing competitive offspeed pitches in the zone. He also was able to keep his pitch count down, which gives us the option to potentially bring him back later in the tournament."

On paper, it was a toss-up game between evenly matched teams. Of course, almost all games are pick-ems at the state Legion tournament as seventh-seeded Jamestown proved later in the day with an 8-3 upset victory over second-seeded Bismarck.

"When you look at it, 2 through 7, it's kind of a slog with all the teams pretty similar," Kincaid said. "You just need to play well on the day."

The Chiefs did.

Dickinson scored once in the bottom of the first inning, but that was it until the seventh.

Meanwhile, Brayden Bunnell ripped a two-run double in the top of the third inning to give the Chiefs a 3-1 lead.

"Brayden was kind of able to break the dam open for us with that double," Kincaid said.

The Chiefs tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth on RBI-singles by Anthony Johnson and Avery Bogner, hitters 9 and 1 in the lineup.

Bogner finished 3-for-4 with two RBI. Johnson added two hits, including a seventh-inning triple, as his strong summer at the plate continued.

"We actually thought about moving him out of the 9-hole, but he's done such a great job of turning our lineup back over to the top of our order, we just felt he's too valuable hitting there to move him," Kincaid said of Johnson.

Stetson Kuntz also had two hits for the Chiefs and scored both times.

Mandan is one of only two teams in the state to beat Fargo Post 2 this season, doing so at Jack Williams Stadium on July 17. Post 2 rebounded to win the second game of that doubleheader, 10-2. Bogner will get the start on the mound for the Chiefs.

"Anytime you face Post 2, you know it's going to be a big challenge, but we're hoping to ride some of the momentum from today," Kincaid said. "They're a great team, but we were able to beat them a couple of weeks ago, so hopefully we can draw off that and go into the game feeling confident."