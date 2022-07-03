 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: July 4

  • 0
IP

Isaac Pegors had an RBI Bismarck's 3-2 win over Mandan on Sunday.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 3, MANDAN CHIEFS 2

Bismarck;000;001;2;--;3;7;0

Mandan;001;010;0;--;2;5;3

Luke Pengilly, Noah Riedinger (6) and Marcus Butts. Avery Bogner, McCoy Keller (7) and Isaac Huettl. W--Riedinger. L--Keller.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Gavin Lill 1-3 RBI; Lucas Vasey 1-4; Isaac Pegors 0-3 RBI; Riedinger 1-4 2B, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Michael Fagerland 1-3; Carson Motschenbacher 1-3 R; Butts 1-3 R; Matthew Porter 1-3 2B, R; Pengilly 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 SO. Mandan -- Bogner 1-4, 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 7 SO; Huettl 1-4 2B, 2 RBI; Keller 1-3; Braydon Bunnell 1-3; Seth Arenz 0-2 R; Anthony Johnson 1-1 R. 

Records: Bismarck Governors 14-6; Mandan 16-9.

MANDAN A'S 4, BISMARCK REPS 3

Bismarck Reps;101;000;1;--;3;8;2

Mandan A's;000;030;1;--;4;8;0

Tony Burkel, Hank Barry (6) and Eli Thompson. Jamison Nelson, Dylan Gierke (5) and Owen Brinks. W--Gierke. L--Barry.

Highlights: Reps -- Jared Frank 2-4 R; Ben LaDuke 0-4 RBI; Thompson 1-3 R; Isaac Mitchell 2-3 RBI; Thomas Kuhn 2-3 RBI; Hayden Ritter 1-1 R; Burkel 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 6 BB, 7 SO; Barry 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. A's -- Tate Olson 2-4; Seth Gerhardt 0-2 R; Jordan Binder 1-3 3B, 2 R; Brinks 1-3 2 RBI; Gierke 3-4 R, RBI, 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Ashton Michlitch 1-3 RBI; Nelson 4 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 SO.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WILLMAR 7, BISMARCK 6

Willmar;022;012;000;--;7;8;3

Bismarck;002;111;100;--;6;9;0

Andrew Baumgart, Steve Brooks (5), John Bezdicek (8) and Will Busch. Seth Brewer, Andrew Paten (6), Will Chauffe (7), Josh Combs 98), Ryan Bourassa (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W—Brooks. L—Brewer. Save—Bezdicek. HR—Willmar: Drey Dirksen. Bismarck: Spencer Sarrigar.

Highlights: Willmar – Brett Bateman 2-4 R, RBI; Jakob Christian 0-3 R, RBI; Will Hodo 1-3 2B R; Dirksen 1-3 HR, 2 RBI, R; Busch 2-4 RBI; Kyle Payne 1-3 R, RBI; Brooks 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 SO; Bezdicek 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 2-4 R; Reggie Williams 0-5 RBI; Aaron Mann 2-4 2 R; Sarringar 2-5 HR, 2 RBI, R; Jackson Beaman 2-4 RBI; Jake Hjelle 0-5 RBI; Khalid Collymore 0-2 R; Enrique Morales 1-3 R; Brewer 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 5 SO.

Attendance: 1,352.

Time of game: 3:12.

Records: Willmar 20-13; Bismarck 11-11.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;22-13;.629;--

Traverse City;18-17;.514;4

Battle Creek;17-18;.486;5

Kenosha;17-18;.486;5

Rockford;16-19;.457;6

Kokomo;10-24;.294;11.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;28-6;.824;--

Fond du Lac;15-15;.545;9.5

Madison;18-17;.514;10.5

Lakeshore;17-18;.486;11.5

Wausau;16-19;.457;12.5

Green Bay;10-25;.286;8.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;18-14;.563;--

Eau Claire;18-15;.545;0.5

La Crosse;16-17;.485;2.4

Minnesota;6-11;.353;4.5

Waterloo;9-24;.273;9.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;25-7;.781;--

Willmar;20-13;.606;5.5

Mankato;19-15;.559;7

Rochester;14-19;.424;11.5

Bismarck;11-22;.333;14.5

Saturday, July 2

Willmar 4, Bismarck 2

Traverse City 9, Wausau 4

Kenosha 8, Kalamazoo 6

Rockford 10, Battle Creek 9

St. Cloud 8, Eau Claire 7

Lakeshore 7, Wisconsin Rapids 5

Duluth 4, La Crosse 0

Rochester 9, Mankato 5

Madison 10, Green Bay 5

Minnesota 11, Waterloo 10

Fond du Lac 11, Kokomo 1

Sunday, July 3

Willmar 7, Bismarck 6

Kalamazoo 15, Wausau 12

Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 1

Eau Claire 5, St. Cloud 4

Waterloo 16, Duluth 4

Fond du Lac 12, Madison 2

Kenosha 6, Lakeshore 3

La Crosse 11, Rochester 8

Traverse City 4, Rockford 2

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Green Bay 6

Monday, July 4

Willmar at Bismarck, 1:05 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Rockford at Traverse City

Madison at Fond du Lac

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Wausau at Kalamazoo

La Crosse at Rochester

Kenosha at Lakeshore

Duluth at Waterloo

Tuesday, July 5

No games scheduled

Wednesday, July 6

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Lakeshore at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Eau Claire

Green Bay at Madison

Waterloo at La Crosse

Kenosha at Rockford

Minnesota at Rochester

Willmar at St. Cloud

Thursday, July 7

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Lakeshore at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Green Bay at Madison

Waterloo at La Crosse

Kenosha at Rockford

Mankato at Eau Claire

Minnesota at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

Friday, July 8

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

St. Cloud at Rochester

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Minnesota at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

La Crosse at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Madison at Wausau

Saturday, July 9

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Duluth

Traverse City at Kokomo

Madison at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

Minnesota at Mankato

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Rochester

Willmar at Waterloo

Sunday, July 10

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game

Rockford at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Wausau

St. Cloud at Duluth

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

La Cross at Rochester

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Lakeshore

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-2;9-5

Iowa;8-6;8-6

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;10-2;12-3

Northern Arizona;10-3;11-3

Tucson;8-5;8-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;5-5;6-9

San Diego;2-10;3-11

Bay Area;1-11;1-13

Saturday, July 2

Vegas 65, Bay Area 33

Iowa 35, Massachusetts 26

Arizona 40, Northern Arizona 29

Tucson 53, San Diego 47

Saturday, July 9

Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Quad City at Frisco

Massachusetts at Bay Area

Iowa at Tucson

Duke City at San Diego

Sunday, July 10

Vegas at Arizona

