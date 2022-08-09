2020 N.D. Northwoods League pod proved profitable for six drafted players

On the field, things have not gone as hoped for the Bismarck Larks this summer.

Off the field, things did go quite well for a handful of Larks alumni, however.

Six players that were in Bismarck during the 2020 Northwoods League North Dakota pod were drafted late last month, with their signing bonuses totaling more than $1 million.

A big chunk of that change went to pitcher Trystan Vrieling. The right-hander from Gonzaga was picked in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft and netted a signing bonus of $611,400 from the New York Yankees.

The pod, which included the Bismarck Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails, gave college players an opportunity to play after their college seasons were cancelled due to the pandemic.

"COVID was devastating in a lot of ways across the board in how it affected so many peoples' lives," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "With the pod in terms of just the baseball part, the kids that came and played, it really, really helped them. Guys that were locked up sitting at home, it did a lot of damage to their careers. In some cases, it kinda ruined them and you just hate to see how that happened."

Vrieling started the first game in the pod for the Mandan Flickertails in June of 2020. Last season at Gonzaga, he turned heads when he piled up 106 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings despite having a rather pedestrian 4.91 earned run average.

"It's great for him," said Flynt, who was pleasantly surprised by Vrieling's rapid ascent up draft boards. "That's real money and hopefully he's able to build on this and turn it into a career."

Dylan Rock (Larks) was taken in the eighth round by the Toronto Blue Jays. An outfielder at Texas A&M, Rock signed for $22,500, which was more than $150,000 below the slot value for an eighth-round pick.

Jackson Loftin, who played for the Flickertails, went in the 13th round to the Houston Astros. Loftin, who played college baseball at Oral Roberts, got $125,000.

Torin Montgomery, who is built like a football player and was a member of the Bull Moose, was drafted by the Miami Marlins for the second time. Montgomery, a first baseman at the University of Missouri, got $75,000. The Marlins also picked Montgomery after his senior year in high school, but the Kirkland, Wash., product chose to attend college instead.

Pitchers Ike Buxton (Bull Moose) and Patrick Pridgen (Flickertails) each right-handed pitchers, went in the 15th round. Buxton, up to 97 mph on his fastball at Lipscomb University, got $100,000 from the Marlins. Pridgen signed for $125,000 with the Detroit Tigers, who took him with the 447th overall pick, following his sophomore season at Florida International University.

"You root for all them because it's great to get drafted and get some money, but that doesn't guarantee you anything," Flynt said. "A ton of things factor into it once you get with a team, but, hopefully things work out for them."

As for this year's version of the Larks, they have just four games left. They close with two games each against the second- and third-best teams in the 22-team Northwoods League, playing at Willmar (44-19) Wednesday and Thursday, before hosting St. Cloud (46-17) Saturday and Sunday.

The Larks have gotten strong contributions from several players, notably catcher Spencer Sarringar (.304, 3 HR, 29 RBI), catcher Garrett Macias (.298, 3 HR, 15 RBI) ace glove man A.J. Barraza (55 walks) and versatile Minot State product Kaiden Cardoso (.227, 4 HR, 17 RBI).

On the mound, BSC’s Carter Rost (5-0, 2.10 ERA, 30 IP, 25 SO) has been a second-half ace. Rost is headed to Wichita State to pitch for the Shockers. Relief pitchers Nate Boyle had 16 strikeouts in eight innings before being scooped up by the Missoula Paddleheads of the independent Pioneer League.

Edwin Colon and Justin Goldstein also have been two of the better relievers in the league. Goldstein has logged 40 innings and given up just 28 hits. Colon made the NWL All-Star Game.

One area the Larks really struggled was walks. In 567 1/3 innings, their pitchers issued a league-high 478 bases on balls.

"We haven't thrown enough strikes. Some things out of our control have played into that, I will say. But we've walked too many guys for sure," Flynt said.

Flynt remains a big believer in the talent on the team, but said they also were plagued by "dumb mistakes."

"I have nothing but good things to say about these kids as human beings," Flynt said. "It was never a lack of effort. It just didn't click for us this year, and in baseball, that happens sometimes."