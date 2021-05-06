Leapaldt bringing the boom for 21-8 BSC

Bismarck State College baseball standout Kyle Leapaldt speaks softly, but carries a big stick.
In 30 games this season for the Mystics, the Carrington, N.D., native has clubbed 14 home runs.
Leapaldt, who began his college career at Valley City State, has thrived in his first season with the Mystics. He carries a slugging percentage of .933 into the Mon-Dak Conference tournament, which starts today in Williston.
Not overthinking, or overswinging, is the approach for the Mystics' power-hitting shortstop.
"Just keeping it simple at the plate. I don't swing as hard as I can," he said. "I'm just trying to make good contact."
He is surprised by the power surge, which also has included seven doubles, two triples and 42 RBIs.
"I didn't really expect it," he said. "I had confidence, but I wouldn't have thought this would happen."
Leapaldt has plenty of help in the power department. The Mystics have bombed 43 home runs in 30 games, 23 more than their opponents.
"I thought we would swing it well, but I thought we'd more of a line-drive, gap-to-gap-type team," said BSC head coach Michael Keeran said. "Our kids deserve a lot of credit for getting bigger and stronger in the weight room. They've put the time in and it's showed."
The Mystics have 11 players with home runs and eight with more than one. Logan Grant has smacked seven homers and holds a team-best .446 batting average. Mike Hallquist has six long balls and is hitting at a .393 clip.
As a team, the Mystics are hitting a robust .367.
“We have a lot of good players. Up and down the lineup we’re pretty balanced 1-9,” Keeran said. “We’re not counting on just one or two guys to get it done.”
Leapaldt leads the charge. Keeran said his contributions go beyond the gaudy stats.
"Kyle's a great ballplayer, but he's a better human being," the head coach said. "The season he's having is off the chart. He's putting up video-game type numbers, but he's one of those kids that's just a gamer. From a defensive standpoint he's really solid. He's an important pitcher for us. He's just a really complete player."
Despite not having a college season in 2020 due to the pandemic, Leapaldt was able to get in plenty of quality at bats. He was summoned by the Larks to play in the Bismarck pod of the Northwoods League.
"Not really getting to do much last year, that definitely helped me out," he said of his time with the Larks. "It was a great experience to get to do that."
Leapaldt, who played in the state Class B baseball tournament four times in high school for the Carrington Cardinals, transferred to BSC from Valley City State because the academic fit was better with his studies in agriculture. He has another year to play for the Mystics next season, but is unsure if he'll continue his baseball career beyond that.
"I'm kinda undecided right now. We'll see what happens," he said. "I'm on the fence about it whether to keep playing or go back to the farm and help out."
Immediate attention is on the conference tournament. The Mystics, who have won 11 of their last 12 games, are the No. 2 seed and face either Dawson or Bottineau on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The top three teams advance to the NJCAA Region XIII tournament May 15-16.
"We just gotta believe in ourselves and have confidence," Leapaldt said. "That's the biggest thing."
