LaMoure tops Kidder County for Class B Crown

LaMoure tops Kidder County for Class B Crown

051620-spt-baseball2.jpg

Ty Biesterfeld pitched 6 2/3 innings Saturday to lift Kidder County to a 6-3 semifinal win over Langdon at the Independent Class B State tournament in Minot. Kidder County faces LaMoure at 8 p.m. on Sunday in the championship game.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

LaMoure defeated Kidder County 7-0 in the Independent Class B state baseball tournament championship game on Sunday night. 

Rory Gentzkow fired a three-hit shutout for LaMoure. The game, played at Corbett Field, started at 8 p.m. No other details were available.

Kidder County defeated Langdon 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday night. Ty Biesterfeld pitched 6 2/3 strong innings for Kidder County.

All six runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning for Kidder County, which was trailing 3-0 entering the frame.

Kidder County 6, Langdon 3

Langdon;000;102;0;--;3;3;4

KC;000;006;x;--;6;7;0

Cooper Zimmer, Grant Romfo (6) and Carter Tetrault. Ty Biesterfeld, Jayden Rath (7) and Parker Hager. W—Biesterfeld. L—Zimmer.

Highlights: Langdon – Brennan Kitchin 1-3 2 RBI; Jack Romfo RBI. Kidder County – Rath 1-4 2 RBI; Gage Pfaff 2-4 2B, RBI; Jacob Nolan 1-3 RBI; Biesterfeld 1-3 RBI; Patrick Pechtel RBI; Biesterfeld 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 5 SO.

