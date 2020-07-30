Jamestown tops Reps at Class A tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Host Jamestown is one victory away from winning the Class A West Region tournament.

Connor Hoyt tossed a complete game on the mound to lead the Eagles to an 8-1 win over the Bismarck Reps at Jack Brown Stadium on Thursday night. Both teams have already qualified for the state tournament. The Reps will play the Bismarck Capitals today at 5 p.m. The winner of that game would have to beat Jamestown twice to earn the top seed for next week’s Class A state tournament in Valley City. If Jamestown wins tonight's 7:30 p.m. game the tournament would be over. A second championship would be played on Saturday if it's necessary.

Already up 2-0 Thursday night, Jamestown padded the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth inning highlighted by Max Anderson’s run-scoring double.

The Reps got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning. Carter Klipfel led off with a triple and scored on an error by Hoyt on a comebacker off the bat of Carson Motschenbacher.

Hoyt held the Reps to one run on five hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out one.

Carter Klipfel worked the first 4 2/3 innings for the Reps on the mound and stuck out seven.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals and Minot Metros sealed trips to the state tournament.