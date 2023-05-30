Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Justin Goldstein doesn't know many of his teammates yet, but he sure knew the mound he was on Tuesday night.

In his third season with the Larks and fourth season overall playing Northwoods League baseball in Bismarck, the right-hander from Nashville, Tenn., felt right at home closing out a 7-5 win over Duluth at Municipal Ballpark.

"Just love it here. So many great memories, but it starts with the fans," said Goldstein, who redshirted at D-I Middle Tennessee State last season. "The energy, the support they bring, you heard it in the ninth inning. Best fans in the Northwoods League. There's nowhere else like it."

Goldstein worked a 1-2-3 ninth, including two strikeouts for the Larks, who are off to a 2-0 start. They topped the Huskies 8-4 Monday in a game that ended early Tuesday morning because of a long rain delay.

"Feel like I just got here. I don't even know what day it is," Goldstein joked. "I don't know many of the guys' names yet, but we're out there supporting each other, just having fun."

Will Flynt, forever one of Goldstein's biggest supporters, is glad to have the right-hander back.

"I love the kid, he just needs to pitch,” Flynt said. “The talent is obvious. He's put on 15 pounds, he looks good, he just needs to pitch and keep improving and he will."

Flynt will try to pull off a juggling act early in the season with a roster that is still filing in. Several temp players are getting innings now with some of the big boppers yet to arrive.

"We'll have a different lineup (Wednesday). I'm gonna play guys, I'm gonna give them a shot. That's what we've always done and we'll always do," said Flynt, who always has a soft spot in his heart for underdogs. "Yeah, and these kids are good. We haven't swung it great yet, but a lot of that is the wood bats. It's an adjustment and we still have some dudes coming."

The Larks trailed 4-1 after 2 1/2 innings, but tied it with three in the bottom of the third.

They had just four hits, but Duluth pitchers were all over the place, walking 13 Bismarck batters.

Trenton Rowan had two hits and two RBIs for the Larks. Brayden Koenig, from Fargo, had two hits and an RBI.

Alec Danen pitched the first five innings and got the win.

"He gave me five. Just one bad inning, but he battled and that's what he does," Flynt said.

Max Coupe homered for Duluth, a two-run shot in the third, but Danen, Ricky Harrison, Sean Hamilton and Goldstein allowed just one run combined over the final six innings. Harrison was throwing to his brother, catcher Robby Harrison. Flynt had high praise for both.

"They were a package deal. Ricky looked really good and Robby, behind the plate does a really good job and he's got pop," the manager said.

The Larks welcome St. Cloud to town tonight. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. The perennial power Rox also are off to a 2-0 start. This time of year, that seems secondary.

"Will and the Larks do a great job. Of course you want to win and I think we will, but it really is a great experience playing baseball in this league in front of these fans," Goldstein said. "These guys are in for a great summer."