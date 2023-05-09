The best-laid plans can easily go awry when North Dakota’s weather gets involved.

Such was the case Tuesday at Municipal Ballpark, where Century and Legacy met in what was scheduled to be a West Region doubleheader.

Thanks to the extra-innings 3-2 win by Legacy in Game 1, plus Century’s celebration of their seniors between games, the second game was a little late in getting going, and that was costly.

“Can’t apologize for wins,” Sabers head coach Eddie Streeter said. “Got to get as many of them as you can when you can.”

Legacy needed a pair of wins to keep pace with Jamestown for the lead in the West Region after the Blue Jays swept Mandan. The second game will be resumed today at 4 p.m., with Legacy leading 2-0 in the top of the second.

The one win they did get Tuesday was of the hard-fought variety.

“It wasn’t our best effort,” Streeter said. “We made some bad mistakes, me included, and didn’t put ourselves in good positions to score runs.”

Century started the bottom of the first with a triple from Ben LaDuke. He did not score.

Century had runners on first and second with one out in the second. They did not score.

Century put a runner on second thanks to a pickoff throwing error by Legacy starter Jameson Johnson. He did not score.

“Shoutout to Jameson Johnson for keeping us in another ballgame,” Streeter said. “Our offense has been struggling a little for the last few weeks, and I can’t say enough about our pitching staff continuing to give us chances to win. Jameson didn’t have his best stuff, but he just kept pounding away.”

Meanwhile the Sabers were struggling to get anything going against Century starter Tyler Kleinjan.

Kleinjan had gotten the first seven hitters out before he hit Tommy Kuhn with a pitch. After Kuhn advanced to second on a passed ball by catcher Max Vig, Kleinjan still faced the minimum after Legacy catcher Aaron Urlacher lined into a double play to end the inning.

“Respect to Kleinjan, he threw very, very well,” Streeter said. “We just happened to get that one extra break. The latter part of our lineup, with Wyatt Kraft and Tommy Kuhn, they do a good job of seeing pitches and trying to make pitchers work.”

Error-filled baserunning nearly kept Legacy from a win, as Kuhn getting too far off on the Urlacher line drive was just the first error by the Sabers.

In the fourth, Legacy had runners on second and third with just one out after a sac bunt by Johnson, but Lucas Vasey left early on a flyout to left and was called out.

The Sabers ran into another out in the top of the sixth, when Marcus Butts tried to score on a very shallow fly ball to right and was thrown out by 15 feet.

“We were pressing to try and get a lead, especially after not scoring early,” Streeter said. “We were trying to do too much, we weren’t dictating the game. It’s a learning opportunity for the boys.”

A minor mistake in the field cost Legacy a run in the bottom of the fourth, as left fielder Isaac Lewis accidentally overran a single, allowing Hayden Ritter of the Patriots to score with ease.

Century would add another run on a pop fly double by LaDuke into short right-center field, but could get nothing more across against Johnson, who completed five innings before giving way to Kuhn.

“(Lewis) didn’t come up clean, which is fine because he was getting on it aggressively,” Streeter said. “We don’t get on guys for making aggressive plays, because if we don’t make those kinds of plays, we’re not going to be any good anyway. We didn’t panic, and if we don’t make the plays, it is what it is.”

In the fifth inning and beyond, it was Kuhn and Urlacher who brought the win to the Sabers.

A two-run infield single by Urlacher on an unlucky bounce off of Century second baseman LaDuke brought in Cooper Miller and Wyatt Kraft.

“Aaron is the epitome of the idea of the idea where the harder you work, the luckier you are,” Streeter said. “He’s worked hard to put himself in position to be successful, especially with runners in scoring position for us. Century was unlucky with that tough bounce, but he keeps grinding and coming up big for us.”

Urlacher made himself responsible for all three runs scored by the Sabers. After smacking a single to center, he stole both second and third, with the steal of third involving an impressive tag-dodging slide, and then coming home on a wild pitch by Century reliever Adam Vigness.

“He doesn’t usually run for himself, because we usually courtesy run for our pitchers and catchers,” Streeter said. “With the good pick-off moves that Century was showing today, we wanted to trust a senior and a leader for us, then he went out and put himself in a good position to get that go-ahead run.”

Kuhn threw three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, striking out the side in the sixth, getting the Patriots in order in the seventh, and then battling through an error and two singles in the eighth to lock down the win.

“He’s had a good week and hasn’t let his struggles at the plate affect him,” Streeter said. “He made a great play in right and then came in to the mound to shut the door.”

After a game in which the Sabers struggled to string hits together, the nightcap of the doubleheader started promisingly with three hits and two runs in the top of the first and a one-two-three inning in the bottom of the first.

Kraft doubled to lead off the second, then took third on a wild pitch, at which point lighting flashed and the game was paused.

With the radar not showing any improvement, the impressive start for the Sabers was all for naught.

“We just have to deal with it,” Streeter said. “You can’t change the weather. It’s North Dakota as per usual, but we’ll get the game in at the end of the day.”

Legacy 3, Century 2, 8 innings

Legacy 000 020 01 — 3 4 3

Century 000 200 00 — 2 6 3

Jameson Johnson, Thomas Kuhn (6) and Aaron Urlacher; Tyler Kleinjan, Adam Vigness (7) and Max Vig. W — Kuhn. L — Vigness. HR: None.

Highlights: Legacy — Isaac Mitchell 1-for-3; Cooper Miller 1-for-3, R; Wyatt Kraft BB, R; Urlacher 2-for-3, 2 SB, R, 2 RBIs; Johnson 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Kuhn 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K. Century — Ben LaDuke 2-for-4, 3B, 2B, RBI; Carter Krueger 1-for-2, BB, HBP; Hayden Ritter 2-for-3, BB, SB, R; M. Vig 1-for-3, SB, R; Kleinjan 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP, 1 Balk; Vigness 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K.

Records: Legacy 11-5 overall, 11-2 West Region; Century 7-11, 4-9.