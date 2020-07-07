Larks edge Flickertails in 10 innings

Four Larks hurlers combined to hold the Flickertails to two runs on six hits, piling up 14 strikeouts.

Mandan’s four pitchers allowed three runs, only one earned, on eight hits and struck out eight in a game that ran 3:05.

Connor Henriques lined a run-scoring triple to center and later came in to score the Larks’ second run in the bottom of the second inning to give Bismarck an early lead.

Larks starter Joe Todd was locked in early on, allowing only one hit over three scoreless innings to start the game.

The Flickertails got on the board in the top of the fourth as Ben Rushing came home on a two-out error, making it a one-run game. Mandan loaded the bases on a walk and an infield single before Todd worked out of trouble, getting leadoff hitter Damone Hale on a fly ball to short right field to end the inning.

Todd pitched four strong innings, leaving with a one-run lead. Wes Harper took the mound in the fifth after the junior from Stephen F. Austin had allowed one unearned run on two hits over four frames, walking three and whiffing six.