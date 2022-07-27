BSC All-American Rost turns in gem for Larks in win over Waterloo

Carter Rost's first official outing of the season was way back on March 4. The BSC All-American pitcher is still going strong.

The Wichita State-bound right-hander turned in another stellar start for the Larks Wednesday night, allowing just one earned run over seven innings with 11 strikeouts as Bismarck beat Waterloo 14-3 to snap a three-game Northwoods League skid.

It was a typically stellar start for Rost, who was among the top JUCO pitchers in the nation this spring for the Mystics. After taking a few weeks off, he rejoined the Larks and is now 4-0 on the season.

"I went back home and worked a little bit. I felt like I needed a break after a long season, but I tried to stay in shape," said Rost, from Osakis, Minn. "I actually feel pretty good right now. I enjoy playing with these guys and I feel like it's preparing me for what's coming up in the fall."

Rost was efficient as usual, working 1-2-3 innings in the first, second, fifth and sixth. He lowered his ERA to 2.25. He's hoping to throw about 40 innings, leaving him at least two more outings for the Larks before he begins his D-I career with the Shockers.

"I'm prepared for anything really. We have a lot of new guys coming in, so I kinda feel like it's a blank slate in a way and it's just a matter of pitching well," Rost said. "I'm excited for it. It should be a great experience."

At Wichita State, he'll play for former major league manager Eric Wedge and pitching coach Mike Pelfrey, a former Minnesota Twin. Rost has no bigger fan than his current manager.

"I love that kid. The way he competes. The way he pitches. He's got ice water in his veins," Flynt said of Rost. "It's a big step up, but he just needs a chance. He's a great kid that's knows how to pitch. He's very capable of succeeding, and I think he will."

Wednesday's win was among the best performances of the summer for the Larks, minus the four errors.

They banged out 14 hits and both relief pitchers -- Andrew Paten and Chris Hernandez -- tossed scoreless innings.

The Larks have been hurt by pitchers moving on to pro ball -- Adam Boyle and Seth Brewer -- or in the case of Ryan Bourassa, another former BSC star, going to the Cape Cod League.

"We're happy for those kids because that's why we're here. We're never going to stand in the way of those kinds of opportunities," Flynt said. "We're thrilled for them."

Wednesday night, the Larks jumped out to an early 5-0 lead with five runs in the bottom of the second inning.

After Jackson Beaman walked and Reggie Williams singled to start the inning, Jake Hjelle doubled into center, scoring both for a 2-0 lead.

Three batters later, with two on, Adam Axtell plated Hjelle and Khalid Collymore with a base hit to make it 4-0. The fifth run scored on a ground out by Aaron Mann.

Rost took it from there.

The two runs Waterloo got in the top of the third were both unearned. The Bucks got a single run in the top of the seventh, but the Larks exploded for seven runs in their half of the inning.

Beaman's two-run blast to left was the highlight. It was the second long ball of the summer for the Mizzou Tiger.

Later in the inning, Aaron Mann singled in two runs and the rout was on at 12-3.

Flynt is expecting a strong end to the summer in the Larks' final 18 games, starting with the first of two at home against Duluth tonight.

"It's not a talent thing, we just haven't played well enough. It's been disappointing, but these kids are great. Fun to be around, we just haven't played as well as we're capable," Flynt said. "We're not conceding anything. We'd like to get to .500 and I think that's possible."