Larks downed by dominant St. Cloud

Sitting in opposite positions in the Northwoods League's Great Plains West division, St. Cloud and Bismarck are two teams who the first half of the 2022 season has treated very differently.

The difference was on display at Municipal Ballpark on Wednesday evening, as the Rox shut out the Larks 7-0 to increase their lead on the Larks to 12.5 games.

"They're good, but we haven't played a team that's better than us yet," Larks head coach Will Flynt said. "(St. Cloud) does a lot of good things, but as far as talent, we're as good as anybody. We just have to start proving it."

The game stayed scoreless with Bismarck starter Luke Hempel on the mound, but Hempel only lasted four innings, and St. Cloud jumped on the opportunity.

St. Cloud scored a trio of runs in the fifth inning, two more in the sixth, and all but put the game away scoring another pair in the eighth.

"Hempel was a little worn out today," Flynt said. "He's got one more game (before he leaves), and he's done a great job for me."

Bismarck's best scoring threat came in the bottom of the fifth, when they had runners on first and third with one out, but St. Cloud starter Joseph Battaglia struck out both Kaiden Cardoso and Khalid Collymore to end the threat.

Bismarck hasn't seen much of St. Cloud in the first month of the season, but it's been a tough row to hoe when the two teams have met up.

The Rox have outscored the Larks 20-2 and outhit them 31-11, putting Bismarck well behind the eight-ball of a team they will need to be much better against in the second half if this year's squad has playoff hopes.

"Look how many guys we've left on," Flynt said, speaking to the fact that Bismarck has left 19 men on base in their three games against the Rox this season. "I think we're better than what we've played as."

Flynt, depending on how much value one puts on exit velocities, believes that the run total Wednesday doesn't tell the whole story as to how the Larks hit.

"We had so many barrels today," Flynt said. "We hit so many balls at (the pitcher) and at everybody else. That's what I looked at when I was a pitcher, when they're barreling balls at people, I would say, 'Heck yeah,' but I know I'm getting lucky tonight and that something might come back if I don't keep working on it."

Despite the 10-19 start to their season, Flynt hasn't given up hope on reaching the playoffs.

The Larks obviously have the benefit of being able to take advantage of there being two halves to the season in determining playoff spots, and Flynt has high hopes for his team's second half.

"Last year we lost guys, coaches took pitchers away, and that's not going to happen this year," Flynt said. "The next five games, we're going to get together, we've got guys coming in, and we're hoping to come out smoking in the second half.

"Our goal is to compete and be over .500 in the second half. We'll see what happens. The (summer league is) a long year."

Teams have to adjust to players arriving and departing on a regular basis in the Northwoods League, but Flynt believes the new crop of arriving players, plus getting healthy after a tough-luck first half on the injury front, will be a boost to the team's hopes going forward.

"We've had guys concussed, we've had a few pitchers leave starts after the first inning with injuries, and we have four guys coming in for the second half," Flynt said. "My goal for this year was to be strong from about now on."

Flynt also puts weight on the fact that some players take a little time to adjust to the game and travel schedule that the Northwoods League runs on as another opportunity for the Larks to start putting their season back on track.

"These guys gets to be pros, this is a pro feel," Flynt said. "We have a pro schedule and it does teach them (about what it's like)."

Not to say that the Larks are looking ahead too far, though, because they aren't.

They didn't get the result they wanted Wednesday? No problem, because the Rox will be right back on the field this evening for the Larks to try their skill, and luck, again.

"That's baseball, man," Flynt said. "You lose one, come back and win the next one. The best teams I ever played for, we won series, that's what you have to do.

"I would like to beat these guys, they're good. We've been competitive, but we're just missing something."

