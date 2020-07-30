You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamestown tops Reps at Class A tournament

Jamestown tops Reps at Class A tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

Host Jamestown is one victory away from winning the Class A West Region tournament.

Connor Hoyt tossed a complete game on the mound to lead the Eagles to an 8-1 win over the Bismarck Reps at Jack Brown Stadium on Thursday night. Both teams have already qualified for the state tournament. The Reps will play the Bismarck Capitals today at 5 p.m. The winner of that game would have to beat Jamestown twice to earn the top seed for next week’s Class A state tournament in Valley City. If Jamestown wins tonight's 7:30 p.m. game the tournament would be over. A second championship would be played on Saturday if it's necessary.

Already up 2-0 Thursday night, Jamestown padded the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth inning highlighted by Max Anderson’s run-scoring double.

The Reps got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning. Carter Klipfel led off with a triple and scored on an error by Hoyt on a comebacker off the bat of Carson Motschenbacher.

Hoyt held the Reps to one run on five hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out one.

Carter Klipfel worked the first 4 2/3 innings for the Reps on the mound and stuck out seven.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals and Minot Metros sealed trips to the state tournament.

Bismarck Capitals 2, Mandan A's 1

The Capitals punched their ticket for state despite getting held to just two hits by Mandan A's pitcher Seth Arenz.

Shea Huntington scored the opening run, scampering in from third on a double steal when the throw was errant.

Later, Jack Trottier singled home Josh Lardy to make it 2-0. Reece Trottier had the only other hit in the game for the Caps.

Peyton Eagles worked six strong innings on the mound for the Capitals. The only run he allowed came in the fifth when Seth Arenz singled home Evan Fleck with two outs.

Josh Kolling took over in the seventh inning and earned the save for the Capitals.

Arenz had two of the A's five hits.

Bismarck Capitals 2, Mandan A’s 1

A’s;000;010;0;--;1;5;2

Capitals;200;000;x;--;2;2;2

Seth Arenz and Tukker Horner. Peyton Eagleson, Josh Kolling (7) and Shea Huntington. W—Eagles. L—Arenz. Save—Kolling.

Highlights: A’s – Seth Arenz 2-3 RBI; Brayden Bunnell 1-3; Turner Locken 1-3; Evan Fleck 0-2 R; Luke Darras 1-2. Capitals – Huntington 0-2 R; Josh Lardy 0-3 R; Jack Trottier 1-2 RBI; Reece Trottier 1-1.

Minot 20, Dickinson 10 (5)

Dickinson;100;36;--;10;7;2

Minot;914;6X;–;20;15;2

Lane Richard, Tyler White (1), Aiden Rodakowski (2), Chase Selle (3), Alden Hoerner (4) and Landon Olson. Tyler Johnson, Josh Will (5), Carter Mowbray (5) and Jayden Speraw. W--Johnson. L--Richard. LOB: Minot 4, Dickinson 7.

Highlights: Dickinson -- Hunter Deschamp 2-2, 2 2B, 2 BB, 4 RBI, 3 R; Landon Olson 2-3, RBI, BB; Jayce Concha 1-3, BB, RBI, R. Minot -- Johnson 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 2 SO, 2-3, BB, 4 RBI, 2 R; Tyler Budeau 3-3, 3B, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 4 R; Landon Halseth 2-2, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 4 R; Eli Nissen 2-3, BB, 3 R; Jonas Bubach 2-2, RBI, 4 R; Tyler Buchanan 1-3, BB, 2 RBI, R; Jayden Speraw 1-4, 2 RBI, R.

Bismarck Capitals 4, Minot Metros 3 (8 inn.)

Minot;000;120 00;--;3;12;1

Capitals;010;002;01;--;4;9;2

Tyler Budeau, Calvin Baker (6) and Jayden Speraw. Kade Trottier, Josh Kolling (8) and Keegan Glatt. W--Kolling. L--Baker. LOB: Minot 9, Bismarck 10.

Highlights: Minot, Budeau 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 2 SO; Baker 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Eli Nissen 3-4, R, RBI; Jonas Bubach 3-4; Landyn Almy 2-4, Jayden Speraw 2-4. Capitals -- Trottier 7 IP, 11 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Kolling 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R; Josh Lardy 2-3, IBB, RBI, 2 R; Kade Trottier 1-3, BB, 2 RBI; Andrew Fisher 3-4, 2 2B, RBI.

Bismarck Reps 8, Jamestown Eagles 1

Jamestown;101;031;2;--;8;11;3

Reps;000;001;0;--;1;5;4

Conner Hoyt, Noah Riedinger (5) and Tommy Falk. Carter Klipfel and Miles Stiefel. W—Hoyt. L—Klipfel.

Highlights: Jamestown – Jeremy Williams 1-4 R, RBI; Hoyt 2-3 2B, 2 R; Tommy Falk 2-4; Max Anderson 1-3 2B, R, 3 RBI; Chris Erickson 1-2 R, RBI; Jacoby Nold 0-4 R; Mason Lunzman 2-4 2B, R; Ty Monson 1-3 2 RBI; Nolan Nenow 1-3 2B, R; Hoyt 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 SO. Reps – Carter Klipfel 1-3 3B, R, SB; Noah Riedinger 1-3; Lucas Schell 1-3; Luke Welk 1-3; Jackson Klipfel 1-2, SB; C.Klipfel 4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 7 SO; Riedinger 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB considering plan to play all 2020 games in empty Arizona stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News