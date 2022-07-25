Area Scores: July 26

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
WATERLOO 15, BISMARCK 5
Waterloo;013;630;002;--;15;12;0
Bismarck;102;000;020;--;5;3;2
Dylan Warda, Cameron Hagan (4), Matteo Sollecito (7) and Brodie Marino. Josh Combs, Chris Hernandez (4), Julio Romero (5), Kaiden Cardoso (5), Ryan Curran (7), Bradlee Preap (8), Spencer Sarringar (9) and Spencer Sarringar, Tommy Takayoshi (9). W—Hagan. L—Combs. Save—Sollecito. HR—Bismarck: Jackson Beaman.
Highlights: Waterloo – Aaron Ujimori 1-5 2 R, RBI; Clayton Gray 1-2 3 R, RBI, SB; Tai Walton 3-6 2 R, 3 RBI; Josh Patrick 1-5 2B, R, RBI; Caleb Corbin 3-3 3 R, 2 RBI, SB; Liam Critchett 2-5 R, 3 RBI; Tynan Shahidi 1-4 2 R, RBI; Hagan 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Sollecito 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 1-3 2 R, SB; Khalid Collymore 0-3 R; Beaman 1-3 HR, R, 3 RBI; Adam Axtell 1-4; Cardoso 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Curran 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Attendance: 1,965.
Time of game: 3:42.
Records: Waterloo 3-12; Bismarck 6-11.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;12-4;.750;--
Kenosha;9-8;.529;3.5
Rockford;8-9;.471;4.5
Battle Creek;6-10;.375;6
x-Kalamazoo;6-10;.375;6
Kokomo;4-12;.250;8
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;13-5;.722;--
Wausau;10-6;.625;2
Green Bay;9-7;.563;3
Lakeshore;9-7;.563;3
Fond du Lac;8-10;.444;5
Madison;5-12;.294;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;11-5;.688;--
La Crosse;10-7;.588;1.5
x-Duluth;8-9;.471;3.5
Waterloo;3-12;.200;7.5
Minnesota;0-10;.000;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;12-3;.800;--
x-St. Cloud;11-6;.647;2
Rochester;8-7;.533;4
Mankato;9-8;.529;4
Bismarck;6-11;.353;7
x-won first-half title
Monday, July 25
Waterloo 15, Bismarck 5
Traverse City 4, Kokomo 1
Kenosha 10, Battle Creek 5
Kalamazoo 9, Rockford 7
Fond du Lac 6, Green Bay 4
Lakeshore 4, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Madison 9, Wausau 7
Mankato 8, La Crosse 7
Willmar 13, Rochester 6
St. Cloud 5, Duluth 3
Tuesday, July 26
Waterloo at Bismarck, 12:05 p.m.
Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kokomo
La Crosse at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wausau at Madison
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Duluth at St. Cloud
Rochester at Willmar
Wednesday, July 27
Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Lakeshore, first game
Green Bay at Lakeshore, second game
Madison at Fond du Lac, first game
Madison at Fond du Lac, second game
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, second game
Eau Claire at Duluth, first game
Eau Claire at Duluth, second game
La Crosse at Willmar, first game
La Crosse at Willmar, second game
Rochester at St. Cloud, first game
Rochester at St. Cloud, second game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Traverse City
Thursday, July 28
Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek, first game
Rockford at Battle Creek, second game
Kenosha at Traverse City, first game
Kenosha at Traverse City, second game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo, first game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo, second game
Madison at Wausau
Willmar at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Mankato at Rochester
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Friday, July 29
Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Traverse City
Wausau at Madison
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rochester at Mankato
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Willmar at Eau Claire
Saturday, July 30
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Madison at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Waterloo
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Minnesota at Duluth
Traverse City at Lakeshore
Sunday, July 31
Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Madison at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Traverse City at Lakeshore
Mankato at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
St. Cloud at La Crosse
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Saturday, July 23
No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings
No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0
At West Fargo
Tuesday, July 26
Game 1: No. 8 Williston vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Mandan, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown vs. No. 2 Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Fargo Post 400, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Game 9: Elimination game, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Game 12: Teams TBD, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Teams TBD, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Game 14: Championship game, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
AT WATFORD CITY
July 29-Aug. 2
Friday, July 29
Game 1: West No. 1 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 10 a.m.
Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 12:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 East Kindred vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 1, Noon
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
Game 12: Winner Game 9 v. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Garrison
Wednesday, July 27
Game 1: May-Port vs. Cando, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Hazen vs. Renville County, 12:30 p.m.
Game 3: Langdon vs. Carrington, 3 p.m.
Game 4: LaMoure vs. Garrison, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 2, 3 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Game 9: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 10 a.m.
Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6, 12:30 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m.
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 1 p.m.
BASEBALL
STATE BABE RUTH TOURNAMENT
At Beulah
Opening round
Friday, July 22
Casselton 6, Belfield-South Heart 3
Renville County 3, Langdon 2
Lisbon 7, Beulah 0
Thompson 20, Belcourt 1
Saturday, July 23
Elimination games
Langdon 7, Belfield-South Heart 2
Beulah 12, Belcourt 4
Winner’s bracket
Casselton 12, Renville County 4
Thompson 9, Lisbon 4
Sunday, July 24
Elimination games
Lisbon 13, Langdon 2
Renville County 11, Beulah 1
Lisbon 14, Renville County 9
Winner’s bracket
Thompson 14, Casselton 7
Monday, July 25
Lisbon 5, Casselton 0 (elimination game)
Thompson 5, Lisbon 0 (championship)
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT
Frisco 64, Iowa 39
Saturday, July 23
Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30
Sunday, July 24
Arizona 53, Duke City 14
Semifinals
Friday, July 29
Quad City (10-7) at Frisco (15-2), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Northern Arizona (13-4) at Arizona (14-3), 8:05 p.m.