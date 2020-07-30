Jamestown tops Reps at Class A tournament

Host Jamestown is one victory away from winning the Class A West Region tournament.
Connor Hoyt tossed a complete game on the mound to lead the Eagles to an 8-1 win over the Bismarck Reps at Jack Brown Stadium on Thursday night. Both teams have already qualified for the state tournament. The Reps will play the Bismarck Capitals today at 5 p.m. The winner of that game would have to beat Jamestown twice to earn the top seed for next week’s Class A state tournament in Valley City. If Jamestown wins tonight's 7:30 p.m. game the tournament would be over. A second championship would be played on Saturday if it's necessary.
Already up 2-0 Thursday night, Jamestown padded the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth inning highlighted by Max Anderson’s run-scoring double.
The Reps got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning. Carter Klipfel led off with a triple and scored on an error by Hoyt on a comebacker off the bat of Carson Motschenbacher.
Hoyt held the Reps to one run on five hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out one.
Carter Klipfel worked the first 4 2/3 innings for the Reps on the mound and stuck out seven.
Earlier in the day, the Capitals and Minot Metros sealed trips to the state tournament.
Bismarck Capitals 2, Mandan A's 1
The Capitals punched their ticket for state despite getting held to just two hits by Mandan A's pitcher Seth Arenz.
Shea Huntington scored the opening run, scampering in from third on a double steal when the throw was errant.
Later, Jack Trottier singled home Josh Lardy to make it 2-0. Reece Trottier had the only other hit in the game for the Caps.
Peyton Eagles worked six strong innings on the mound for the Capitals. The only run he allowed came in the fifth when Seth Arenz singled home Evan Fleck with two outs.
Josh Kolling took over in the seventh inning and earned the save for the Capitals.
Arenz had two of the A's five hits.
