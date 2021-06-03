Jahner bats, pitches Dickinson Midgets into semis

At tournament time, coaches are wont to say, you've got to bring your A game.
On Thursday, Ava Jahner brought her A+ game to the state Class A softball tournament at Mandan. She pitched a four-hitter and clubbed two home runs in Dickinson's 5-2 victory over West Fargo Sheyenne at Fort Lincoln Field.
With the victory the Midgets earned a berth in today's semifinals. They play at Valley City at 4 p.m. with a spot in the championship game at stake.
Dickinson's fourth inning told the story of Thursday's game. The game was deadlocked 1-1 on the strength of solo home runs by Sheyenne's Maya Metcalf and Jahner in the third inning.
Sheyenne's Kyra Narum retired the first two batters in the bottom of the fourth before the trouble began. Then Amy Fridley, batting eighth, socked a first-pitch home run to left field and Jahner followed with a first-pitch round-tripper to right-center, her 11th of the season. Suddenly, Dickinson led 3-1.
Jenna Decker followed the two homers with a single and successive doubles by Mataya Mortensen and Taya Hopfauf made it 5-1.
That was more than enough elbow room for Jahner, a freshman who is a three-year veteran. She held the Mustangs to two hits, one a solo four-bagger by Kate Geiszler, the rest of the way to earn a route-going win. She struck out eight and walked one.
All in all, she said things could have been better.
"I definitely missed spots. I'd definitely change that if I could," she said of the gopher balls she delivered.
And ... Most of the time I get a couple more strikeouts, but I felt good," she observed.
Jahner said her two home runs were good swings on mistakes by Narum.
"They were meatballs. They were right down the middle," she noted.
Jahner said she noticed the heat that registered in the 90s, but said her teammates had mercy on her by sending six batters to the plate in the third and sixth innings and eight in the fourth.
"The heat did get to me, but those long innings we had helped me stay in the dugout (and out of the sun)," she observed.
With the victory, the Midgets upped their record to 28-3 with 10 wins in their last 11 games. Jahner, who is also a volleyball and basketball player, said that's not all her doing.
"I've pitched 15 or 16 games," she said.
Sheyenne, now 18-8 drops onto the consolation bracket. The Mustangs meet Jamestown, a 10-3 quarterfinal loser to Valley City, at 11 a.m. today in a loser-out game.