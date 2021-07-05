 Skip to main content
Larks rained out Monday
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LARKS RAINED OUT

The Bismarck Larks and Mankato MoonDogs were rained out Monday night.

As a result, the Larks finished the first half of the Northwoods League season at 18-17. 

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Mankato on Aug. 9. The Larks will be the home team in one of those games.

The Larks play at St. Cloud on Tuesday to open the second half of the season. Bismarck's next home game is Thursday at 6:35 against Eau Claire. 

WILD INK BJUGSTAD

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild re-signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract on Monday, bringing back some useful depth up front.

Bjugstad had six goals, 11 assists and a career-best plus-7 rating in 44 games this season, his first with his home-state team. The 28-year-old also had 48 hits and 22 blocked shots while playing both center and right wing. He had one goal in the playoff series against Vegas.

Bjugstad, who played at Blaine High School and the University of Minnesota, became the 27th native of Minnesota to play in a game for the Wild. He has 103 goals and 121 assists in 483 games over nine years in the NHL.

Last week, the Wild re-signed center Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42 million contract.

