LaMoure tops Kidder County for Class B Crown

LaMoure defeated Kidder County 7-0 in the Independent Class B state baseball tournament championship game on Sunday night.
Rory Gentzkow fired a three-hit shutout for LaMoure. The game, played at Corbett Field, started at 8 p.m. No other details were available.
Kidder County defeated Langdon 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday night. Ty Biesterfeld pitched 6 2/3 strong innings for Kidder County.
All six runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning for Kidder County, which was trailing 3-0 entering the frame.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!