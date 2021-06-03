Jahner bats, pitches Dickinson Midgets into semis

All in all, she said things could have been better.

"I definitely missed spots. I'd definitely change that if I could," she said of the gopher balls she delivered.

And ... Most of the time I get a couple more strikeouts, but I felt good," she observed.

Jahner said her two home runs were good swings on mistakes by Narum.

"They were meatballs. They were right down the middle," she noted.

Jahner said she noticed the heat that registered in the 90s, but said her teammates had mercy on her by sending six batters to the plate in the third and sixth innings and eight in the fourth.

"The heat did get to me, but those long innings we had helped me stay in the dugout (and out of the sun)," she observed.

With the victory, the Midgets upped their record to 28-3 with 10 wins in their last 11 games. Jahner, who is also a volleyball and basketball player, said that's not all her doing.

"I've pitched 15 or 16 games," she said.

Sheyenne, now 18-8 drops onto the consolation bracket. The Mustangs meet Jamestown, a 10-3 quarterfinal loser to Valley City, at 11 a.m. today in a loser-out game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.