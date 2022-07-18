Area Scores: July 19

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS B DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT
First round at Hettinger
Washburn 11, Bismarck Scarlets 1, 5 innings
Scarlets;000;100;--;1;5;4
Washburn;221;501;--;11;8;0
Kayden Larson, Jay Golberg (4) and Kaiden Heidt. Hunter Huffman, Jarret Henke (3) and Alex Retterath. W—Henke. L—Larson.
Highlights: Scarlets – Jacob Pearson 1-2, SB; Micah Hummel 1-2 R, 2 SB; Easton Heinert 2-2 RBI; Kelsen Kudrna 1-2; Larson 3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO; Golberg 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB. Washburn – Josh Day 1-3 3 R; Jonah Miller 1-4 2 R, SB; Landyn Miller 1-3 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Alex Retterath 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Owen Patterson 2-3 R, RBI, SB; Tyson Fricke 1-4 2 RBI; Noah Olson 1-2 2 RBI; Charlie Sannes 0-2 R, 2 SB; Huffman 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Henke 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 2 SO.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;8-3;.727;--
Kenosha;7-5;.583;1.5
Rockford;5-7;.417;3.5
Battle Creek;4-7;.364;4
x-Kalamazoo;3-8;.273;5
Kokomo;2-9;.182;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;10-3;.769;--
Lakeshore;8-4;.667;1.5
Wausau;8-4;.67;1.5
Green Bay;6-6;.500;3.5
Fond du Lac;6-7;.462;4
Madison;4-8;.333;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;9-3;.750;--
La Crosse;7-5;.583;2
x-Duluth;4-8;.333;5
Waterloo;2-8;.200;6
Minnesota;0-6;.000;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;8-2;.800;--
x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--
Rochester;6-4;.600;2
Mankato;5-7;.410;4
Bismarck;4-8;.333;5
x-won first-half title
Monday, July 18
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 19
NWL All-Star Game, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 21
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m., at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Traverse City
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Willmar at Rochester
Wausau at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Madison at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Waterloo
Minnesota at Mankato