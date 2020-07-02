Larks' Bourassa happy to be back on the mound, has pro dream

Ryan Bourassa’s goal is to pitch professionally.
The West Fargo native, and former Bismarck State College pitcher, has the off-day routine of a big leaguer down pat.
One of the top pitchers in the North Dakota Northwoods League pod, Bourassa golfed 36 holes on Wednesday, an off day for him and his Bismarck Larks teammates.
“It was a long day. It was fun, though,” said Bourassa, who has a membership at Tom O’Leary Golf Course.
Bourassa’s bread is primarily buttered on the pitching mound, but there was little of that this spring when COVID-19 canned the entire season.
Bourassa and his BSC teammates were busing to Arizona for their season-opening spring trip. About 45 minutes from Tucson, the team was told the season was suspended. A couple of days later it was canceled.
“I stayed in Arizona with my family and got a little vacation out of it, so that part was nice,” he said. “But to lose the whole season, that was a bummer. We were looking forward to having a really good season.”
Bourassa was set to be the Mystics’ undisputed ace. As a freshman in 2019, he struck out 100 batters in only 56 1/3 innings. Instead of toeing the rubber, Bourassa headed home and got a job.
“(I) worked concrete to make some extra money,” he said. “I was still throwing, trying to stay in shape at the West Fargo Legion field.”
Bourassa had signed with the Larks way back in the fall of 2019, but was unsure if that would happen either.
“Once the COVID stuff hit, you didn’t really know what was going to happen,” he said. “Once they made plans for the three-team thing in Bismarck, I was really excited to come back. We were all itching to play.”
The season started on June 12, but the week prior to that was important.
“I felt like I was in decent shape, but I was slacking a little,” the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder said. “It was nice to have that first week of practice to get built back up and build some stamina.”
Bourassa has made three appearances so far the Larks, including five no-hit innings to start Monday night’s game against the Bismarck Bull Moose. In 12 innings, he’s allowed just eight hits and three earned runs with 15 strikeouts.
Bourassa had his fastball up to 92 miles per hour in fall ball at BSC, but his out-pitch is his forkball, which he’s been throwing since his high school days for the Packers.
“I’ve had pretty good command of it so far,” he said of the forkball. “I need to find my curveball a little better. I need to have that pitch working more consistently.”
All three pitches will be important as he heads to South Dakota State to play NCAA Division I baseball in the fall.
“I’m hoping to earn a starting spot,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”
He’s aiming take it a step beyond that.
“That’s always been my goal,” he said of pitching professionally. “Hopefully it’s realistic. I have to keep working on my command and add some miles per hour.”
He’ll continue honing his craft with the Larks.
“We have a great group of guys, great coaches. It’s been a lot of fun,” Bourassa said. “We’re just thankful we get to play baseball.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
