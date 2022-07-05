Area Scores: July 6

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK SENATORS 3-17, MINOT METROS 1-1
Bismarck Senators 3, Minot Metros 1
At Minot
Senators;000;011;1;--;3;10;3
Metros;000;010;0;--;1;1;2
Zac Brackin, Casey Fischer (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Cole Wahlstrom and Adam Roedocker. W—Brackin. L—Wahlstrom. Save—Fischer.
Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 1-3; Traiden Kalfell 2-4 R, RBI; Fischer 1-3 RBI; Nick Patton 1-1 2B; Matthew Steckler 2-3 R; Sid Olmsted 1-2; Kleinjan 2-3 R, RBI; Brackin 6 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 7 SO. Metros – Bennett Warren 0-2 R; Teegan Strand 1-1; Wahlstrom 7 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Bismarck Senators 17, Minot Metros 1
Senators;140;003;9;--;17;17;0
Metros;000;001;0;--;1;6;2
Traiden Kalfell, Casey Fischer (5), Ty Sanders (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Teegan Strand, Easton Panasak (3) and Adam Roedocker. W—Kalfell. L—Strand.
Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 4-6 5 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Sid Olmsted 2-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Kalfell 1-3 R, RBI, 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Zac Brackin 1-1 RBI; Casey Fischer 2-4 2B, 3B, R, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Ty Sanders 1-1 R, 2 RBI; Nathan Pegors 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Carter Hoijan 1-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Kleinjan 1-4 2 R, 2 RBI. Metros – Roedocker 2-4; Hyram Maples 1-3 R.
JAMESTOWN 15-5, BISMARCK REPS 5-6
Jamestown 15, Bismarck Reps 6, 6 innings
At Jamestown
Reps;020;030;--;5;4;4
Jamestown;15;14;1
Thomas Kuhn, Ben LaDuke (4) and Eli Thompson. Reagan Sortland and Leyton Kahler. W—Sortland. L—Kuhn.
Highlights: Reps – Jared Frank 0-1 R, RBI; Ben LaDuke 0-2 R; Thompson 0-2 R; Isaac Mitchell 2-2 2B, R, RBI, SB; Jace Groseclose 1-3 3 RBI; Hank Barry 0-2 R; Adam Vigness 1-3. Jamestown – Webster 1-4 2 R, RBI; Tyson Jorisen 3-3 3B, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Nate Walz 2-4 3 R, 2 RBI; Ethan Gall 2-4 2 2B, R, 2 RBI; Sortland 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Ashton Stockert 2-4 R; Jaxon Kilpin 2-4 2B, RBI; Kahler 0-2 2 R, RBI; Adam Sortland 1-4 R, RBI.
Bismarck Reps 6, Jamestown 5, 8 innings
Reps;210;200;01;--;6;9;4
Jamestown;000;005;00;--;5;7;4
Isaac Mitchell, Eli Thompson (6) and Hank Barry. Jaxon Golpin, Jaden Kolpin (4), Jacob Webster (8) and Ethan Gall. W—Thompson. L—Webster.
Highlights: Reps – Thomas Kuhn 2-4 3 R; Ben LaDuke 1-5 RBI; Isaac Mitchell 2-3 R, RBI, 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 SO; Jason Juma 1-5; Tony Burkel 1-3; Logan Lawrence 1-3 2 R; Andrew Jablonski 1-3; Thompson 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Jamestown – Jacob Webster 1-4 RBI; Ethan Gall 1-4 R; Reagan Sortland 22-4 R; Ashton Stockert 1-4 RBI; Kolpin 1-4 RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;22-14;.611;--
Battle Creek;18-18;.500;4
Traverse City;18-18;.500;4
Kenosha;17-19;.472;5
Rockford;17-19;.472;5
Kokomo;10-25;.286;11.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;29-6;.829;--
Fond du Lac;19-15;.559;9.5
Madison;18-18;.500;11.5
Lakeshore;18-18;.500;11.5
Wausau;17-19;.472;12.5
Green Bay;10-26;.278;19.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;19-14;.576;--
Eau Claire;19-15;.559;0.5
La Crosse;16-18;.471;3.5
Minnesota;6-11;.353;5
Waterloo;9-25;.265;10.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;25-8;.758;--
Willmar;21-13;.618;4.5
Mankato;19-15;.559;6.5
Rochester;15-19;.45;10.5
Bismarck;11-23;.324;14.5
Tuesday, July 5
No games scheduled.
Wednesday, July 6
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Eau Claire
Green Bay at Madison
Waterloo at La Crosse
Kenosha at Rockford
Minnesota at Rochester
Willmar at St. Cloud
Thursday, July 7
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Green Bay at Madison
Waterloo at La Crosse
Kenosha at Rockford
Mankato at Eau Claire
Minnesota at Rochester
St. Cloud at Willmar
Friday, July 8
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
St. Cloud at Rochester
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Minnesota at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
La Crosse at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Madison at Wausau
Saturday, July 9
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Duluth
Traverse City at Kokomo
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
Minnesota at Mankato
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Rochester
Willmar at Waterloo
Sunday, July 10
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game
Rockford at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Wausau
St. Cloud at Duluth
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
La Cross at Rochester
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Lakeshore
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;6-1;12-2
Massachusetts;8-2;9-5
Iowa;8-6;8-6
Quad City;7-6;8-6
Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7
Green Bay;5-9;6-9
Bismarck;2-11;3-12
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;10-2;12-3
Northern Arizona;10-3;11-3
Tucson;8-5;8-6
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;5-5;6-9
San Diego;2-10;3-11
Bay Area;1-11;1-13
Saturday, July 9
Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Quad City at Frisco
Massachusetts at Bay Area
Iowa at Tucson
Duke City at San Diego
Sunday, July 10
Vegas at Arizona