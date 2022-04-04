Legacy, St. Mary's feature promising squads on cool, windy day

Wins and losses were secondary for Legacy and St. Mary's during a nonconference doubleheader at windy and cool Haaland Field on Monday.

With nothing at stake in the standings, head coaches Eddie Streeter Michael Feldman remain in evaluation mode.

The Sabers are coming off a stellar season, which ended in a fourth-place finish at the state tournament, which Streeter hopes becomes the standard.

"What I think a season like that does is that it makes the expectations feasible and attainable," said Streeter, who managed Legacy to a banner 22 victories last spring. "I don't want to say the season is a failure if we don't get to state, but if you don't, you're kind of like, ah, we probably left something on the table.

"I think it's a positive that we have high expectations. That's what you want. It allows for some great competition."

On Monday, the Sabers started their season off with two wins, 7-3 and 11-1. Legacy brings back eight seniors, including all-state performer Isaac Pegors, one of just five returning all-state players in Class A. Pegors went 3-for-3 in the second game, all three hits being doubles.

"I think the next big step is that leadership, especially when you look at Isaac, he's a four-year guy for us," Streeter said. "From a talent perspective, Isaac is a really, really good player, but above all, he's just an awesome young man."

Ethan Mitchell, another of the Saber seniors, worked the last three innings on the mound to get the victory in the opener. Luke Welk, also a senior, went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Lucas Vasey, a sophomore, stroked two singles and drove in two.

Legacy, picked third in the West Region preseason poll behind Dickinson and Minot, appears poised to challenge the top teams in the conference now, and into the future. The Sabers have 66 players out for baseball, enough for five teams.

"I think it's a result of being better, and I can't thank my coaching staff enough," Streeter said. "We have a lot of coaches that are passionate about working with our players and helping them develop. Kids see that and want to be a part of it. It's really exciting. We want as many kids out here as possible enjoying this great game."

St. Mary's has the same thing going.

Feldman and his staff have 45 players to work with between grades 7-12, an increase of more than 10 from last year and the largest number of players they've had.

"For us, it's getting in at the junior high level, getting them involved earlier so you don't have to battle with the other sports," he said. "I think overall, baseball in Bismarck is growing. For us, we have the advantage of having those additional two years to work with them."

The Saints split their first two games on Saturday against Wahpeton before Monday's doubleheader against Legacy. St. Mary's is picked sixth in the West and begins conference play Thursday at Watford City (2-2).

In Game 1 Monday, Saints' leadoff man Preston Bartsch hit the hardest ball of the game. The senior outfielder missed a home run by a couple of feet, drilling a two-run double off the left-field fence.

Finding the right lineup remains fluid, Feldman said, but he's confident the Saints will be stingy in the field.

"Defensively, we have a lot of strengths," he said. "We have a lot of guys that can play a lot of different spots."

It might be hard to move Tommy Kraljic off shortstop and Matt Porter away from third. Kraljic, also a top pitcher for the Saints, made three slick plays at short, while Porter looked smooth at the hot corner on a couple of tough chances.

Landon Gerving, Casey Fischer and Ben Zenker each went multiple innings on the mound in the first game for St. Mary's.

Legacy got 3 1/3 strong innings from Carter Klipfel in the nightcap. The senior allowed just one unearned run and struck out six.

Feldman said the target for the Saints is to be peaking when it matters most.

"Our biggest expectation is to be playing our best ball at the end of the year," he said. "We like the kids we have, but right now it's about taking it one day at a time and keep things moving in the right direction."

