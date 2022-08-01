Area Scores: Aug. 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
AT WATFORD CITY
July 29-Aug. 2
Friday, July 29
Game 1: No. 4 East Wahpeton 11, No. 1 West Williston Oilers 0
Game 2: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 5, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 4
Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton 8, No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 2
Game 4: No. 4 West Watford City 4, No. 1 East Kindred 3
Saturday, July 30
Game 5: No. 1 East Kindred 13, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 8
Game 6: No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 6, No. 1 West Williston Oilers 2
Game 7: No. 2 East Casselton 7, No. 4 East Wahpeton 1
Game 8: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 15, No. 4 West Watford City 3
Sunday, July 31
Game 9: No. 1 East Kindred 4, No. 4 East Wahpeton 2
Game 10: No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 11, No. 4 West Watford City 1
Game 11: No. 2 East Casselton 3, No. 3 East Fargo Jets 0
Monday, Aug. 1
Game 12: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 4, No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 2
Game 13: No. 2 East Casselton 7, No. 1 East Kindred 1
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Game 14: No. 3 East Fargo Jets vs. No. 2 East Casselton, 10 a.m. (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 1 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ROCHESTER 12, BISMARCK 11
Bismarck;000;202;070;--;11;15;1
Rochester;231;600;00x;--;12;13;1
Jack Payne, Chris Hernandez (4), Stephen Klenske (4), Jake Lynch (6), Andrew Paten (7), Justin Goldstein (8) and Tommy Takayoshi. Troy Wentworth, Frank Craska (5), Tim Sabo (7), Cole Mahlum (8) and Carson Stevens. W—Craska. L—Payne. Save—Mahulm. HR—Bismarck: Kaiden Cardoso.
Statistics: Bismarck – Khalid Collymore 1-5 R, SB; Enrique Morales 2-6 R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 0-4 R; Cardoso 2-5 HR, 2 RBI, R; Bradlee Preap 1-2 3 R, RBI; Jake Hjelle 2-5 2B, R; Reggie Williams 3-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Ryan Curran 3-4 2B, R, 3 RBI; Takayoshi 1-5 2B, R, 2 RBI; Payne 3 IP, 6 H, 6 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 4 SO; Klenske 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Lynch 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB; Paten 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Goldstein 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. Rochester – Theo Hardy 2-4 3 R; Tyler White 1-4 3 RBI, R; Dario Gomez 2-6 3 RBI; Kevin Dowdell 2-3 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Carson Stevens 1-4 3 RBI; Brandan O’Sullivan 2-4 3 R; Wentworth 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 SO; Mahlum 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Attendance: 1,057.
Time of game: 3:44.
Records: Rochester 11-12; Bismarck 8-17.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;18-6;.750;--
Rockford;15-10;.600;3.5
Kenosha;12-13;.480;6.5
Battle Creek;10-14;.417;8
x-Kalamazoo;8-16;.333;10
Kokomo;6-18;.250;12
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;20-6;.769;--
Green Bay;13-11;.542;6
Lakeshore;13-11;.542;6
Fond du Lac;14-12;.538;6
Wausau;12-12;.500;7
Madison;6-19;.240;13.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;15-8;.652;--
La Crosse;11-12;.478;4
x-Duluth;11-13;.458;4.5
Waterloo;5-17;.217;10
Minnesota;0-12;.000;9
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;20-3;.870;--
x-St. Cloud;17-8;.680;4
Mankato;14-9;.609;6
Rochester;11-12;.478;9
Bismarck;8-17;.320;13
x-won first-half title
Monday, Aug. 1
Rochester 12, Bismarck 11
Rockford 9, Kalamazoo 1
Fond du Lac 12, Battle Creek 11
Traverse City 3, Green Bay 1, 10 innings
Mankato 5, St. Cloud 1
Lakeshore 4, Madison 2
Eau Claire 7, Waterloo 5
Willmar 14, La Crosse 4
Kenosha 13, Wausau 11
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Kokomo 9
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Major League Dream Showcase at La Crosse, Wis.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.
Willmar at La Crosse
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Lakeshore at Madison
Kenosha at Wausau
Battle Creek at Fond du Lac
Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Traverse City at Green Bay
Mankato at St. Cloud
Thursday, Aug. 4
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo, first game
Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game
Rockford at Traverse City
Wausau at Lakeshore
Duluth at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
La Crosse at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Mankato at Willmar
Friday, Aug. 5
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Rockford at Traverse City
La Crosse at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Rochester
Mankato at Willmar
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Saturday, Aug. 6
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, completion of suspended game
Willmar at Duluth
Lakeshore at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Rockford at Kenosha
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
La Crosse at Rochester
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Sunday, Aug. 7
Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Willmar at Duluth
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Madison at Lakeshore
Rochester at La Crosse
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT
Frisco 64, Iowa 39
Saturday, July 23
Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30
Sunday, July 24
Arizona 53, Duke City 14
Semifinals
Friday, July 29
Quad City 48, Frisco 41
Saturday, July 30
Northern Arizona 52, Arizona 51
Championship
Saturday, Aug. 13
Quad City (11-7) at Northern Arizona (14-4), 7:05 p.m.