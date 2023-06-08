C.J. Cepicky’s one-out RBI single brought gave the Bismarck Larks a walkoff, extra-inning win over Eau Claire on Thursday night.

The Larks defeated the Express 4-3 in 11 innings at municipal Ballpark.

Benjamin Rosengard had three hits and scored two runs, Jackson Beaman drove in a pair of runs and Cepicku and Nick Johnstone each had a pair of hits for Bismarck (6-5).

The Larks prevailed in a game that lasted 4:01, including a 50-minute delay before the first pitch due to rain.

Rosengard led off the bottom of the first with a single, went to third on an Evan Ames double, and scored the first run of the game on Beaman’s grounder to short.

Ryan Nagelbach walked and scored on an error in the top of the second to even it up at 1-1.

Beaman drove in Rosengard on a groundball in the bottom of the third to give the Larks back the lead at 2-1. Rosengard had reached on a single.

DJ Massey’s RBI single in the top of the sixth knotted it up at 2-2.

In extra innings, the Express scored first before Bismarck rallied.

Dallan Quigley’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly brought home Ryan Nagelbach in the top of the 10th gave Eau Claire (4-5) the lead for the first time all night.

Trenton Rowan’s sacrifice fly in the home half of the inning tied it back up at 3-3.

Grant Richars (1-0) struck out one batter in a 1-2-3 top of the 11th, giving the Larks a chance to end it in the home half of the inning. The Larks’ fifth pitcher of the day picked up his first win of the season.