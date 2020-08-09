Kidder County playing for Class B baseball title tonight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kidder County faces LaMoure tonight in Minot for the Class B Independent State Tournament title.

It'll be the first meeting between the two teams this season. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m., at Corbett Field.

Kidder County defeated Langdon 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday night. Ty Biesterfeld pitched 6 2/3 strong innings for Kidder County.

All six runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning for Kidder County, which was trailing 3-0 entering the frame.

"We've been winning all different kinds of ways recently," Kidder County coach Tim Leer said. "It'd be nice if we could win comfortably tonight but I don't think that's going to happen.

Jayden Rath, who faced one batter in Saturday's win, will start on the mound for Kidder County. Rath and Biesterfeld are Kidder County's top pitchers.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0