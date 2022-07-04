 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: July 5

062322-spt-larks4.jpg

Luke Hempel tossed three scoreless innings of relief for the Larks on Monday in their 6-2 loss to Willmar. Bismarck opens the second half of the Northwoods League season on Wednesday in Duluth against the Huskies. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

MANDAN A’S 10, BISMARCK REPS 0

Bismarck Reps;000;000;--;0;4;3

Mandan A’s;060;031;--;10;10;1

Jason Juma, Jace Groseclose (2), Adam Vigness (4) and Eli Thompson. Hudsen Sheldon and Owen Brincks. W—Sheldon. L—Juma.

Highlights: Bismarck Reps – Ben LaDuke 1-2; Hayden Ritter 1-2; Eli Thompson 1-2; Groseclose 1-1. Mandan A’s – Carson Ressler 1-1 2 R; Sheldon 2B, 2-5 R, RBI, 6 IP, 4 H 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Seth Gerhardt 1-1 RBI; Jamison Nelson 1-4 RBI; Dylan Gierke 1-2 R, RBI; Tate Olson 1-3 R, RBI; Owen Brincks 1-2; Jordan Binder 0-0 R, RBI; Aston Michlitsch 1-3 R; Dylan Geiger 1-3 2 R, SB.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WILLMAR 6, BISMARCK 2

Willmar;200;040;000;--;6;7;3

Bismarck;001;100;000;--;2;7;0

Jack Zigan, Logan Samuels (6) and Drey Dirksen. Austin Luther, Luke Hempel (6), Julio Romero (9) and Tommy Takayoshi. W—Zigan. L—Luther. Save--Samuels. HR—Willmar: Will Hodo, Drey Dirksen.

Highlights: Willmar – Hodo 1-3 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Dirksen 3-4 HR, 3 RBI, R; Zigan 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 7 SO; Samuels 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO. Luke Glascoe 3-5 R, 2 SB; Aaron Mann 2-4 2B, RBI; Jackson Beaman 1-14; Jake Hjelle 0-4 R; Tommy Takayoshi 1-4; Luther 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 5 SO; Hempel 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. 

Attendance: 1,301.

Time of game: 2:52.

Records: Willmar 21-13; Bismarck 11-23.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;22-14;.611;--

Battle Creek;18-18;.500;4

Traverse City;18-18;.500;4

Kenosha;17-19;.472;5

Rockford;17-19;.472;5

Kokomo;10-25;.286;11.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;29-6;.829;--

Fond du Lac;19-15;.559;9.5

Madison;18-18;.500;11.5

Lakeshore;18-18;.500;11.5

Wausau;17-19;.472;12.5

Green Bay;10-26;.278;19.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;19-14;.576;--

Eau Claire;19-15;.559;0.5

La Crosse;16-18;.471;3.5

Minnesota;6-11;.353;5

Waterloo;9-25;.265;10.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;25-8;.758;--

Willmar;21-13;.618;4.5

Mankato;19-15;.559;6.5

Rochester;15-19;.45;10.5

Bismarck;11-23;.324;14.5

Saturday, July 2

Willmar 4, Bismarck 2

Traverse City 9, Wausau 4

Kenosha 8, Kalamazoo 6

Rockford 10, Battle Creek 9

St. Cloud 8, Eau Claire 7

Lakeshore 7, Wisconsin Rapids 5

Duluth 4, La Crosse 0

Rochester 9, Mankato 5

Madison 10, Green Bay 5

Minnesota 11, Waterloo 10

Fond du Lac 11, Kokomo 1

Sunday, July 3

Willmar 7, Bismarck 6

Kalamazoo 15, Wausau 12

Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 1

Eau Claire 5, St. Cloud 4

Waterloo 16, Duluth 4

Fond du Lac 12, Madison 2

Kenosha 6, Lakeshore 3

La Crosse 11, Rochester 8

Traverse City 4, Rockford 2

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Green Bay 6

Monday, July 4

Willmar 6, Bismarck 2

Wisconsin Rapids 10, Green Bay 2

Rockford 5, Traverse City 1

Fond du Lac 10, Madison 4

Eau Claire 9, St. Cloud 8

Battle Creek 7, Kokomo 3

Wausau 7, Kalamazoo 2

Rochester 6, La Crosse 4

Duluth 8, Waterloo 3

Lakeshore 5, Kenosha 1

Tuesday, July 5

No games scheduled

Wednesday, July 6

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Lakeshore at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Eau Claire

Green Bay at Madison

Waterloo at La Crosse

Kenosha at Rockford

Minnesota at Rochester

Willmar at St. Cloud

Thursday, July 7

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Lakeshore at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Green Bay at Madison

Waterloo at La Crosse

Kenosha at Rockford

Mankato at Eau Claire

Minnesota at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

Friday, July 8

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

St. Cloud at Rochester

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Minnesota at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

La Crosse at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Madison at Wausau

Saturday, July 9

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Duluth

Traverse City at Kokomo

Madison at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

Minnesota at Mankato

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Rochester

Willmar at Waterloo

Sunday, July 10

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game

Rockford at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Wausau

St. Cloud at Duluth

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

La Cross at Rochester

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Lakeshore

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-2;9-5

Iowa;8-6;8-6

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;10-2;12-3

Northern Arizona;10-3;11-3

Tucson;8-5;8-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;5-5;6-9

San Diego;2-10;3-11

Bay Area;1-11;1-13

Saturday, July 2

Vegas 65, Bay Area 33

Iowa 35, Massachusetts 26

Arizona 40, Northern Arizona 29

Tucson 53, San Diego 47

Saturday, July 9

Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Quad City at Frisco

Massachusetts at Bay Area

Iowa at Tucson

Duke City at San Diego

Sunday, July 10

Vegas at Arizona

