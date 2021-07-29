It's no fluke, Fargo Post 400 in driver's seat at state Class AA Legion baseball tournament

"If you asked me two weeks ago, I'd probably be a little surprised, but over the last week we've hit another gear and turned it on," said Alme, who also had two hits and an RBI out of the cleanup spot for the stars. "Right now, we have full confidence as a team. Everybody is doing their job, the guys on the bench are keeping us motivated and positive, it's just a lot of fun. This is why you play baseball. It's a great feeling."

Post 400's first-inning rally was a perfect microcosm of their tournament so far.

West Fargo starting pitcher Lance Oster retired the first two batters of the inning, but those ended up being the only two outs he got.

Kobe Senn singled and Alme walked, bringing up Wednesday's hero Caden Graf, he of the defensive play of the tournament in left field in the Stars' win over Minot. This time Graf used his bat, cracking a two-run double to give Post 400 an early 2-0 lead.

Andy Mach quickly made it 3-0 with another double before 8-hole hitter Tate Gustafson singled to score Mach with the fourth run of the top of the first.

"It's been everybody all tournament. Up and down the lineup, just a lot of good at bats," Bryant said. "It's been fun to watch."