Larks open Northwoods League season May 29 at home

Infielder A.J. Barraza is expected to return next season for the Bismarck Larks.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The Bismarck Larks begin their seventh season in the Northwoods League on May 29 at home against Duluth.

The 2023 season includes Bismarck Municipal Ballpark hosting one of two NWL All-Star games on Aug. 1. A home run derby will be held on July 31.

The Larks have 36 home games, 12 against first-year team, the Minot Hot Tots. The first home game against Minot is June 22. 

The Larks play 12 of their first 16 games and home and play only one road game in August. 

The Northwoods League season features 68 games in 75 days.

2023 Bismarck Larks schedule

May

29: vs. Duluth, 7:05 p.m.

30: vs. Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

31: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

June

1: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

2: vs. Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.

3: vs. Wilmar, 6:35 p.m.

4: at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

5: at Duluth, 12:05 p.m.

6: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

7: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

8: vs. Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

9: vs. Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

10: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.

11: vs. Minnesota, 5:35 pm.

12: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.

13: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.

14: Off

15: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.

16: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.

17: St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

18: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

19: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

20: vs. Mankato, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.

21: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

22: vs. Minot, 7:05 p.m.

23: at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

24: Off.

25: Off

26: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.

27: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

28: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.

29: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.

30: at LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.

July

1: at LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.

2: at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

3: at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

4: at Minot, 4:05 p.m.

5: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.

6: vs. LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.

7: vs. LaCrosse, 7:05 p.m.

8: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

9: vs. St. Cloud, 5:35 p.m.

10: at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

11: at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

12: at Mankato, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.

13: at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

14: at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

15: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

16: vs. Minot, 5:35 p.m

17: Off

18: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

19: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

20: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

21: vs. Minot, 7:05 p.m.

22: at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

23: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

24: at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

25: Great Lakes All-Star Game, Traverse City, Mich.

26: vs. Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

27: vs. Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

28: vs. Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

29: at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

30: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

31: Home Run Derby, Bismarck

August

1: All-Star Game, Bismarck

2: Off

3: vs. Williston, 6:35 p.m.

4: vs. Williston, 7:05 p.m.

5: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

6: vs. St. Cloud, 5:35 p.m.

7: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

8: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

9: Off

10: Off

11: at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

12: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Larry Stone: Like his approach or not, Deion Sanders makes Pac-12 more interesting

SEATTLE — Way back in another life, I covered Deion Sanders for a half-season as a beat writer for the San Francisco Giants. The year was 1995, and the Giants had acquired Deion in a July trade with the Reds, trying to capitalize on his local popularity as a Super Bowl winner that year with the 49ers. Sanders didn't make much of an impact on a last-place Giants team and never played again for ...

Judge goes back to Yankees; Padres grab SS Bogaerts

Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, and the other contenders for the AL MVP in free agency are moving on. Judge visited with the San Francisco Giants last month, and he also met with San Diego in the last few days. After Judge made his decision, the Padres quickly jumped on another bat — reeling in All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts with a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract. While Judge and Bogaerts are gone, there are plenty of intriguing possibilities at the end of baseball’s winter meetings.

