agate

Area Scores: Aug. 2

  • 0
072722-spt-larks3.jpg

Kaiden Cardoso homered for the Larks in their 12-11 loss to Rochester Monday night. Bismarck trailed 12-2 after four innings and 12-4 after seven.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

AT WATFORD CITY 

July 29-Aug. 2

Friday, July 29

Game 1: No. 4 East Wahpeton 11, No. 1 West Williston Oilers 0

Game 2: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 5, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 4

Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton 8, No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 2

Game 4: No. 4 West Watford City 4, No. 1 East Kindred 3

Saturday, July 30

Game 5: No. 1 East Kindred 13, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 8

Game 6: No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 6, No. 1 West Williston Oilers 2

Game 7: No. 2 East Casselton 7, No. 4 East Wahpeton 1

Game 8: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 15, No. 4 West Watford City 3

Sunday, July 31

Game 9: No. 1 East Kindred 4, No. 4 East Wahpeton 2

Game 10: No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 11, No. 4 West Watford City 1

Game 11: No. 2 East Casselton 3, No. 3 East Fargo Jets 0

Monday, Aug. 1

Game 12: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 4, No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 2

Game 13: No. 2 East Casselton 7, No. 1 East Kindred 1

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 14: No. 3 East Fargo Jets vs. No. 2 East Casselton, 10 a.m. (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 1 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

ROCHESTER 12, BISMARCK 11

Bismarck;000;202;070;--;11;15;1

Rochester;231;600;00x;--;12;13;1

Jack Payne, Chris Hernandez (4), Stephen Klenske (4), Jake Lynch (6), Andrew Paten (7), Justin Goldstein (8) and Tommy Takayoshi. Troy Wentworth, Frank Craska (5), Tim Sabo (7), Cole Mahlum (8) and Carson Stevens. W—Craska. L—Payne. Save—Mahulm. HR—Bismarck: Kaiden Cardoso.

Statistics: Bismarck – Khalid Collymore 1-5 R, SB; Enrique Morales 2-6 R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 0-4 R; Cardoso 2-5 HR, 2 RBI, R; Bradlee Preap 1-2 3 R, RBI; Jake Hjelle 2-5 2B, R; Reggie Williams 3-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Ryan Curran 3-4 2B, R, 3 RBI; Takayoshi 1-5 2B, R, 2 RBI; Payne 3 IP, 6 H, 6 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 4 SO; Klenske 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Lynch 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB; Paten 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Goldstein 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. Rochester – Theo Hardy 2-4 3 R; Tyler White 1-4 3 RBI, R; Dario Gomez 2-6 3 RBI; Kevin Dowdell 2-3 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Carson Stevens 1-4 3 RBI; Brandan O’Sullivan 2-4 3 R; Wentworth 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 SO; Mahlum 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO.

Attendance: 1,057.

Time of game: 3:44.

Records: Rochester 11-12; Bismarck 8-17.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;18-6;.750;--

Rockford;15-10;.600;3.5

Kenosha;12-13;.480;6.5

Battle Creek;10-14;.417;8

x-Kalamazoo;8-16;.333;10

Kokomo;6-18;.250;12

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;20-6;.769;--

Green Bay;13-11;.542;6

Lakeshore;13-11;.542;6

Fond du Lac;14-12;.538;6

Wausau;12-12;.500;7

Madison;6-19;.240;13.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;15-8;.652;--

La Crosse;11-12;.478;4

x-Duluth;11-13;.458;4.5

Waterloo;5-17;.217;10

Minnesota;0-12;.000;9

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;20-3;.870;--

x-St. Cloud;17-8;.680;4

Mankato;14-9;.609;6

Rochester;11-12;.478;9

Bismarck;8-17;.320;13

x-won first-half title

Monday, Aug. 1

Rochester 12, Bismarck 11

Rockford 9, Kalamazoo 1

Fond du Lac 12, Battle Creek 11

Traverse City 3, Green Bay 1, 10 innings

Mankato 5, St. Cloud 1

Lakeshore 4, Madison 2

Eau Claire 7, Waterloo 5

Willmar 14, La Crosse 4

Kenosha 13, Wausau 11

Wisconsin Rapids 10, Kokomo 9

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Major League Dream Showcase at La Crosse, Wis.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Willmar at La Crosse

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Lakeshore at Madison

Kenosha at Wausau

Battle Creek at Fond du Lac

Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Traverse City at Green Bay

Mankato at St. Cloud

Thursday, Aug. 4

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kokomo, first game

Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game

Rockford at Traverse City

Wausau at Lakeshore

Duluth at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

La Crosse at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Mankato at Willmar

Friday, Aug. 5

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Rockford at Traverse City

La Crosse at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Rochester

Mankato at Willmar

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Saturday, Aug. 6

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo, completion of suspended game

Willmar at Duluth

Lakeshore at Madison

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Rockford at Kenosha

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

La Crosse at Rochester

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Sunday, Aug. 7

Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Willmar at Duluth

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Madison at Lakeshore

Rochester at La Crosse

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT

Frisco 64, Iowa 39

Saturday, July 23

Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30

Sunday, July 24

Arizona 53, Duke City 14

Semifinals

Friday, July 29

Quad City 48, Frisco 41

Saturday, July 30

Northern Arizona 52, Arizona 51

Championship

Saturday, Aug. 13

Quad City (11-7) at Northern Arizona (14-4), 7:05 p.m.

