Legacy baseball team not shying away from high expectations

"Missing last season was hard on kids. I think sports are an integral part of their lives, its so important for their mental health," Streeter said. "We have a lot of games coming up the next 10-12 days. It's busy, but it sure beats last year."

"At the end of the day, I feel like we have a very talented team that can compete with anybody in the West. Going back to 2019, I think we showed we were close. We were facing a lot of No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers in counters," Streeter said. "But the fact is, we still haven't made the state tournament. Is that a goal for our team this season? Yes, it is. We're not going to shy away from that, but the fact is we can't do that today and we can't do it tomorrow. All we can do right now is continue to work hard every day to get better and that's what we're doing."