Is there a future for small-town baseball?

But Kachena is concerned about what's happening in the Class B ranks where the teams are supported by smaller communities. From what he's been able to piece together from the outside looking in, there's a decline in participation.

He's sure not all of the 48 communities that had signed up for Legion baseball in 2020 are active.

"Up here in the northeast corner there are a few that have had to quit because of virus concerns. It's kind of hit-and-miss throughout the state as far as I can see," he observed.

Kachena said he doesn't know what to expect when it comes time for communities to commit to Class B Legion baseball in 2021. He's hopeful the number of teams will rebound, but admits any prediction would be guesswork.

"I don't know how many B teams are going to respond when we go back to Legion baseball. ... We'd like to have them all back," he said.

"I really hope communities can go back to Legion baseball," Kachena added. "I think we've got a good program, and it's structured well."

Kachena said he loved baseball as a boy, and his feelings haven't changed.