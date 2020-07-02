Larks' Bourassa happy to be back on the mound, has pro dream

Bourassa had signed with the Larks way back in the fall of 2019, but was unsure if that would happen either.

“Once the COVID stuff hit, you didn’t really know what was going to happen,” he said. “Once they made plans for the three-team thing in Bismarck, I was really excited to come back. We were all itching to play.”

The season started on June 12, but the week prior to that was important.

“I felt like I was in decent shape, but I was slacking a little,” the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder said. “It was nice to have that first week of practice to get built back up and build some stamina.”

Bourassa has made three appearances so far the Larks, including five no-hit innings to start Monday night’s game against the Bismarck Bull Moose. In 12 innings, he’s allowed just eight hits and three earned runs with 15 strikeouts.

Bourassa had his fastball up to 92 miles per hour in fall ball at BSC, but his out-pitch is his forkball, which he’s been throwing since his high school days for the Packers.

“I’ve had pretty good command of it so far,” he said of the forkball. “I need to find my curveball a little better. I need to have that pitch working more consistently.”