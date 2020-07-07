Larks edge Flickertails in 10 innings

Noah Fisher drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Bismarck Larks halted the Mandan Flickertails’ four-game winning streak on Tuesday night at Municipal Ballpark.
The Larks won their second consecutive game, taking an early 2-0 lead and pushing across the winning run in extra innings, posting a 3-2 victory over the Flickertails.
With the win, the Larks (9-5) moved to one game back of the Flickertails (11-5) for the best record in the Northwoods League’s North Dakota pod.
Jordan Chappell (1-0), the fourth Larks pitcher of the night, picked up the win. The Minot State junior threw a scoreless top of the 10th, allowing one hit and striking out two. Catcher Brody Tanksley game up with a big defensive play, picking off the baserunner who started the frame at second base.
That set the stage for the Larks’ game-winning rally in the home half.
With Griffin Schneider starting the bottom of the 10th on second base, Wyatt Ulrich laid down a sacrifice bunt, nearly beating the throw for an infield hit, to move the winning run into scoring position. After the Flickertails intentionally walked Brant Schaffnitzel, Fisher hit a sharp grounder that eluded the Mandan shortstop, bringing home the game-winning run.
The Larks got an early lead in what shaped up early as a pitcher’s duel.
Four Larks hurlers combined to hold the Flickertails to two runs on six hits, piling up 14 strikeouts.
Mandan’s four pitchers allowed three runs, only one earned, on eight hits and struck out eight in a game that ran 3:05.
Connor Henriques lined a run-scoring triple to center and later came in to score the Larks’ second run in the bottom of the second inning to give Bismarck an early lead.
Larks starter Joe Todd was locked in early on, allowing only one hit over three scoreless innings to start the game.
The Flickertails got on the board in the top of the fourth as Ben Rushing came home on a two-out error, making it a one-run game. Mandan loaded the bases on a walk and an infield single before Todd worked out of trouble, getting leadoff hitter Damone Hale on a fly ball to short right field to end the inning.
Todd pitched four strong innings, leaving with a one-run lead. Wes Harper took the mound in the fifth after the junior from Stephen F. Austin had allowed one unearned run on two hits over four frames, walking three and whiffing six.
Flickertails starter Tyler Strechay kept his team in striking distance. The West Virginia freshman pitched six innings, allowing two runs – one earned – on five hits, walking none and striking out five before giving way to reliever John Farley to start the seventh.
Harper, a redshirt freshman at Boise State, began his relief stint with three hitless innings before Ben Rushing’s one-out single in the top of the eighth. Rushing went to second on a wild pitch and came in to tie the game at 2-2 on Jake Hansen’s single to left.
Harper threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits. He walked one and struck out five.
Farley, the Flickertails’ second pitcher of the night, threw two scoreless frames, surrendering two hits, walking none and striking out one.
The Larks are off on Wednesday, while the Flickertails take on the Bull Moose (2-12) at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!