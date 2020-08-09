You have permission to edit this article.
Kidder County playing for Class B baseball title tonight

051620-spt-baseball2.jpg

Ty Biesterfeld pitched 6 2/3 innings Saturday to lift Kidder County to a 6-3 semifinal win over Langdon at the Independent Class B State tournament in Minot. Kidder County faces LaMoure at 8 p.m. on Sunday in the championship game.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Kidder County faces LaMoure tonight in Minot for the Class B Independent State Tournament title.

It'll be the first meeting between the two teams this season. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m., at Corbett Field.

Kidder County defeated Langdon 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday night. Ty Biesterfeld pitched 6 2/3 strong innings for Kidder County.

All six runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning for Kidder County, which was trailing 3-0 entering the frame.

"We've been winning all different kinds of ways recently," Kidder County coach Tim Leer said. "It'd be nice if we could win comfortably tonight but I don't think that's going to happen.

Jayden Rath, who faced one batter in Saturday's win, will start on the mound for Kidder County. Rath and Biesterfeld are Kidder County's top pitchers.

Kidder County 6, Langdon 3

Langdon;000;102;0;--;3;3;4

KC;000;006;x;--;6;7;0

Cooper Zimmer, Grant Romfo (6) and Carter Tetrault. Ty Biesterfeld, Jayden Rath (7) and Parker Hager. W—Biesterfeld. L—Zimmer.

Highlights: Langdon – Brennan Kitchin 1-3 2 RBI; Jack Romfo RBI. Kidder County – Rath 1-4 2 RBI; Gage Pfaff 2-4 2B, RBI; Jacob Nolan 1-3 RBI; Biesterfeld 1-3 RBI; Patrick Pechtel RBI; Biesterfeld 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 5 SO.

