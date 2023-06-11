Fourteen games into the Northwoods League season one thing is certain — the Bismarck Larks can score.

Sunday night, the Larks hung 14 runs on the Minnesota Mud Puppies, giving them a Northwoods League high 100 on the season. Up 6-5 after six innings at Municipal Ballpark, the Larks scored eight times in the bottom of the seventh to pull away for a 14-9 win.

“We’re going to score runs. I don’t care who’s on the mound. Our lineup is deep. Our bench is deep,” Larks manager Will Flynt said. “I’m juggling, trying to give all these guys ABs because they’re good and need to play.”

The flip side for the Larks, and the reason they’re sitting at 7-7, is that they’ve also allowed the most runs (113).

It pains Flynt, a former pro pitcher, that his staff is yet to find their groove.

“I’m still looking for a few arms. We need to be more consistent, and that’s everybody,” Flynt said. “We just want them to throw strikes. We’re gonna catch the ball. We’re great defensively.”

Carter Rost a former All-American pitcher at Bismarck State College and currently looking for a new school after one season at D-I Wichita State, got through five innings. The University of Mary is among the schools attempting to land Rost’s services. He allowed five runs, four were earned, against the Mud Puppies.

“He pitched better than his line and he was better than his last start,” said Flynt, a big Rost supporter. “We had a couple plays we didn’t make behind him. And (Minnesota) can hit and they have a bunch of lefties. They’re not easy to pitch against.”

Dillon Goetz led the Larks at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs out of the 8-hole.

Luke Hammond and Trenton Rowan each went 2-for-3. Hammond, making his Larks debut, had three RBIs, scored twice and stole a base. He plays college baseball at D-I Xavier. Rowan scored three times and knocked in two, boosting his average to .360 in 12 games.

Benjamin Rosengard, off to a terrific start, scored three times and increased his team-leading batting average to .366. Rosengard played college baseball at Rice.

The Larks scored twice in their first at bat.

In an 0-2 hole with the bases loaded, Rowan delivered an opposite field single, scoring Rosengard and Hammond to make it 2-1. Rosengard, Hammond and Evan Ames walked to load the bases off Minnesota starter Max Skilbeck.

The Larks’ lead grew to 3-1 in their next at bat. Goetz doubled to open the bottom of the second inning and scored one batter later on a sac fly to by Rosengard.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Luke Boykin reached on an infield single and Rosengard walked. A balk moved up both runners one base for Hammond, who doubled to right to put the home team back ahead, 5-4.

In the eight-run seventh, Jackson Beaman delivered a two-run double for the Larks. Beaman has produced big-time this season. After redshirting at Missouri last season, the Lincoln, Mo., product has five homers and 11 RBIs in 50 at bats. Beaman’s five long balls are two more than anybody in the 24-team league.

“When I fill out the lineup, I can’t go wrong,” Flynt said. “These guys can swing the bats. They pull for each other. Really good chemistry. It’s a fun crew. Really good kids and we’re going to keep getting better.”

Bismarck Larks 14, Minnesota Mud Puppies 9

Minnesota 101 210 022 — 9 12 3

Bismarck 210 210 80x — 14 10 4

Max Skilbeck, Jack Nicklaus 6 and Chayton Fischer. Carter Rost, Rumsey 6 and Sam Bieser. W—Rost. L—Skilbeck.

Highlights: Minnesota – Colten Becker 1-4 2 R, RBI; Mitch Cummins 2-6; Carter Hanson 0-4 2 RBI; Luke Luskey 1-3 2B, RBI; Joshua Dykhoff 1-4 2B, R; Joe Roder 3-5 2 2B, 2 R RBI; Brady Zavorek 1-3 R; Chayton Fischer 1-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Teige Lethert 1-1 R, RBI; Skilbeck 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO. Larks – Benjamin Rosengard 1-2 3 R, 2 RBI; Luke Hammond 2-3 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB; Jackson Beaman 1-6 R, 2 RBI; Trenton Rowan 2-3 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Bieser 0-4 R, RBI; Dillon Goetz 3-4 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Luke Boykin 1-3 2 R, RBI; Rost 5 IP, 9 H, 5 R 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Rumsey 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 3 SO.

Attendance: 1,639

Time of game: 3:08.

Records: Bismarck 7-7; Minnesota 3-3.