Kidder County's Senior Babe Ruth baseball team comes together to play ball

Kidder County’s Senior Babe Ruth baseball team truly comes together to play ball.

Most of the team members live in or around Steele and Dawson, but not everybody, including the coach.

Tim Leier is in his second summer of making the 80-plus mile roundtrip commute, but so far it’s been pretty clear sailing.

“We have one or two games a week. We practice a couple nights per week. Most of them have jobs and things of that nature,” Leier said. “It’s a fun group of kids to be around. We’ve been able to make it work.”

Ty Biesterfeld and Jayden Rath have made Leier’s job managing pretty painless so far this summer.

In its 2-1 start, Kidder County has gotten an 11-strikeout, seven-inning pitching performance from Biesterfeld against Nelson County, and a five-inning no-hitter from Rath on Monday night versus Carrington.

“When they pitch like that, it makes my job easier,” Leier said.