Leapaldt bringing the boom for 21-8 BSC

The Mystics have 11 players with home runs and eight with more than one. Logan Grant has smacked seven homers and holds a team-best .446 batting average. Mike Hallquist has six long balls and is hitting at a .393 clip.

As a team, the Mystics are hitting a robust .367.

“We have a lot of good players. Up and down the lineup we’re pretty balanced 1-9,” Keeran said. “We’re not counting on just one or two guys to get it done.”

Leapaldt leads the charge. Keeran said his contributions go beyond the gaudy stats.

"Kyle's a great ballplayer, but he's a better human being," the head coach said. "The season he's having is off the chart. He's putting up video-game type numbers, but he's one of those kids that's just a gamer. From a defensive standpoint he's really solid. He's an important pitcher for us. He's just a really complete player."

Despite not having a college season in 2020 due to the pandemic, Leapaldt was able to get in plenty of quality at bats. He was summoned by the Larks to play in the Bismarck pod of the Northwoods League.

"Not really getting to do much last year, that definitely helped me out," he said of his time with the Larks. "It was a great experience to get to do that."