Bismarck 15s, Senators split doubleheader

Fielding is crucial in baseball, and both the Bismarck Senators and Bismarck 15s were able to remind themselves of exactly how much Wednesday evening.

The two hometown outfits were on track to split their doubleheader at Sanford Sports Complex, with the 15s winning the opener 12-3. In the second game, the Sens earned a split with a 12-6 victory.

"Something we've been preaching to the boys the last two weeks is that we're waiting too long to put up big runs," 15s coach Skyler Strand said. "Hopefully we can carry that momentum (from game one) into the next few."

It was the Senators who struggled in the field in opener, though initially they managed to avoid major damage from it.

After Tyler Kleinjan was called for catcher's interference to put 15s leadoff batter Logan Keup on in the top of the first, Senators starter Traiden Kalfell danced out of trouble thanks to an inning-ending double play turned by shortstop Sid Olmsted.

An eight-pitch inning by 15s starter Tanner Groseclose got the visiting team right back to the batter's box, and that's when things started to unravel for the Senators.

"Tanner filled it up for us on the mound," Strand said. "We ask our pitchers to throw strikes, and that's exactly what he did."

Thanks to, among other things, a triple by Drew Beasley, a second catcher's interference, and two different fly balls falling between Senators fielders, one of which was a hit and the other an error on Olmsted, the 15s hung a five-spot in the top of the second.

The Senators scratched across runs in the bottom of the second and third to cut the lead to 5-2, but then the 15s offense revved into gear.

"Our defense wasn't very good and our at-bats weren't very good," Senators coach Troy Olson said. "Our guys had a hard time of staying focused, and when it comes to the baseball gods, if you're not ready for the ball, it's going to come and find you."

Scoring a single run in the fourth and two runs apiece in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, the 15s put much-needed distance between themselves and the Senators.

Outfield fielding trouble for the Senators gave the 15s their run in the fourth, one of their two runs in the fifth, and both of their runs in the sixth.

"We had six or seven errors," Olson said. "A few were on pop flies, and those outfield errors are going to kill you. If you aren't going to play good defense, we have to swing the bats better than we did today.

"We misjudged a few balls because of the wind, which is a mental mistake because you have to know which way the wind is blowing before the ball is hit."

The Senators did threaten a comeback in the bottom of the fifth when they loaded the bases with one out against Groseclose.

That's when Strand summoned Beasley as his finisher. While Beasley allowed one of his inherited runners to score on an infield single, he sandwiched the hit around a strikeout and a groundout to third to prevent any further damage.

Beasley pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the 15s.

"We got Drew his first outing of the season, and he did everything," Strand said. "We tell our pitchers to throw strikes, and when we do that, good things happen."

The Senators found their aggressive approach in the second game, and the fielding that served the 15s well in game one was nowhere to be found early in game two.

The Senators racked up four runs in the first, all unearned, thanks to errors by 15s game two starter Cooper Miller, second baseman Caleb Johnson, and left fielder Tate Schaner.

Schaner's error was a big blow, as his three-base error cleared the bases of Senators and gave the visitors the lead early in game two.

"We (had) to be better focused at the plate with better pitch selection," Olson said. "If you hit the ball on the ground, it's not ideal, but it's good to see our guys run hard 90s and be rewarded with base hits."

More fielding miscues allowed the Senators to keep tacking on runs, and by the end of the top of the third inning, thanks in part to an inside-the-park home run by Kalfell that drove in Kalfell, Nathan Pegors and Kleinjan, the Senators had built a 10-0 lead.

A two-run double by Cash Weisenberger, who took over for Miller in the first and calmed the inning down, got the 15s on the board in the bottom of the third.

"We have to expect the baseball, want the baseball more," Strand said. "If we make an error on a hard play, so what, but we have to attack the ball."

