Kolling, Lardy pitch Caps to sweep

Kolling needed just nine pitches to wrap things up in the top of the seventh.

Lee said he didn't just send Kolling, with 83 pitches already in the books, to the mound to sink or swim.

"We were getting somebody ready. He wanted to go out and finish it, and when a kid wants to do that you let him compete," Lee said.

Kolling said the Senators obviously came to play.

"They just hit the ball well, and that kind of got in my head, I guess," he said.

Lardy pitched a three-hitter for the Caps in the second game, walking two and striking out 11. The two runs he surrendered were unearned. He threw 102 pitches, 66 of them strikes.

All told, the game produced only seven hits, four by the Capitals and three by the Senators. A double by Capitals catcher Keegan Glatt was the only extra-base hit in the game. Glatt knocked in two of the Capitals' four runs.

A two-run second inning put the Capitals in the lead and they never trailed. The Senators broke through for a run in the fifth and another in the seventh.

The Capitals return to Dwyer Field on Sunday, playing host to the Bismarck Governors in a single seven-inning encounter.

On Saturday, the Senators take on the Bismarck Reps in a doubleheader scheduled for noon at Haaland Field.

