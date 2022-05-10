Kraft leads Sabers in sweep of Century

First, Wyatt Kraft delivered with his bat.

Then he took the mound and gave the Legacy Sabers the kind of pitching performance they’ve been waiting for.

It all added up to a West Region doubleheader sweep of the Century Patriots on Tuesday at Sanford Sports Complex.

Kraft had a pair of hits, including a sixth-inning RBI single to plate the winning run in an 8-7 victory over the Patriots in the opener. In the nightcap, he took a shutout into the fifth inning and pitched six strong innings in a 10-1 win to complete the sweep.

“That’s the kind of kid he is,” Sabers coach Eddie Streeter said. “He gets the big hit with two strikes and he really battled all day at the plate. A lot of good stuff he’s been working on lately in practice and he’s putting that into game situations.

“Then in between games, we really talked about needing a good start on the mound because we haven’t had one in a while. Too many walks, too many first-pitch balls, and he went out there and did what leaders do and really gave us a shot to get out quick.”

After a back and forth offensive opener, Kraft set the tone in the second game, opening with a 1-2-3 inning – the first of the day for Legacy. He allowed only two hits over the first four innings – a leadoff single by Carter Krueger in the second and an infield single by Carson Motschenbacher to start the fourth.

“Just come out and throw strikes,” Kraft said. “Because the last couple games we haven’t done that. We’ve allowed a lot of walks and that comes back to bite us. So throw a lot of strikes and let them hit them, we’ll make plays.”

Kraft’s ability to get ahead in the count was a key.

“I was kind of relying on that first-pitch strike. That’s big,” the Sabers junior said. “Then you can get up and you can go offspeed. Also, just don’t try to do too much. If they hit it, they hit it. I’ve got a good defense behind me that’s going to make plays for me.”

“Those 1-1, 1-0 pitches – making sure he’s filling up the strike zone with those and then just really relying on his defense,” Streeter said. “He’s not a guy with particularly great stuff, as you would say.

“But he fills the strike zone and makes guys get base hits. If you look, his walks and hits are probably a little higher but that just means he’s in the zone a lot. It’s just good for us to have an older guy put up that kind of start when we needed it.”

Legacy staked Kraft to a lead, scoring single runs in the first and third innings. Marcus Butts got the Sabers on the board on a one-out RBI single in the first. Luke Welk’s two-out RBI single to right made it 2-0 in the third.

The Sabers broke the game open with three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.

“A 2-0 game, they’re one hit away from everything going their way,” Kraft said. “But when we’re able to get a quick inning on defense, put up a bunch of runs like we did, that’s big for our confidence for hitting and for me going to pitch and for our offense.”

The Sabers piled up 19 hits in the doubleheader sweep.

“We did a really good job with that,” Streeter said. “Century is a good ballclub and we knew they were going to battle. We didn’t do anything the first game to really help ourselves out but we hung in there like we have all year. When we’ve been down, we’re really resilient and we got big hits when we needed them.”

“That’s just us as a team,” Kraft said “We fight, win or lose, down big or up big. It’s a lot of situational stuff in practice. It’s not just go up and hit, hit, hit. It’s situational – two-strikes, runner on third and you’ve got to drive them in, and that shows in the game.”

Gavin Lill had four hits in the opener and an RBI single in the nightcap for Century (7-7, 6-5 West Region). The Patriots travel to Mandan on Saturday.

Legacy (12-4, 10-2 West Region) stretched its winning streak to five games heading into a busy stretch, starting with Thursday’s two non-counters at Williston and a Saturday trip to West-leading Dickinson.

“It’s big to get those two wins going into a hectic next six days with six games in six days, even though two of them are non-counters,” Streeter said. “You have Dickinson coming up, who is the best team in the West right now and with a lot of talent. It’s good to get some momentum going into the weekend.”

“We just need to keep going,” Kraft said. “We’ve got to throw the first punch, we know teams are going to be coming for us so we’ve got to play our best baseball and we’ve got to be playing our best baseball when the WDA hits.”

