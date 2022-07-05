 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: July 6

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK SENATORS 3-17, MINOT METROS 1-1

Bismarck Senators 3, Minot Metros 1

At Minot

Senators;000;011;1;--;3;10;3

Metros;000;010;0;--;1;1;2

Zac Brackin, Casey Fischer (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Cole Wahlstrom and Adam Roedocker. W—Brackin. L—Wahlstrom. Save—Fischer.

Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 1-3; Traiden Kalfell 2-4 R, RBI; Fischer 1-3 RBI; Nick Patton 1-1 2B; Matthew Steckler 2-3 R; Sid Olmsted 1-2; Kleinjan 2-3 R, RBI; Brackin 6 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 7 SO. Metros – Bennett Warren 0-2 R; Teegan Strand 1-1; Wahlstrom 7 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Bismarck Senators 17, Minot Metros 1

Senators;140;003;9;--;17;17;0

Metros;000;001;0;--;1;6;2

Traiden Kalfell, Casey Fischer (5), Ty Sanders (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. Teegan Strand, Easton Panasak (3) and Adam Roedocker. W—Kalfell. L—Strand.

Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 4-6 5 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Sid Olmsted 2-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Kalfell 1-3 R, RBI, 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Zac Brackin 1-1 RBI; Casey Fischer 2-4 2B, 3B, R, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Ty Sanders 1-1 R, 2 RBI; Nathan Pegors 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Carter Hoijan 1-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Kleinjan 1-4 2 R, 2 RBI. Metros – Roedocker 2-4; Hyram Maples 1-3 R.

JAMESTOWN 15-5, BISMARCK REPS 5-6

Jamestown 15, Bismarck Reps 6, 6 innings

At Jamestown

Reps;020;030;--;5;4;4

Jamestown;15;14;1

Thomas Kuhn, Ben LaDuke (4) and Eli Thompson. Reagan Sortland and Leyton Kahler. W—Sortland. L—Kuhn.

Highlights: Reps – Jared Frank 0-1 R, RBI; Ben LaDuke 0-2 R; Thompson 0-2 R; Isaac Mitchell 2-2 2B, R, RBI, SB; Jace Groseclose 1-3 3 RBI; Hank Barry 0-2 R; Adam Vigness 1-3. Jamestown – Webster 1-4 2 R, RBI; Tyson Jorisen 3-3 3B, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Nate Walz 2-4 3 R, 2 RBI; Ethan Gall 2-4 2 2B, R, 2 RBI; Sortland 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Ashton Stockert 2-4 R; Jaxon Kilpin 2-4 2B, RBI; Kahler 0-2 2 R, RBI; Adam Sortland 1-4 R, RBI.

Bismarck Reps 6, Jamestown 5, 8 innings

Reps;210;200;01;--;6;9;4

Jamestown;000;005;00;--;5;7;4

Isaac Mitchell, Eli Thompson (6) and Hank Barry. Jaxon Golpin, Jaden Kolpin (4), Jacob Webster (8) and Ethan Gall. W—Thompson. L—Webster.

Highlights: Reps – Thomas Kuhn 2-4 3 R; Ben LaDuke 1-5 RBI; Isaac Mitchell 2-3 R, RBI, 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 SO; Jason Juma 1-5; Tony Burkel 1-3; Logan Lawrence 1-3 2 R; Andrew Jablonski 1-3; Thompson 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Jamestown – Jacob Webster 1-4 RBI; Ethan Gall 1-4 R; Reagan Sortland 22-4 R; Ashton Stockert 1-4 RBI; Kolpin 1-4 RBI.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;22-14;.611;--

Battle Creek;18-18;.500;4

Traverse City;18-18;.500;4

Kenosha;17-19;.472;5

Rockford;17-19;.472;5

Kokomo;10-25;.286;11.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;29-6;.829;--

Fond du Lac;19-15;.559;9.5

Madison;18-18;.500;11.5

Lakeshore;18-18;.500;11.5

Wausau;17-19;.472;12.5

Green Bay;10-26;.278;19.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;19-14;.576;--

Eau Claire;19-15;.559;0.5

La Crosse;16-18;.471;3.5

Minnesota;6-11;.353;5

Waterloo;9-25;.265;10.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;25-8;.758;--

Willmar;21-13;.618;4.5

Mankato;19-15;.559;6.5

Rochester;15-19;.45;10.5

Bismarck;11-23;.324;14.5

Tuesday, July 5

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, July 6

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Lakeshore at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Eau Claire

Green Bay at Madison

Waterloo at La Crosse

Kenosha at Rockford

Minnesota at Rochester

Willmar at St. Cloud

Thursday, July 7

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Lakeshore at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Green Bay at Madison

Waterloo at La Crosse

Kenosha at Rockford

Mankato at Eau Claire

Minnesota at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

Friday, July 8

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

St. Cloud at Rochester

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Minnesota at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

La Crosse at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Madison at Wausau

Saturday, July 9

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Duluth

Traverse City at Kokomo

Madison at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

Minnesota at Mankato

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Rochester

Willmar at Waterloo

Sunday, July 10

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game

Rockford at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Wausau

St. Cloud at Duluth

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

La Cross at Rochester

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Lakeshore

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-2;9-5

Iowa;8-6;8-6

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;10-2;12-3

Northern Arizona;10-3;11-3

Tucson;8-5;8-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;5-5;6-9

San Diego;2-10;3-11

Bay Area;1-11;1-13

Saturday, July 9

Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Quad City at Frisco

Massachusetts at Bay Area

Iowa at Tucson

Duke City at San Diego

Sunday, July 10

Vegas at Arizona

