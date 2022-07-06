Area Scores: July 7

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVS 11-6, MINOT VISTAS 2-3
At Minot
Govs 11, Vistas 2
Govs;030;100;7;--;11;16;2
Vistas;000;001;1;--;2;9;1
Gavin Lill and Max Vig; Jaxson Radke, Talen Hebert (7), Marcus Zietz (7) and Kellan Burke. W – Lill. L – Radke. HR – Govs – Isaac Pegors.
Highlights: Govs – Lucas Vasey 2-for-5, double, 3 RBIs; Pegors 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Noah Riedinger 2-for-4, double, R; Michael Fagerland 2-for-5, 2 R; Carter Krueger 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Parker Sasveen 3-for-4, 3 R; Ryan Keup 2-for-4, 2 doubles, R, 3 RBIs; Vig 1-for-3, R, RBI. Vistas – Burke 2-for-4, RBI; Jonas Bubach 1-for-4, triple, R; Parker Hann 2-for-4, RBI; Tyler Budreau 2-for-3, double, R.
Govs 6, Vistas 3
Govs;400;110;0;--;6;10;1
Vistas;200;010;0;--;3;8;1
Matthew Porter and Marcus Butts; Carson Deaver, Tyson Ruzicka (7) and Kellan Burke. W – Porter. L – Deaver. HR – None.
Highlights: Govs – Lucas Vasey 1-for-1, 2 R; Gavin Lill 2-for-4, R; Isaac Pegors 2-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Noah Riedinger RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-for-4, double, R; Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-2, R; Carter Krueger 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Porter 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 Ks. Vistas – Burke 2-for-3, 2 R; Jonas Bubach 2-for-4, double, R; Hunter Ruzicka 2-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI; Marcus Zietz 1-for-4, triple, 2 RBI; Hunter Horner 1-for-3.
Records: Governors 7-2 statewide; Vistas 2-10 statewide.
BISMARCK CAPITALS 10-8, BISMARCK SENATORS 9-9
Capitals;081;000;1;--;10;10;2
Senators;116;010;0;--;9;15;3
Connor Grabow, Harrison Reichert (3), Jameson Johnson (4) and Aaron Urlacher; Ty Sanders, Casey Fischer (5), Nick Patton (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. W – Johnson. L – Sanders. HR – None.
Highlights: Capitals – Connor Schatz R, RBI; Urlacher 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Seth Dietz 1-for-5; Eliot Huntington 3-for-4, 2 R; Johnson 1-for-2, R, RBI; Quinn Carlson RBI; Logan Herman 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Jaz Gums 1-for-2. Senators – Brooks Turner 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; TJ Olson 1-for-5, R; Fischer 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Brady Helm 2-for-4, R; Patton 2-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs; Zac Brackin 1-for-4; Sid Olmsted 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Kleinjan 3-for-4, triple, R, 2 RBIs.
Senators 9, Capitals 8
Senators;000;053;1;--;9;9;3
Capitals;103;301;0;--;8;11;4
Nick Patton, Brooks Turner (3), Brady Helm (4), Tyler Kleinjan (4), TJ Olson (6) and Sid Olmstead, Kleinjan (6); Connor Grabow, Aaron Urlacher (5), Conrad Kalberer (5) and xxx. W – Olson. L – Kalberer. HR – None.
Highlights: Senators – Olmstead 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Olson 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kleinjan RBI; Sanders 1-for-4, RBI; Zac Brackin RBI; Matthew Steckler 1-for-3, R, RBI; Carter Hoijan 3-for-4, 2 R; Nathan Pegors 1-for-2, 2 R. Capitals – Trace King 2 R; Urlacher 4-for-5, double, triple, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Seth Dietz R, RBI; Eliot Huntington 2-for-3, double, RBI; Connor Schatz RBI; Logan Herman 1-for-3; Kalberer 3-for-4, R; Hayden Emter 1-for-3, R.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 8, DULUTH 4
Bismarck;113;030;000;--;8;11;1
Duluth;200;200;000;--;4;9;3
Carter Rost, Justin Goldstein (5), Kevin Wiseman (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Mason Burns, Manny Casillas (4), Cam Demos (8) and Eduardo Rosario. W – Rost (1-0). L – Burns (0-2). HR – Dul: Jonathan Vastine (1).
Highlights: Bis – Adam Axtell 3-for-5, double, R, 3 RBIs; Aaron Mann R; Sarringar 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Reggie Williams 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs; Jake Hjelle R; AJ Baraza 2-for-3, double, 2 R; Seth Surrett 1-for-5. Dul – Vastine 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Cam Frederick 1-for-5; Rosario RBI; Peyton Powel 2-for-4, R; Jack Painter 1-for-3, R; Hudson Sapp 2-for-3.
Records: Bismarck 12-23, 1-0 second half; Duluth 19-15, 0-1 second half.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rockford;1-0;1.000;--
Traverse City;1-0;1.000;--
Battle Creek;0-1;.000;1
x-Kalamaoo;0-1;.000;1
Kenosha;0-1;.000;1
Kokomo;0-1;.000;1
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;1-0;1.000;--
Lakeshore;1-0;1.000;--
x-Wisconsin Rapids;1-0;1.000;--
Madison;1-0;1.000;--
Green Bay;0-1;.000;1
Wausau;0-1;.000;1
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;1-0;1.000;--
La Crosse;1-0;1.000;--
x-Duluth;0-1;.000;1
Minnesota;0-1;.000;1
Waterloo;0-1;.000;1
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;1-0;1.000;--
Rochester;1-0;1.000;--
x-St. Cloud;1-0;1.000;--
Mankato;0-1;.000;1
Willmar;0-1;.000;1
x- won first-half title
Wednesday, July 6
Bismarck 8, Duluth 4
Lakeshore 2, Battle Creek 0
Madison 3, Green Bay 0
Traverse City 9, Kalamazoo 5
Wisconsin Rapids 2, Wausau 1
Fond du Lac 10, Kokomo 6
Eau Claire 4, Mankato 3
Rochester 9, Minnesota 1
La Crosse 3, Waterloo 2
Rockford 6, Kenosha 2
St. Cloud 10, Willmar 0
Thursday, July 7
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Green Bay at Madison
Waterloo at La Crosse
Kenosha at Rockford
Mankato at Eau Claire
Minnesota at Rochester
St. Cloud at Willmar
Friday, July 8
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
St. Cloud at Rochester
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Minnesota at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
La Crosse at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Madison at Wausau
Saturday, July 9
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Duluth
Traverse City at Kokomo
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
Minnesota at Mankato
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Rochester
Willmar at Waterloo
Sunday, July 10
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game
Rockford at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Wausau
St. Cloud at Duluth
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
La Cross at Rochester
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Lakeshore
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;6-1;12-2
Massachusetts;8-2;9-5
Iowa;8-6;8-6
Quad City;7-6;8-6
Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7
Green Bay;5-9;6-9
Bismarck;2-11;3-12
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;10-2;12-3
Arizona;11-3;11-3
Tucson;8-5;8-6
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;5-6;6-9
San Diego;2-10;3-11
Bay Area;1-11;1-13
Saturday, July 9
Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Quad City at Frisco
Massachusetts at Bay Area
Iowa at Tucson
Duke City at San Diego
Sunday, July 10
Vegas at Arizona