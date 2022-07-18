 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: July 19

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS B DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT

First round at Hettinger

Washburn 11, Bismarck Scarlets 1, 5 innings

Scarlets;000;100;--;1;5;4

Washburn;221;501;--;11;8;0

Kayden Larson, Jay Golberg (4) and Kaiden Heidt. Hunter Huffman, Jarret Henke (3) and Alex Retterath. W—Henke. L—Larson.

Highlights: Scarlets – Jacob Pearson 1-2, SB; Micah Hummel 1-2 R, 2 SB; Easton Heinert 2-2 RBI; Kelsen Kudrna 1-2; Larson 3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO; Golberg 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB. Washburn – Josh Day 1-3 3 R; Jonah Miller 1-4 2 R, SB; Landyn Miller 1-3 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Alex Retterath 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Owen Patterson 2-3 R, RBI, SB; Tyson Fricke 1-4 2 RBI; Noah Olson 1-2 2 RBI; Charlie Sannes 0-2 R, 2 SB; Huffman 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Henke 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 2 SO.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;8-3;.727;--

Kenosha;7-5;.583;1.5

Rockford;5-7;.417;3.5

Battle Creek;4-7;.364;4

x-Kalamazoo;3-8;.273;5

Kokomo;2-9;.182;6

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;10-3;.769;--

Lakeshore;8-4;.667;1.5

Wausau;8-4;.67;1.5

Green Bay;6-6;.500;3.5

Fond du Lac;6-7;.462;4

Madison;4-8;.333;5.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;9-3;.750;--

La Crosse;7-5;.583;2

x-Duluth;4-8;.333;5

Waterloo;2-8;.200;6

Minnesota;0-6;.000;6

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;8-2;.800;--

x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--

Rochester;6-4;.600;2

Mankato;5-7;.410;4

Bismarck;4-8;.333;5

x-won first-half title

Monday, July 18

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 19

NWL All-Star Game, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 21

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m., at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Traverse City

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Willmar at Rochester

Wausau at Kenosha

Kokomo at Rockford

Madison at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Waterloo

Minnesota at Mankato

