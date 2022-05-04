Keller delivers game-winner in 11th as Marauders snap St. Cloud State's 18-game winning streak

St. Cloud State had not lost a Northern Sun game in a month.

Kendall Keller and the Marauders snapped the Huskies' streak Wednesday and needed 11 innings to do it.

The sophomore from Pilot Butte, Saskatchewan, ripped a game-winning single into right field in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Marauders a desperately needed 2-1 win over St. Cloud State.

"I was looking for a fastball down and I got it," Keller said. "We took down their winning streak and it gives us some momentum for the weekend."

St. Cloud State had not lost since April 4. Meanwhile, the Marauders go into the final weekend of the regular season trying to get the final spot in the NSIC tournament. Only eight teams make it. The Marauders sit eighth with a three-game weekend series at Minnesota-Crookston looming.

"If you ever needed a win, that's as bad as you need one against a really good team," said Tanner Spencer, Marauders' head coach. "They play really good defense. They pitch the heck out of the baseball ... it took every bit of what we had to beat their 18-game heater. It's a big belief victory for us."

Keller, who has four homers and 18 RBI on the season, got douched with a bucket of cold water after the win.

"We still have a lot to play for, we have three big games coming up," he said. "We know we're a good team. A game like this proves it, to beat a team like that."

Derek Shoen, the Marauders' top hitter, led off the bottom of the 11th with a walk. After James Martin lined out to right, Noah Hull, who homered for the Marauders only run in Game 1, was intentionally walked. Shoen had gotten to second on a wild pitch during Hull's at-bat.

That brought up Keller, who lined an 0-1 pitch into right to easily score Shoen.

"Really big hit for Kendall in that spot," Spencer said. "St. Cloud can really pitch. You don't get a lot of opportunities, so for him to come through there obviously was huge."

The Marauders got great pitching in the second game as well.

Senior Ty Jones turned in his best start of the season. The right-hander from Wellsville, Utah, allowed just one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 stellar innings.

"Three (pitches) for strikes all day. Super composed. His fastball had some giddy up. He threw his change-up whenever he wanted. He was really good," Spencer said.

With six games in six days, getting nearly seven innings out of Jones was crucial.

"We talked about being a senior, with two today, then an off day, then we got two more and then one. We needed this from Ty Jones," Spencer said.

The bullpen also came through. After Jayden Smith got the last out of the seventh, freshman Gabe Ridenour was stellar again, firing three scoreless innings. Mark Schommer worked a clean 11th to get the win.

"Gabe's got a really bright future. It will be interesting to see if that's beginning games or finishing them," Spencer said. "Mark Schommer has really stepped up and done a nice job for us."

The Marauders' other run came in the bottom of the sixth on a run-scoring single by James Martin, which played Michael Polson. That was the last run until the bottom of the 11th.

"Good pitching, solid defense and timely hitting, that's what we need," Keller said.

The Marauders (14-17) head to Crookston this weekend still capable of moving up a spot or two. They'll need at least one more win to clinch a berth in what has been an up and down season. Still, Wednesday's victory over 33-11 St. Cloud shows what is possible.

"We feel like if we can get there, we're really, really scary," Spencer said. "It's been tough, but like we said to the guys, every time we go on a 12-hour bus ride where you pack for eight days because you don't know what the heck's gonna happen because of a winter storm, walk-offs like this make everything so worth it."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

