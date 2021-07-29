It's no fluke, Fargo Post 400 in driver's seat at state Class AA Legion baseball tournament

It's no fluke, Fargo Post 400 is in the driver's seat at the state Class AA Legion baseball tournament.
Post 400 capped off one of the better three-day runs in recent Legion tournament memory with a 7-5 win over West Fargo on Thursday at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
The Stars, seeded seventh out of eight teams, have beaten the No. 2 (Fargo Post 2), No. 3 (Minot) and No. 1 (West Fargo) teams in successive days. Post 400 plays the Bismarck Governors today at 5 p.m. Regardless of the outcome, the Stars have a spot in the championship game on Saturday already sewn up as the only unbeaten team left in the tournament.
"After these guys won this game, they were already saying in the dugout, 'job's not done, job's not done,'" Post 400 manager Ben Bryant said. "We're going to sleep on it tonight, reset tomorrow and play our best again."
Post 400 led from start to finish on Thursday over tournament favorite West Fargo. The Stars scored four first-inning runs, starting pitcher Colten Alme fired six strong innings and closer Ethan Claus pinned down his second straight save with a scoreless seventh.
In less than a week, Post 400 has gone from having to win a play-in game against Williston just to qualify for the state tournament, to having an inside track at earning a trip to Sioux Falls, S.D., next week for the Central Plains Regional.
"If you asked me two weeks ago, I'd probably be a little surprised, but over the last week we've hit another gear and turned it on," said Alme, who also had two hits and an RBI out of the cleanup spot for the stars. "Right now, we have full confidence as a team. Everybody is doing their job, the guys on the bench are keeping us motivated and positive, it's just a lot of fun. This is why you play baseball. It's a great feeling."
Post 400's first-inning rally was a perfect microcosm of their tournament so far.
West Fargo starting pitcher Lance Oster retired the first two batters of the inning, but those ended up being the only two outs he got.
Kobe Senn singled and Alme walked, bringing up Wednesday's hero Caden Graf, he of the defensive play of the tournament in left field in the Stars' win over Minot. This time Graf used his bat, cracking a two-run double to give Post 400 an early 2-0 lead.
Andy Mach quickly made it 3-0 with another double before 8-hole hitter Tate Gustafson singled to score Mach with the fourth run of the top of the first.
"It's been everybody all tournament. Up and down the lineup, just a lot of good at bats," Bryant said. "It's been fun to watch."
West Fargo closed within 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning, featuring a rocket-shot two-run home run over the left-field wall by Brayden Jacobson, his second bomb of the tournament. But Alme and Clausen held the heavy-hitting Patriots to just one run over the last four innings.
"I was just trying to get ahead of people and throw strikes," Alme said. "West Fargo is a great hitting team. I know I'm probably not going to overpower them with my fastball, so just throw strikes and trust the guys behind me and defensively we played great."
Alme, Senn, Graf and Mach each had two hits for Post 400, which outhit the Patriots 12-9.
Jacobson, Alex Urlaub and Anthony Villanueva had two hits apiece for West Fargo, which faces Minot in a loser-out game today at 2 p.m.
The Stars and Govs follow, but Post 400 knows regardless they'll be back in Mandan on Saturday.
"I'm just happy for the team. This has been a great experience for everybody," said Bryant, who plays college baseball at Northern Sun power Minnesota-Crookston. "It's a fun group to be around. They're good kids and it's fun when good things happen to good kids."
