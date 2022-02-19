Keeran pushed for home February baseball for BSC, but weather did not cooperate

Bismarck State College head baseball coach Michael Keeran was hoping to bring his team a quick shot of spring this weekend.

With the forecast projecting a 50-degree day in February, Keeran sprung into action and had a doubleheader lined up for today at Legacy High's turf field against Northland Community and Technical College of Thief River Falls, Minn.

Unfortunately, a mix of precipitation, cold and wind on Thursday and Friday forced the games to be cancelled.

Keeran's been on a mission to get his team on the field early, and for good reason. The Mystics have had two years in a row severely dinged by COVID and because they're good. The Mystics' .730 winning percentage last season was the best of any college baseball team in the state. One JUCO preseason poll had them ranked 15th in NJCAA Division II.

A large portion of last season's team is back, including Division I-bound pitcher Carter Rost, who committed to Wichita State in January; All-American Kyle Leapaldt and a pair of future D-II players in Mike Hallquist and Caden Headlee, both have committed to Minnesota-Crookston. Unfortunately, Headlee is injured.

"We're trying to push the decibel level, take some chances with the program and move it forward," Keeran said. "At the top of my list is the student-athlete experience. I really want our players to enjoy being a part of this program and enjoy playing here. Part of that is meeting them halfway with some of these things and that was the thinking of getting on the field on Saturday.

"Our guys have worked really hard. They have cabin fever. They want to play."

The working hard part is literal in this circumstance.

Keeran and his players shoveled and pushed snow off the Community Bowl's turf field in order to have practice outside. They cleared it and were able to have infield, outfield and pitching outdoors.

"We cleared that whole field, put a lot of time into it," Keeran said. "We have guys who love to play the game. They're willing to put the hard work in to continue to get better. I feel a responsibility to make it worth their time."

With Saturday's doubleheader lost, the Mystics are back into wait-mode. As of now, they're not scheduled to play until their trip to Tucson, Ariz., March 13-19 when they'll pack 11 games into six days.

When they finally get on the dirt, there's plenty to look forward to.

Last season, the Mystics boasted a run differential of plus-200 (354-154). They cracked 48 home runs and hit .361 as a team.

Leapaldt had a season for the books, clubbing 15 home runs to go with 52 RBIs and a .407 batting average, despite practicing very little before March due to an ankle injury. This season, the former Carrington standout will also serve as BSC's closer out of the bullpen.

"He's just a great all-around ballplayer," Keeran said of Leapaldt, the Mystics' shortstop. "His season last year was incredible. You don't see guys put up those types of numbers very often at any level."

Hallquist and Logan Grant, who each hit over .400 with eight homers, also return. Hallquist plays second base, while Grant can go anywhere.

Outfielder Jace Dew, who scored 46 runs and hit .338, also is back. Losing Headlee to injury hurts. The LaMoure, N.D., product had two home runs, 42 RBIs and team-best 18 stolen bases last season, while hitting a whopping .446 in 121 at bats.

Outfielder Kyler Stenberg and infielder Alex Schimke, familiar names from Minot High, will challenge for starting jobs. Stenberg is a “good leader, very reliable player.” Schimke transferred in from Lower Columbia (Wash.).

Torey Nelson will see a lot of time at first base, while Trenton Duchscherer from Kindred, N.D., is back behind the plate. Duchscherer hit .371 with a pair of homers last season.

Rost, who pitched for the Larks in the Northwoods League the last two summers, was dominant on the mound last season. In 57 2/3 innings, the Osakis, Minn., right-hander went 6-1 with three saves, allowing just 20 runs on 46 hits and 69 strikeouts. Rost works in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

“He’s a special pitcher. Just a really tough kid. To be able to continue his career at a school like Wichita State, says a lot about him,” Keeran said. “He’s a pitcher not a thrower. He’s one of those guys that wants the ball anytime he can get it.”

Mitch Sand (5-3, 1 save, 35 IP), LaMoure’s Mac Bierman, Fargo’s Thomas Wellens and Preston Riddle are expected to get plenty of work.

"We're pretty deep this year to where I don't think one injury is going to derail us," Keeran said. "Last year, we were really young. This year we're more experienced and the thing that stands out most is how tough these guys are.

"There's been a lot of adversity the last two years for these guys. We're hoping this season is more normal to where they can just go play. If that happens, these guys are going to win a lot of games."

