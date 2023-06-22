Just over a decade ago, a rivalry was formed between Minot and Bismarck in the NAHL between the Bobcats and Minotauros.

What the Northwoods League surely hopes to be a similar rivalry with similarly back-and-forth results got underway at Municipal Ballpark Thursday, with the Larks winning in thrilling come-from-behind fashion, 11-7.

“We got a win,” Larks head coach Will Flynt said. “We didn’t play great, we took advantage of a bunch of their stuff, they walked a bunch of guys and hit us a few times.

“The thing I love about us is we don’t give up. If we can hang and get some starting pitching, our bullpen is good and should get better, we can score late in games because this lineup is one of the best I’ve had.”

The first of 12 meetings between the Larks and the Hot Tots came with both teams on losing streaks, Bismarck on a four-game slide thanks to a sweep at the hands of Mankato and Minot having lost three of four to the leaders of the Great Plains West division leaders, Willmar.

It was the Larks (10-15 who ended their losing ways, helping Bismarck to hopefully begin to reverse a trend of losses at home in June (3-10 at home before Thursday's win), while the Hot Tots continued a tough run on the road (2-7 on the road, 5-18 overall).

“We have guys coming in and out and a few guys hurt, so we didn’t play very well against Mankato,” Flynt said. “This is a rivalry now, (Mitchell Gallagher) is my dude, he coached with me for two years, but this is a rivalry, and this is the kind of game I’d like us to have.”

Brooks Byers (0-1, 7.47 ERA) made his third start and fourth appearance for the Larks, and it was another tough one for the righthander from the University of New Orleans.

Having given up eight earned runs in his previous three appearances across 11 and 2/3 innings, he added to those totals with five runs allowed in four innings.

“The thing about Brooks, we need to swing the bats and we need to have more strikes called,” Flynt said. “He threw the ball better than it looked, and this is a tighter zone a lot of times than the big leagues.”

Bismarck native and University of Mary hurler Paxton Miller (2-1, 3.09 ERA) took the mound for the Hot Tots, and left with a lead, having allowed four runs (two earned) over six innings.

“Paxton did a good job, he battled,” Flynt said. “He’d probably tell you he struggled or wasn’t sharp or whatever, but he did the job, he left with the lead, and you have to hope your bullpen will save you.”

A little intrigue arrived in the top of the fourth, when Bismarck starting catcher Nick Johnstone was ejected for talking back to the umpire after a play.

“I talked to the umpire and it’s not a big deal, but the guys have to understand that they can’t say anything,” Flynt said. “They tell you what they want, and it’s to keep quiet. It can be hard, but if I can do it, anybody can.”

As Miller was dealing for Minot, reliever Ryan Rumsey came on and kept the Larks in the game.

Allowing just a pair of runs in the top of the sixth on a two-run triple by Brannon Mondragon, Rumsey ensured the game didn't get far enough out of reach that the Larks wouldn't be able to make a game of it if their offense got going.

“Ryan made one bad pitch because of pitch selection,” Flynt said. “That’s the kind of relief work I’m hoping to get, because in 2020 and 2021 our bullpen was stellar, where if we got four or five innings from our starters, we’d be good.

“With the guys I’m bringing in and the guys we have here, getting Goldstein back on track is number one, but if your starters give you five, your bullpen should be able to give you four and have games being done after five.”

While Miller left the game with the lead, the Larks immediately went to work against Minot's shaky bullpen.

Tallying once and leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh when Luc Stuka was picked off of third, the Larks entered the bottom of the eighth trailing 7-5.

“The funny thing is, when guys are throwing balls, that’s hard, you have to have a disciplined team to take pitches,” Flynt said. “You want to swing the bat, but we did a great job of being patient.

“That pickoff was ridiculous, but I told him that if you screw up, you make up, and he made up.”

Finally getting the clutch hits and at-bats they needed, the Larks put up a six-spot against Minot relievers Zach Hoehn and Saul Soto, with Stuka making up for his baserunning mistake in the seventh by whacking the game-tying single as the last batter Hoehn faced on the night.

Mason Le, Robby Harrison, Ben Rosengard, Ryan Moerman, Stuka and Jake Simons all came around to score, thanks to four hits and four walks and all six runs coming across with two outs.

“I’m so happy that these guys don’t give up,” Flynt said. “The teams that I coach, whether or not I have something to do with it, it’s great when they don’t give up.”

Flynt pulled Rumsey in favor of Ryan Bourassa, an odds-on favorite to be drafted in this year's MLB Draft in early July, to close things out.

“I’m hoping he gets out of here, he should be leaving after the half and getting drafted,” Flynt said. “He deserves to be in professional baseball. When he called me to come back, I was so happy that he did that to get some innings in.”

Despite giving up a one-out double to Drew Woodcox, Bourassa kept his ERA flawless, getting Nic Pepe on strikes and North Dakota State's Zach Kluvers on a popout to short to give Bismarck its 10th win of the season.

“This is a college league, and it’s developmental, but you’re keeping score, go out and win the game,” Flynt said. “We’re not playing an inter-squad scrimmage. The makeup of this team is tough guys, and I’m happy about that, and it’s better to win.”

HOME-AND-HOMES ON TAP

All of the 12 games between the Larks and Hot Tots are divided between Municipal and Corbett Field, with neither team having consecutive home games in the series.

While giving both teams an even balance of games, it does make for an odd schedule during this four-game set between the two teams.

“I’m excited because I’ve never been to Minot,” Flynt said. “Going up to Minot, we’re going up to a turf field, so I’ll be loading up with my big guys when we go up there.

“We’ll be trying to keep the ball in the park (on defense) and then hitting it out of the park (at the plate.”

After this two-game series concludes tonight, the Larks and Hot Tots have a weekend off before having a second home-and-home series starting Monday at Municipal.

UP NEXT

Neither team had named a starter for tonight's game as at press time.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with fans being able to watch the game on ESPN+.