Larks open Northwoods League season May 29 at home

The Bismarck Larks begin their seventh season in the Northwoods League on May 29 at home against Duluth.
The 2023 season includes Bismarck Municipal Ballpark hosting one of two NWL All-Star games on Aug. 1. A home run derby will be held on July 31.
The Larks have 36 home games, 12 against first-year team, the Minot Hot Tots. The first home game against Minot is June 22.
The Larks play 12 of their first 16 games and home and play only one road game in August.
The Northwoods League season features 68 games in 75 days.
2023 Bismarck Larks schedule
May
29: vs. Duluth, 7:05 p.m.
30: vs. Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
31: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
June
1: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
2: vs. Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.
3: vs. Wilmar, 6:35 p.m.
4: at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
5: at Duluth, 12:05 p.m.
6: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
7: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
8: vs. Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
9: vs. Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
10: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.
11: vs. Minnesota, 5:35 pm.
12: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.
13: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.
14: Off
15: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.
16: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.
17: St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.
18: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
19: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
20: vs. Mankato, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.
21: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
22: vs. Minot, 7:05 p.m.
23: at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
24: Off.
25: Off
26: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.
27: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
28: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.
29: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.
30: at LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.
July
1: at LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.
2: at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
3: at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
4: at Minot, 4:05 p.m.
5: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.
6: vs. LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.
7: vs. LaCrosse, 7:05 p.m.
8: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
9: vs. St. Cloud, 5:35 p.m.
10: at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
11: at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
12: at Mankato, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.
13: at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
14: at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
15: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
16: vs. Minot, 5:35 p.m
17: Off
18: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
19: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
20: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
21: vs. Minot, 7:05 p.m.
22: at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.
23: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
24: at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
25: Great Lakes All-Star Game, Traverse City, Mich.
26: vs. Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
27: vs. Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
28: vs. Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
29: at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.
30: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
31: Home Run Derby, Bismarck
August
1: All-Star Game, Bismarck
2: Off
3: vs. Williston, 6:35 p.m.
4: vs. Williston, 7:05 p.m.
5: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
6: vs. St. Cloud, 5:35 p.m.
7: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
8: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
9: Off
10: Off
11: at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
12: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.