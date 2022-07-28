Preap delivers three hits in Larks win over Duluth

Bradlee Preap plays all over the diamond for the Larks.

He was behind the plate Thursday when Bismarck beat Duluth for its second win in a row.

Preap, who's played catcher, second, third and pitcher this summer, had three hits and two RBI as the Larks rallied to beat the Huskies 7-6.

"You win some, you lose some, it's just been a lot of fun playing baseball out here with the boys this summer," Preap said. "It's a great group of guys we have. Sure, you'd like to win a few more, but the ball hasn't bounced our way a few times, but that's baseball. It's still be a ton of fun."

After tying it the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh with two runs, the Larks took the lead in the eighth on a go-ahead run-scoring single by Sarringar to bring in Luke Glascoe.

Justin Goldstein was the best pitcher on the mound for either team Thursday night. Goldstein struck out four in two hitless innings to earn his third win of the season.

Preap prefers to be behind the plate, calling pitches for pitchers like Goldstein.

"Catching for sure," he said of his favorite spot. "It's a lot of fun to be involved in every pitch, kind of controlling the game from back there."

The Larks sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third to break a scoreless tie.

With one out, A.J. Barraza tripled to right field. After Aaron Mann was hit by a pitch, Sarringar broke the seal with a single to center to bring in Barraza.

Seth Surrett, the next batter, doubled to right on a 2-2 pitch to score Mann. Bradlee Preap and Adam Axtell followed with back-to-back singles to give the Larks a 4-0 lead.

Duluth chipped away at the early hole and eventually nosed in front.

After single runs in the fourth and fifth, the Huskies scored three times in the sixth. JD Rodgers singled in two runs, stole second and then scored on a base hit by Kristian Campbell, giving the Huskies their first lead at 5-4.

Down 6-4, the Larks drew even in the seventh.

Preap delivered the key hit, driving in Jackson Beaman and Spencer Sarringar with a one-out single. Beaman led off the inning with a double.

"Just trying to get good pitches and put the barrel on it," said Preap, who hails from Stockton, Calif., and is currently in the transfer portal after spending last season at D-I Radford. "Tonight, I felt good at the plate. I haven't had the best results, but this is a great level of baseball. You definitely feel like you're getting better."

Sarringar added two hits and two RBI for the Larks, who host Rochester again tonight, before hitting the road for a week.

"This is a good win for us. We have a long road trip coming up, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going in our favor," Preap said.