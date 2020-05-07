Northwoods League postpones openers

“After everything the players have been through with their college seasons canceled, they are so excited to get up there and play,” Flynt said. “I know (the team) is working on a lot of different plans so we’re still hopeful we’ll get the chance to play in Bismarck.”

While disappointed that the 72-game league schedule won’t start as planned on opening day, Larks General Manager John Bollinger understands the position the team and the league is in.

“Safety is our number one priority for fans, our employees and the players,” Bollinger said. “We have been working closely with local health experts, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Parks and Rec. When we get guidance from the governor’s office to open safely, we are going to do everything in our power to provide the safest and most fun atmosphere at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark this summer.”

Bismarck is one 22 teams stretched out over a vast geographic area reaching from North Dakota to Illinois to Michigan and into Canada. With travel still banned between the U.S. and Canada, starting May 26 was impossible.