agate

Area Scores: July 7

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVS 11-6, MINOT VISTAS 2-3

At Minot

Govs 11, Vistas 2

Govs;030;100;7;--;11;16;2

Vistas;000;001;1;--;2;9;1

Gavin Lill and Max Vig; Jaxson Radke, Talen Hebert (7), Marcus Zietz (7) and Kellan Burke. W – Lill. L – Radke. HR – Govs – Isaac Pegors.

Highlights: Govs – Lucas Vasey 2-for-5, double, 3 RBIs; Pegors 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Noah Riedinger 2-for-4, double, R; Michael Fagerland 2-for-5, 2 R; Carter Krueger 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Parker Sasveen 3-for-4, 3 R; Ryan Keup 2-for-4, 2 doubles, R, 3 RBIs; Vig 1-for-3, R, RBI. Vistas – Burke 2-for-4, RBI; Jonas Bubach 1-for-4, triple, R; Parker Hann 2-for-4, RBI; Tyler Budreau 2-for-3, double, R.

Govs 6, Vistas 3

Govs;400;110;0;--;6;10;1

Vistas;200;010;0;--;3;8;1

Matthew Porter and Marcus Butts; Carson Deaver, Tyson Ruzicka (7) and Kellan Burke. W – Porter. L – Deaver. HR – None.

Highlights: Govs – Lucas Vasey 1-for-1, 2 R; Gavin Lill 2-for-4, R; Isaac Pegors 2-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Noah Riedinger RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-for-4, double, R; Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-2, R; Carter Krueger 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Porter 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 Ks. Vistas – Burke 2-for-3, 2 R; Jonas Bubach 2-for-4, double, R; Hunter Ruzicka 2-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI; Marcus Zietz 1-for-4, triple, 2 RBI; Hunter Horner 1-for-3.

Records: Governors 7-2 statewide; Vistas 2-10 statewide.

BISMARCK CAPITALS 10-8, BISMARCK SENATORS 9-9

Capitals;081;000;1;--;10;10;2

Senators;116;010;0;--;9;15;3

Connor Grabow, Harrison Reichert (3), Jameson Johnson (4) and Aaron Urlacher; Ty Sanders, Casey Fischer (5), Nick Patton (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. W – Johnson. L – Sanders. HR – None.

Highlights: Capitals – Connor Schatz R, RBI; Urlacher 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Seth Dietz 1-for-5; Eliot Huntington 3-for-4, 2 R; Johnson 1-for-2, R, RBI; Quinn Carlson RBI; Logan Herman 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Jaz Gums 1-for-2. Senators – Brooks Turner 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; TJ Olson 1-for-5, R; Fischer 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Brady Helm 2-for-4, R; Patton 2-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs; Zac Brackin 1-for-4; Sid Olmsted 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Kleinjan 3-for-4, triple, R, 2 RBIs.

Senators 9, Capitals 8

Senators;000;053;1;--;9;9;3

Capitals;103;301;0;--;8;11;4

Nick Patton, Brooks Turner (3), Brady Helm (4), Tyler Kleinjan (4), TJ Olson (6) and Sid Olmstead, Kleinjan (6); Connor Grabow, Aaron Urlacher (5), Conrad Kalberer (5) and xxx. W – Olson. L – Kalberer. HR – None.

Highlights: Senators – Olmstead 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Olson 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kleinjan RBI; Sanders 1-for-4, RBI; Zac Brackin RBI; Matthew Steckler 1-for-3, R, RBI; Carter Hoijan 3-for-4, 2 R; Nathan Pegors 1-for-2, 2 R. Capitals – Trace King 2 R; Urlacher 4-for-5, double, triple, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Seth Dietz R, RBI; Eliot Huntington 2-for-3, double, RBI; Connor Schatz RBI; Logan Herman 1-for-3; Kalberer 3-for-4, R; Hayden Emter 1-for-3, R.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 8, DULUTH 4

Bismarck;113;030;000;--;8;11;1

Duluth;200;200;000;--;4;9;3

Carter Rost, Justin Goldstein (5), Kevin Wiseman (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Mason Burns, Manny Casillas (4), Cam Demos (8) and Eduardo Rosario. W – Rost (1-0). L – Burns (0-2). HR – Dul: Jonathan Vastine (1).

Highlights: Bis – Adam Axtell 3-for-5, double, R, 3 RBIs; Aaron Mann R; Sarringar 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Reggie Williams 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs; Jake Hjelle R; AJ Baraza 2-for-3, double, 2 R; Seth Surrett 1-for-5. Dul – Vastine 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Cam Frederick 1-for-5; Rosario RBI; Peyton Powel 2-for-4, R; Jack Painter 1-for-3, R; Hudson Sapp 2-for-3.

Records: Bismarck 12-23, 1-0 second half; Duluth 19-15, 0-1 second half.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Rockford;1-0;1.000;--

Traverse City;1-0;1.000;--

Battle Creek;0-1;.000;1

x-Kalamaoo;0-1;.000;1

Kenosha;0-1;.000;1

Kokomo;0-1;.000;1

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;1-0;1.000;--

Lakeshore;1-0;1.000;--

x-Wisconsin Rapids;1-0;1.000;--

Madison;1-0;1.000;--

Green Bay;0-1;.000;1

Wausau;0-1;.000;1

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;1-0;1.000;--

La Crosse;1-0;1.000;--

x-Duluth;0-1;.000;1

Minnesota;0-1;.000;1

Waterloo;0-1;.000;1

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;1-0;1.000;--

Rochester;1-0;1.000;--

x-St. Cloud;1-0;1.000;--

Mankato;0-1;.000;1

Willmar;0-1;.000;1

x- won first-half title

Wednesday, July 6

Bismarck 8, Duluth 4

Lakeshore 2, Battle Creek 0

Madison 3, Green Bay 0

Traverse City 9, Kalamazoo 5

Wisconsin Rapids 2, Wausau 1

Fond du Lac 10, Kokomo 6

Eau Claire 4, Mankato 3

Rochester 9, Minnesota 1

La Crosse 3, Waterloo 2

Rockford 6, Kenosha 2

St. Cloud 10, Willmar 0

Thursday, July 7

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Lakeshore at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Green Bay at Madison

Waterloo at La Crosse

Kenosha at Rockford

Mankato at Eau Claire

Minnesota at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

Friday, July 8

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

St. Cloud at Rochester

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Minnesota at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

La Crosse at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Madison at Wausau

Saturday, July 9

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Duluth

Traverse City at Kokomo

Madison at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

Minnesota at Mankato

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Rochester

Willmar at Waterloo

Sunday, July 10

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game

Rockford at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Wausau

St. Cloud at Duluth

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

La Cross at Rochester

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Lakeshore

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-2;9-5

Iowa;8-6;8-6

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;10-2;12-3

Arizona;11-3;11-3

Tucson;8-5;8-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;5-6;6-9

San Diego;2-10;3-11

Bay Area;1-11;1-13

Saturday, July 9

Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Quad City at Frisco

Massachusetts at Bay Area

Iowa at Tucson

Duke City at San Diego

Sunday, July 10

Vegas at Arizona

