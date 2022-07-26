Waterloo sweeps Larks

A long day of Northwoods League baseball ended in another disappointing night for the Bismarck Larks.

After losing the first game 9-3 to Waterloo, owner of the worst winning percentage in the league, the Larks blew a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning in the second game as the Bucks rallied for a 6-5 victory.

In all, it was nearly eight hours on the field for the two teams. The fourth and final game of the series is tonight at 6:35.

In the ninth, Waterloo scored three times on three hits, one walk, a hit batter and an error, turning a 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 lead. Winning pitcher Jarrett Ramer worked a scoreless ninth to seal the victory.

The Larks scored first in Game 2, getting two runs in the bottom of the third.

Jake Hjelle plated Seth Surrett with a sac-fly with one out. Surrett led off the inning with a single. Aaron Mann followed with a double to center, bringing home A.J. Barraza, who reached earlier on a fielder’s choice.

Tied 2-2, the Larks went ahead on a weird one.

With Barraza at first on his 48th walk of the season, Jake Hjelle flew out deep to right field. The first throw in from right field was poor, allowing Barraza to speed all the way to third. The relay throw home also was off the mark and Barraza capitalized, sprinting in with the go-ahead run.

With the score tied at 3-3, Khalid Collymore led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to right field. The speedy Collymore scored on an error by pitcher Andrew Guardino on a comebacker to the mound off the bat of Enrique Morales.

The Larks added one more in the inning. A single by Hjelle and back-to-back walks to Aaron Mann and Ryan Curran forced home Morales for a 5-3 lead.

Waterloo 9, Bismarck 3

Waterloo won the opening game of the doubleheader, pounding Larks pitching for nine runs on 11 hits.

It was the second straight game the Bucks battered Bismarck pitching, after scoring 15 runs Monday night.

Liam Critchett clubbed two home runs in the 12:05 p.m. start on Tuesday, giving him six on the season. Critchett also doubled, drove in three and scored three times.

The Bucks, who have the worst overall winning percentage (.260) of teams that play a full schedule, also got a homer from Karl Koerper, a two-run shot in the top of the fourth.

Kaiden Cardoso and Tommy Takayoshi had two hits each for the Larks. One of Takayoshi’s hits was a triple.