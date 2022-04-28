Klipfel keys Legacy's win over Mandan, Braves earn split with Game 2 win

Carter Klipfel's been a staple in the Legacy Sabers' lineup for four years.

The versatile senior's off to a strong start in his final campaign. Klipfel had three hits and tossed four innings on the mound in the Sabers' 8-4 win at Mandan in the first of two on Thursday.

The Braves bounced back in the second game, handing the Sabers their first loss of the season, 8-2.

Legacy 8, Mandan 4

It was a important outing for Klipfel in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West Region.

"It was a good start for us. Mandan's a good team for sure, to get the first one is big," Klipfel said. "All of these games are important, so we're just focusing on one at a time and trying to play our best."

Klipfel, hitting cleanup for the Sabers, singled in the first, second and fourth innings. He drove in a run in the first and scored in the second and fourth.

On the mound, he allowed one run in the third inning and three in the fourth. Isaac Pegors took over from there, firing three shutout frames to earn the save.

"I was flipping my curveball pretty well today. My fastball kind of went away, so that made it a little tougher," Klipfel said.

Eddie Streeter, head coach of the Sabers, was pleased with what he got from his senior right-hander.

"Sometimes he tries to pace himself but we just told him to go out there and empty the tank," Streeter said. "We were hoping for three quality innings and he gave us four."

Mandan banged out 11 hits, one fewer than the Sabers.

"Mandan's a good ballclub. They have good players, good coaches. Just two quality teams out here today," Streeter said.

McCoy Keller kept the Braves in the game. The junior pitcher held the deep Legacy lineup to just one run over the last five innings.

Leadoff batter Avery Bogner went 3-for-4 for the Braves, driving in two of Mandan's four runs. Regan Schlosser, Stetson Kuntz and Brayden Bunnell each had two hits.

The Klipfel brothers combined for five hits for the Sabers. Jackson Klipfel went 2-for-3 with a ringing triple in the fifth.

"We have a lot of guys that have been playing varsity since they were freshmen. They have experience and they have high expectations for themselves," Streeter said. "It's been a nice start for us, but we want to be playing our best four weeks from now."

"We got a lot of skill. We just have to believe we're good enough to be here," Carter Klipfel said. "We've put a lot of time in. We want to make it pay off."

Mandan 8, Legacy 2

After Keller fired five strong innings in relief in Game 1, the Braves got another stellar performance on the mound out of the bullpen in the nightcap.

Brayden Bunnell entered in the top of the fourth inning and allowed just a single hit as the Braves earned the split. Bunnell, who also doubled and drove in two at the plate, struck out three and walked just one.

Legacy got two in the top of the first inning, but that was it. Stetson Kuntz went three innings before handing off to Bunnell, who brought it home.

Bogner had three more hits for the Braves. He doubled, scored, drove in a run and stole a base, finishing the doubleheader 5-for-8.

Pegors paced the Sabers, who host Minot today, with two hits, including an RBI-triple.

Mandan is scheduled to host Century Saturday, weather permitting.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.