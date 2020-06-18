Kolling, Lardy pitch Caps to sweep

Bismarck Capitals 17-year-old right-hander Josh Kolling stands 3-0 on the young baseball season.
He had to sweat the third one out Thursday night as the Capitals overtook the Bismarck Senators 6-5 at Dwyer Field.
In the second half of the doubleheader, Josh Lardy pitched the Capitals to a 4-2 victory.
The Capitals had to dig themselves out of a 3-1 hole to notch their 10th victory in 11 decisions in the first game. However, it wasn't a hole they created for themselves. The Senators, who began the evening 2-7, came out swinging.
Matt Nathe pulled a solo home run down the left field line in the second inning.
"I left that pitch over the middle of the plate and up," Kolling said of Nathe's long ball. "He hit it very well."
Brock DeCoteau followed with a two-run double in the third and the Senators had a 3-1 lead.
Through three innings, the Capitals' only response was a second-inning run, courtesy of a single by Reece Trottier, two walks by Senators pitcher Jordan Porter and Kolling's sacrifice fly.
"We were in a hole because they were hitting the ball pretty well. They earned the lead," Capitals head coach Aric Lee noted.
Then came the fateful home fourth. With one out, Jack Trottier singled, Porter plunked Kade Trottier with a pitch and Kolling singled to center, loading the bases.
Pinch hitter Seth Dietz bounced a grounder to second base, but in the rush to turn an inning-ending twin killing, the play was botched and all hands were safe as Jack Trottier scored. Keegan Glatt followed with an RBI single to right field and, an out later, Lardy, the cleanup man, drilled a three-run triple that rolled all the way to the right field fence.
All told, nine Capitals hitters stepped to the plate during the uprising. There were four hits, a hit batter and an infield error that resulted in three unearned runs.
"We had that one big inning. Lardy's bases-clearing triple was huge," Lee observed.
Down 6-3, the Senators scored twice in the top of the fifth and had the potential tying runner on second base.
Troy Kuball rapped a one-out double to left field and scored as Brett Martin followed with a single to right. With two out, DeCoteau doubled down the left field line, chasing home DeCoteau.
That made it 6-5, but that's where Kolling drew the line. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound hurler retired the final seven men he faced to register his second complete game in three starts. He threw 92 pitches, 62 of them strikes, but never had to serve up more than 17 offerings in an inning.
"(The Senators) hit the ball really well. I wasn't feeling very confident, but (Lee) kind of came up to me and asked if I was good to go," Kolling recalled. "I said 'yes.'"
Kolling needed just nine pitches to wrap things up in the top of the seventh.
Lee said he didn't just send Kolling, with 83 pitches already in the books, to the mound to sink or swim.
"We were getting somebody ready. He wanted to go out and finish it, and when a kid wants to do that you let him compete," Lee said.
Kolling said the Senators obviously came to play.
"They just hit the ball well, and that kind of got in my head, I guess," he said.
Lardy pitched a three-hitter for the Caps in the second game, walking two and striking out 11. The two runs he surrendered were unearned. He threw 102 pitches, 66 of them strikes.
All told, the game produced only seven hits, four by the Capitals and three by the Senators. A double by Capitals catcher Keegan Glatt was the only extra-base hit in the game. Glatt knocked in two of the Capitals' four runs.
A two-run second inning put the Capitals in the lead and they never trailed. The Senators broke through for a run in the fifth and another in the seventh.
The Capitals return to Dwyer Field on Sunday, playing host to the Bismarck Governors in a single seven-inning encounter.
On Saturday, the Senators take on the Bismarck Reps in a doubleheader scheduled for noon at Haaland Field.
