Kraljic delivers game-winning hit for Govs in opener

Tommy Kraljic didn't start Thursday night's season opener for the Bismarck Governors, but he was on the field when it ended.

The All-West Region performer at St. Mary's singled home Gavin Hill with the game-winning run to lift the Govs to a 4-3, eight-inning victory over the Mandan Chiefs at Municipal Ballpark.

With the bases loaded and one out, Kraljic bounced a base hit right back up the middle to end the 2-hour, 1-minute affair.

"Just trying to put it in play. When that happens, anything can happen," Kraljic said of his game-ending knock. "They were playing up so that opens up holes and gaps."

Kraljic, who entered the game at shortstop in the sixth inning when Isaac Pegors took over on the mound, got the hit off Ben Kleinknecht, a freshman pitcher at Bismarck State College.

"First one was a fastball. Second was a changeup, I was ahead a little of it, but got enough of it, I guess," Kraljic said.

Lill opened the inning with a walk. After a sacrifice bunt by Ryan Keup, Mandan opted to walk Pegors and Noah Riedinger -- the Govs' 3-4 hitters -- before Kraljic delivered the winner.

"Game 1, you never know what's going to happen. Mandan's a good team, so we knew it'd be tight," Govs manager Mike Skytland said. "Nice to have a guy like Tommy, who has confidence in a spot like that."

"Being on the bench, you just want to get in there and help out your teammates any way you can," Kraljic said.

Kleinknecht and Bismarck starting pitcher Wyatt Kraft both threw well. Of Bismarck's four runs, only two were earned. Kraft allowed two runs, one earned over five innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

"Kraft was good. Threw a lot of strikes and gave us a really good outing," Skytland said.

Mandan led 2-1 into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Joe LaDuke and Marcus Butts singled to start the bottom of the fifth. Lucas Vasey followed with a bunt down the third-base line in an attempt to sacrifice. The speedy Vasey beat the throw by Kleinknecht, which was on the mark, but nobody was at the bag.

The throw dribbled into right field, allowing LaDuke to score easily. Butts also came charging home and avoided the tag of catcher Isaac Huettl to score the go-ahead run.

Down to their last out, the Braves pieced together an equalizer in the top of the seventh.

Avery Bogner and Huettl -- hitting 1-2 in the Mandan lineup -- walked. Lucas Burgum sent a high fly ball to short right-center field. It managed to drop, allowing Bogner to score. Huettl tried to score all the way from first, but was thrown out at the plate.

Mandan, which won its season opener Tuesday in Pierre, S.D., scored first in the game.

After Brayden Bunnell was hit by a pitch to start the top of the second, McCoy Keller singled between third and shortstop. A wild pitch moved both runners up a bag. Consecutive errors by the Govs allowed Bunnell and Keller to score, making it 2-0 Chiefs.

"We made a few mistakes but I thought we bounced back pretty well from them," Skytland said.

Catcher Marcus Butts had two of the Govs' six hits, including a double.

Lucas Burgum singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Chiefs, who host the Border Battle starting today at Memorial Ballpark. The Govs, Fargo Post 2, Minot, Granite Falls, Minn., and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan all will be in town.

"Lots of games, busy start to the season, so it's nice to get off on the right foot," Skytland said.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.