Jamestown tops Reps for Class A West Region title

"A little better outcome than last year," said Falk, who helped the Eagles go 12-2 in the division last season. Jamestown finished at 14-2 in the conference this summer, behind the Reps at 15-1. "For a lot of us, it was a very sour taste in our mouth. We wanted things to be different this year, that's for sure."

Falk's blast came off Bismarck starter Carson Motschenbacher, who was the winning pitcher in Bismarck's 8-7 come-from-behind victory earlier in the night against the Bismarck Capitals, which advanced the Reps into the title game. Motschenbacher had already 4 1/3 innings under his belt when giving up consecutive hits to Jeremy Williams (double), Connor Hoyt (bunt single), Falk (homer) and Max Anderson (single) to begin the game.

Motschenbacher would only face eight batters, handing the ball over to lefty Jackson Klipfel after walking Ty Monson leading off the second. Klipfel sat the Eagles down in order in both the third and fourth frames to keep the Reps viable.

"I was actually really happy with the way we competed ... a lot better than the last time we played Jamestown," said Bismarck Reps coach Troy Olson, whose team fell 8-1 to Jamestown on Thursday. "Jackson Klipfel on the mound was fantastic in relief. I told Carson I thought we'd get him up to 80 (pitches on the day) and we had to pull him at 70 cause he was getting lit up.