Area Scores: July 5

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN A’S 10, BISMARCK REPS 0
Bismarck Reps;000;000;--;0;4;3
Mandan A’s;060;031;--;10;10;1
Jason Juma, Jace Groseclose (2), Adam Vigness (4) and Eli Thompson. Hudsen Sheldon and Owen Brincks. W—Sheldon. L—Juma.
Highlights: Bismarck Reps – Ben LaDuke 1-2; Hayden Ritter 1-2; Eli Thompson 1-2; Groseclose 1-1. Mandan A’s – Carson Ressler 1-1 2 R; Sheldon 2B, 2-5 R, RBI, 6 IP, 4 H 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Seth Gerhardt 1-1 RBI; Jamison Nelson 1-4 RBI; Dylan Gierke 1-2 R, RBI; Tate Olson 1-3 R, RBI; Owen Brincks 1-2; Jordan Binder 0-0 R, RBI; Aston Michlitsch 1-3 R; Dylan Geiger 1-3 2 R, SB.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
WILLMAR 6, BISMARCK 2
Willmar;200;040;000;--;6;7;3
Bismarck;001;100;000;--;2;7;0
Jack Zigan, Logan Samuels (6) and Drey Dirksen. Austin Luther, Luke Hempel (6), Julio Romero (9) and Tommy Takayoshi. W—Zigan. L—Luther. Save--Samuels. HR—Willmar: Will Hodo, Drey Dirksen.
Highlights: Willmar – Hodo 1-3 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Dirksen 3-4 HR, 3 RBI, R; Zigan 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 7 SO; Samuels 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO. Luke Glascoe 3-5 R, 2 SB; Aaron Mann 2-4 2B, RBI; Jackson Beaman 1-14; Jake Hjelle 0-4 R; Tommy Takayoshi 1-4; Luther 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 5 SO; Hempel 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Attendance: 1,301.
Time of game: 2:52.
Records: Willmar 21-13; Bismarck 11-23.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;22-14;.611;--
Battle Creek;18-18;.500;4
Traverse City;18-18;.500;4
Kenosha;17-19;.472;5
Rockford;17-19;.472;5
Kokomo;10-25;.286;11.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;29-6;.829;--
Fond du Lac;19-15;.559;9.5
Madison;18-18;.500;11.5
Lakeshore;18-18;.500;11.5
Wausau;17-19;.472;12.5
Green Bay;10-26;.278;19.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;19-14;.576;--
Eau Claire;19-15;.559;0.5
La Crosse;16-18;.471;3.5
Minnesota;6-11;.353;5
Waterloo;9-25;.265;10.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;25-8;.758;--
Willmar;21-13;.618;4.5
Mankato;19-15;.559;6.5
Rochester;15-19;.45;10.5
Bismarck;11-23;.324;14.5
Saturday, July 2
Willmar 4, Bismarck 2
Traverse City 9, Wausau 4
Kenosha 8, Kalamazoo 6
Rockford 10, Battle Creek 9
St. Cloud 8, Eau Claire 7
Lakeshore 7, Wisconsin Rapids 5
Duluth 4, La Crosse 0
Rochester 9, Mankato 5
Madison 10, Green Bay 5
Minnesota 11, Waterloo 10
Fond du Lac 11, Kokomo 1
Sunday, July 3
Willmar 7, Bismarck 6
Kalamazoo 15, Wausau 12
Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 1
Eau Claire 5, St. Cloud 4
Waterloo 16, Duluth 4
Fond du Lac 12, Madison 2
Kenosha 6, Lakeshore 3
La Crosse 11, Rochester 8
Traverse City 4, Rockford 2
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Green Bay 6
Monday, July 4
Willmar 6, Bismarck 2
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Green Bay 2
Rockford 5, Traverse City 1
Fond du Lac 10, Madison 4
Eau Claire 9, St. Cloud 8
Battle Creek 7, Kokomo 3
Wausau 7, Kalamazoo 2
Rochester 6, La Crosse 4
Duluth 8, Waterloo 3
Lakeshore 5, Kenosha 1
Tuesday, July 5
No games scheduled
Wednesday, July 6
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Eau Claire
Green Bay at Madison
Waterloo at La Crosse
Kenosha at Rockford
Minnesota at Rochester
Willmar at St. Cloud
Thursday, July 7
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Green Bay at Madison
Waterloo at La Crosse
Kenosha at Rockford
Mankato at Eau Claire
Minnesota at Rochester
St. Cloud at Willmar
Friday, July 8
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
St. Cloud at Rochester
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Minnesota at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
La Crosse at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Madison at Wausau
Saturday, July 9
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Duluth
Traverse City at Kokomo
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
Minnesota at Mankato
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Rochester
Willmar at Waterloo
Sunday, July 10
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game
Rockford at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Wausau
St. Cloud at Duluth
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
La Cross at Rochester
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Lakeshore
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;6-1;12-2
Massachusetts;8-2;9-5
Iowa;8-6;8-6
Quad City;7-6;8-6
Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7
Green Bay;5-9;6-9
Bismarck;2-11;3-12
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;10-2;12-3
Northern Arizona;10-3;11-3
Tucson;8-5;8-6
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;5-5;6-9
San Diego;2-10;3-11
Bay Area;1-11;1-13
Saturday, July 2
Vegas 65, Bay Area 33
Iowa 35, Massachusetts 26
Arizona 40, Northern Arizona 29
Tucson 53, San Diego 47
Saturday, July 9
Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Quad City at Frisco
Massachusetts at Bay Area
Iowa at Tucson
Duke City at San Diego
Sunday, July 10
Vegas at Arizona