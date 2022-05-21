High-powered Kirkwood sweeps BSC to earn return trip to NJCAA World Series

Cold weather could do little to slow down Kirkwood Community College on Saturday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The Eagles hit eight home runs, seven in the opening game, to sweep Bismarck State College 13-7 and 5-3 in the North District Plains Final best-of-three series. With the two wins, Kirkwood advances to the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, Okla., for the second year in a row.

The Mystics, who more than held their own against a lineup littered with NCAA Division I commits, had their season end at 38-8.

"That's a really good ballclub over there with a lot of talent. They're well-coached and a very storied program at our level over the past decade," BSC head coach Michael Keeran said. "I'm just really proud of our guys. I thought we battled, we played well for the most part, we just had a few things go against us at times, but that's baseball.

"Thirty-eight times this season things went our way. Today, they didn't, but we have nothing to hang our head about. We just ran into a really talented team."

It was not a good day to hit, temps in the lows 40s and damp, but both teams still showed plenty of pop. Kyle Hayes and Cael Frost hit two home runs for the Eagles, while Noah Furcht, Trenton Burkhalter and Chase Moseley also went deep. Mike Hallquist, Logan Grant and Kyle Leapaldt homered for the Mystics.

"We're pretty fortunate to have some very good players, but you have to tip your cap to Bismarck. They played awesome against us today," Kirkland head coach Todd Rima said. "They really competed to the end, but we're fortunate to have a pretty special group of kids."

Kirkwood 13, BSC 7

The Mystics built a 5-1 lead after three innings in the opener, but the heavy-hitting Eagles kept hitting the ball over the fence.

Frost, hitting sixth in the Eagles' unrelenting lineup, launched a home over the right-field fence with one out in the top of the second inning for the first run of the game. Kirkland headed back to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with 116 bombs in 59 games.

"Our lineup is deep. Our guys compete every single pitch and at any time they can leave the yard," Rima said. "We also have a little speed to mix in."

The Mystics had a quick answer in the bottom of the second.

With two outs, Darion Alexander singled and Alex Schimke walked. Trenton Duchscherer, hitting eighth, lined a double into the left-center field gap, on a 3-2 pitch, to score Alexander and Schimke and put BSC up 2-1.

The Mystics pushed the lead to 5-1 in their next at bat.

Jace Dew and Mike Hallquist singled to start it. Kyle Leapaldt, BSC’s 3-hole hitter, dropped a bunt up the third base line and nearly beat the throw to first. Clean-up man Logan Grant singled back up the middle to score Dew.

Nash Crowell followed with a sac fly to center to bring in Hallquist, but they were not done. Darion Alexander doubled deep to center to score Grant, pushing the lead to 5-1.

Kirkwood powered its way back into the game in the top of the fourth.

With one out, Frost did it again, unloading to nearly the same spot as he did in the second inning with his second solo home run of the game.

After a strikeout and a two-out single, Kirkwood 9-hole hitter Ryan Nelson connected for a two-run home run over the 380-foot sign in straight away center field, and just like that it was 5-4.

Kirkwood kept slugging.

In the top of the fifth, clean-up batter Noah Furcht put the Eagles back in front with an opposite-field home run to right. Chase Moseley was hit by a pitch on the previous at bat.

Up next was Kyle Hayes, who lofted a home run to right-center field. Hayes hit his second of the game, a solo shot in the seventh.

Mike Hallquist got the Mystics back on the board with a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth, cutting Kirkwood’s lead to 7-6.

BSC ace Carter Rost worked into the seventh inning, but was tagged with 10 runs. The Wichita State-bound right-hander had allowed only earned run all season entering the game in nearly 62 innings. Rost showed his good stuff, though, finishing with 12 strikeouts in his 141-pitch outing.

"Everyone knows about the power Kirkwood has. They just don't miss many pitches," Keeran said. "I still thought all our guys pitched pretty well, but they are a tough team to hold down."

Trenton Burkhalter hit Kirkwood’s seventh homer of the game, another solo shot, with two outs in the ninth.

Kirkwood got 3 2/3 innings of stellar relief work out of Cade Turner, who retired all 11 batters he faced.

Kirkwood 5, BSC 3

Down 1-0 in the second game, the Mystics drew even with three singles in the top of the third inning.

With runners on the corners and two outs, Logan Grant legged out an infield single rolled gently toward second base. Jace Dew, who singled earlier, scored to make it 1-1.

Solo home runs by both teams left the game tied midway through.

Trailing 2-1, Kyle Leapaldt’s towering drive to left-center field carried over the fence to tie the game at 2-all. Kirkwood had went in front in the third on a solo shot by Chase Moseley, his 21st home run of the season, second-most among all NJCAA Division II players.

Rima, who has over 600 college wins in his career, agreed that his current lineup is one of his best, but they needed everybody Saturday.

"What's crazy is our pitching had to pick us up in Game 2," Rima said. "Credit Bismarck's pitchers. They kept us off balance. It was a total team effort for us."

Kirkwood went back in front in the bottom of the sixth, scoring twice with just one hit. Two walks, a hit batter and a BSC error contributed to the go-ahead rally.

Grant got the Mystics back within two with a solo homer to right-center field with one out in the top of the eighth.

Dew and Grant, two members of the Mystics' stellar sophomore class, had three hits each. Hallquist, Mitch Sand and Leapaldt combined to allow just five hits.

"Our sophomores, I can't say enough about those guys. That's the one crappy thing about being a JUCO coach is you only get two years with them," Keeran said. "It's like anything you do in life, right, you want to leave something better than you found it. With those guys, they definitely did that here at BSC."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.